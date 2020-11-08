TODAY |

Hawke's Bay hold onto Ranfurly Shield in fiery clash with Wellington

The Log O' Wood has been on the move for most of the Mitre 10 Cup season however Hawke's Bay have managed to hang onto the shield for the summer after a convincing win over Wellington today in Napier.

The Magpies ended up holding onto the shield, defeating Wellington 34-18. Source: SKY

The shield match-up evoked plenty of passion from both sides with tempers flaring in the closing moments of the match as two scuffles broke out just minutes apart from each other.

The final dust up happened as the siren sounded, however it did little to dampen the mood for Hawke's Bay who survived their last Shield defence for the year.

The Magpies led early, amassing 27 points in the first half with three converted tries and a pair of penalty shots from Caleb Makene.

Wellington couldn't get across the line in the first half however, managing just six points through the boot of Jackson Garden-Bachop.

The Lions looked to turn things around in the second half, putting two tries on the board but the Magpies never looked like giving up the Shield amid the brief Wellington comeback.

It was a spectacular team try at the start of the second half from Hawke's Bay that ultimately kept the lead out of reach for the visitors.

The match marked Hawke's Bay skipper Ash Dixon's 250th first class match,

He came off the field late in the second half to a standing ovation.

Hawke's Bay face Taranaki next Sunday in their final match of the regular season.

In other Mitre 10 Cup results, Waikato fell to Bay of Plenty 30-33 in a close match-up in Hamilton today with the visitors snatching victory in the 80th minute.

