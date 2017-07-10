 

'Haven't you been watching us?' - smiling John Plumtree shuts down reporter who asks if Canes will follow defensive example of Lions

Hurricanes assistant coach John Plumtree gave the first indication on whether New Zealand's Super Rugby sides would incorporate similar defensive tactics to the Lions following their successes against the All Blacks.

The Hurricanes assistant coach said the side already play with a fast line speed, like the Lions.
Source: 1 NEWS

The British and Irish Lions' fast defensive line speed when coming up against sides during their tour of New Zealand sparked both controversy and admiration.

But for Plumtree, the reporter's question on the matter suddenly became obsolete.

"Yeah thats what we do too, haven't you been watching us?" said the giggling 51-year-old, who explained the Hurricanes would play as normal against the Crusaders this weekend.

The Hurricanes must beat the Crusaders if they want to play the Brumbies in Canberra and avoid a 20-hour trip to South Africa for a potential quarter-final against the Stormers.

