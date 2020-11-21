Hawke's Bay skipper Ash Dixon bags hat-trick in semi-finals battering of Taranaki

Hawke's Bay's inspirational skipper Ash Dixon was the star of a 59-23 hammering of Taranaki today, cementing a place in the championship finals against Northland next week.

The barnstorming hooker scored three of his side's seven tries in a season topping performance.

Dixon's first try came late in the first half, crossing the line on the back of a strong Hawke's Bay maul.

His second was another front-rower favourite, scoring off a pick and go just a meter away from the Taranaki line.

The third try however featured a bit more flare.

Bringing the ball out from deep in their own half, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u carved through several Taranaki defenders before finding Folau Fakatava with a smooth switch pass as the Magpies stormed up the field.

Dixon running in support was the next to get a hold of the ball, backing himself to beat Taranaki's scrambling defense and sealing his hat-trick.

Fakatava was another standout for Hawke's Bay, consistently looking threatening from the breakdown and scrum time, eventually scoring a try of his own in a spectacular 70-meter dash.

Both Dixon and Fakatava went to the bench together receiving rapturous applause from the McLean Park crowd.