'I haven't got a Plan B' – Ian Foster confident in securing Brad Mooar for All Blacks

Ian Foster is confident of adding the final piece of the jigsaw to his new-look All Blacks support staff, waiting on the arrival of Brad Mooar from Welsh side Scarletts.

Having today confirmed the majority of his All Blacks coaching group, with now ex-Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to take charge of the forwards and Greg Feek to be scrum coach, New Zealand Rugby confirmed that one more appointment is to be made.

While speculation pointed to Mooar over a role within the group, Foster himself confirmed the news while speaking to media this morning.

Foster stating he was almost certain that Mooar will be added to the All Blacks' set-up within the coming weeks.

"[I'm] really confident," Foster said.

"We're having good, ongoing conversations. It's just a normal process in professional rugby really.

"The relationship's been good, it's been strong and hopefully its going to happen pretty soon - I haven't got a Plan B.

"I don't need any alternatives."