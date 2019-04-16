TODAY |

'I have made my position clear' - England's Billy Vunipola still supporting Israel Folau, despite censure

AAP
More From
Rugby

Billy Vunipola has drawn a line under his homophobic comment supporting Israel Folau, saying he doesn't want to harm England's World Cup rugby bid.

Vunipola caused a storm in April by posting "man was made for woman to pro create that was the goal no?" on his Instagram account in support of the view of sacked Australia full-back Folau that "hell awaits" for "homosexuals".

The post, which resulted in a reprimand by the Rugby Football Union, remains visible but its contents are not up for debate as the No.8 attempts to head off any distractions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The conservative Christian MP would not say, however, if he agreed or not with Folau’s controversial statements about gay people. Source: Q+A

"We have talked about it at length, not just me, but me and the RFU and the people at Saracens," Vunipola said.

"We came to a conclusion that this issue, that people say I brought on myself, is better off left alone.

"I have made my position clear and what I don't want to do is become a distraction to the players around me.

"I guess, for example, if I was a boxer and it was just me that I was affecting, I would sit here and answer your question.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The sacked Wallaby emerged from talks in Sydney saying he was very, very disappointed. Source: 1 NEWS

"But it doesn't just affect me. It is affects the coaching staff, the players, because they will be asked for their opinions on it.

"It is firmly what I put out there and it is firmly on me, but at the same time I don't want to put them under the cosh by saying this, this and this because that is unfair to them."

Despite the episode, England have opted against issuing a social media ban heading into a World Cup they are among the favourites to win.

"I definitely think social media is a positive tool to use," Saracens forward Vunipola said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms. Source: 1 NEWS

"The English supporters especially enjoy seeing how we go about our day to day lives and the normal things like going for a coffee - that is probably what people are most-interested in.

"You can use social media to give an insight into what we do and hopefully boost the interest.

"It's still a positive tool and there is no restriction on it, especially from the RFU or anyone else."

Billy Vunipola and Israel Folau Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:49
Researchers say trans and intersex women should compete in a third division, or receive a handicap based on testosterone levels.
Otago researchers say it's unfair for trans women to compete with other women at elite level, call for creation of third division
2
Aaron Smith passes during the New Zealand All Blacks v Argentina Pumas, won by NZ 57-22. The Rugby Championship. FMG Stadium, Hamilton. Saturday 10 September 2016. © Copyright Photo: Stephen Barker / www.Photosport.nz
Aaron Smith warns Argentina 'Test matches are different' ahead of Rugby Championship
3
Chief executive Michael Redman explained what Barrett's signature means for his side.
'I didn't want to see his face' - Dane Coles jokes about Beauden Barrett's Blues move
4
Coles said the squad will give Argentina the respect they deserve in the Rugby Championship opener.
Dane Coles determined not to be part of first All Blacks squad to lose to Pumas after 's***' 2016 loss to Ireland
5
Her acrobatic display had everyone wondering if she sustained an injury.
Hilary Barry tracks down fan whose leap for joy went viral after England's Cricket World Cup win
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:48
The All Blacks midfielder is battling a hamstring issue.

'He'd be doubtful' - Sonny Bill Williams unlikely for All Blacks against Argentina
Brisbane Global 10's Previews 9/2/17 Toulon Training at Easts Rugby Club , Brisbane Australia James O'Connor in action Photo : Jason O'Brien / www.photosport.nz

James O'Connor available for Wallabies after signing with Reds
The Tongan Thor’s comments came after Samu Kerevi apologised for “offending” fans for posting “I love Jesus” on social media.

Wallabies still shaken up after brazen robbery of Taniela Tupou's phone in South Africa
00:59
The All Blacks are getting up to speed as quick as they can ahead of Sunday’s match.

All Blacks grind through gym session after reaching Buenos Aires for Pumas Test