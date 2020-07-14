Hawaiian official questions 'very concerning' claims by new rugby franchise backed by ex-All Blacks

A Hawaiian politician has cast doubts on the rugby franchise being set up in his state for Major League Rugby after refuting claims Kanaloa Hawaii Rugby officials have made in recent interviews.

Kanaloa Hawaii Rugby. Source: Kanaloa Hawaii Rugby

Kanaloa Hawaii Rugby is the ambitious idea of former All Blacks Anthony Tuitavake, Ben Atiga, John Afoa, Jerome Kaino and Joe Rokocoko and last month it was announced the club had gained entry into MLR – the USA’s premier rugby competition.

Following the launch, the club has done interviews to promote their club and even hinted at a aiming to establish a second team in Super Rugby.

But all those comments have now been labelled as inaccurate, with Glenn Wakai, a senator in the state legislature, refuting multiple claims made by the club.

Mr Wakai told Hawaii News Now Kanaloa Hawaii Rugby’s plans to play in 2021 are premature.

"They had mentioned in their announcement four relationships: one with the Hawaii Tourism Authority who's never heard of them; the stadium authority, never talked to them; the University of Hawaii which denied them their practice facilities; and for Hawaiian Airlines they said they had a sponsorship agreement. Hawaiian Airlines has no sponsorship agreement with these folks," Mr Wakai said.

“They’ve got less than a year to put this together. The fact that they haven’t actually contacted the stadium authority is very concerning to me.”

Kanaloa Hawaii chief executive Tracy Atiga told 1 NEWS earlier this month the franchise wanted to be a spark for Pacific representation in rugby going to the next level.

"Everybody's been waiting for New Zealand Rugby and Australia Rugby and the Pacific Islands to each do their thing," Atiga said.

"But actually what it's taken is community to say stop asking everybody do something, take charge, do it yourself and then everyone can actually support us.

"As a group we're really passionate about making sure that our Pasifika, Māori community understand that those leadership positions are ours as well."

Team manager Cam Kilgour added the franchise offers another pathway in the sport as well.

“Mitre 10 Cup players or Super Rugby players that may not crack on to the All Blacks - we want to give them an opportunity,” Kilgour said.