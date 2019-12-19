TODAY |

'I haven't got a Plan B' – Ian Foster confident in securing Brad Mooar for All Blacks

Source:  1 NEWS

Ian Foster is confident of adding the final piece of the jigsaw to his new-look All Blacks support staff, waiting on the arrival of Brad Mooar from Welsh side Scarletts.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Currently with Scarlets, Mooar is wanted by the new All Blacks coach. Source: 1 NEWS

Having today confirmed the majority of his All Blacks coaching group, with now ex-Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to take charge of the forwards and Greg Feek to be scrum coach, New Zealand Rugby confirmed that one more appointment is to be made.

While speculation pointed to Mooar over a role within the group, Foster himself confirmed the news while speaking to media this morning.

Foster stating he was almost certain that Mooar will be added to the All Blacks' set-up within the coming weeks.

Read more:
John Plumtree, Greg Feek in as Ian Foster confirms All Blacks coaching group
Brad Mooar 'torn' on joining Ian Foster as All Blacks assistant or staying in Wales

"[I'm] really confident," Foster said.

"We're having good, ongoing conversations. It's just a normal process in professional rugby really.

"The relationship's been good, it's been strong and hopefully its going to happen pretty soon - I haven't got a Plan B.

"I don't need any alternatives."

Mooar, 45, is currently a few months into his two-year contract with Scarletts, leaving New Zealand Rugby having to pay a reported $400,000 fee to secure his release.

Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history
3
Seven All Blacks in the running as fans to decide World Rugby's player of the decade
4
Jason Holland takes charge of Hurricanes, Cory Jane named as defence coach
5
Israel Folau targeted by New York-based rugby league start-up club - report
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15

John Plumtree expected to be confirmed as All Blacks assistant coach this morning
02:07

‘Diving, barista, piano and guitar’ - Rising Chiefs lock Laghlan McWhannell bucking stereotype of rugby player

Welsh club seeking $400k compensation to release Brad Mooar to All Blacks - report

Wallabies flanker reveals mental health struggles after Dunedin assault by Rebels teammate Amanaki Mafi