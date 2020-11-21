TODAY |

Hawke's Bay skipper Ash Dixon bags hat-trick in semi-finals battering of Taranaki

Source:  1 NEWS

Hawke's Bay's inspirational skipper Ash Dixon was the star of a 59-23 hammering of Taranaki today, cementing a place in the championship finals against Northland next week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dixon’s Magpies will now go on to face Northland in the Mitre 10 Cup championship final next week. Source: SKY

The barnstorming hooker scored three of his side's seven tries in a season topping performance.

Dixon's first try came late in the first half, crossing the line on the back of a strong Hawke's Bay maul.

His second was another front-rower favourite, scoring off a pick and go just a meter away from the Taranaki line.

The third try however featured a bit more flare.

Bringing the ball out from deep in their own half, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u carved through several Taranaki defenders before finding Folau Fakatava with a smooth switch pass as the Magpies stormed up the field.

Dixon running in support was the next to get a hold of the ball, backing himself to beat Taranaki's scrambling defense and sealing his hat-trick.

Fakatava was another standout for Hawke's Bay, consistently looking threatening from the breakdown and scrum time, eventually scoring a try of his own in a spectacular 70-meter dash.

Both Dixon and Fakatava went to the bench together receiving rapturous applause from the McLean Park crowd.

On top of nabbing a finals spot, Dixon's season as skipper has been nothing short of impressive, leading Hawke's Bay to a Ranfurly Shield victory and a number of successful shield defenses, securing the Log O' Wood for the summer.

Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Steven Adams trade rumours surface again after OKC get five-time all star centre
2
RJ Hampton's NBA draft selection goes viral after family member tosses team hat moments after low pick
3
Joseph Parker v Junior Fa heavyweight clash postponed after Fa withdraws
4
Manchester United falls victim to cyber attack
5
Hawke's Bay skipper Ash Dixon bags hat-trick in semi-finals battering of Taranaki
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Rugby to receive half of UK government's $575 million sports bailouts

Black Ferns drawn in pool alongside Australia, Wales for 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup
00:11

'For you my brother' - Ardie Savea jokes his pink mouth guard matches reporter’s shirt
00:36

Dave Rennie says Sam Cane 'right man for the job' despite recent wave of criticism