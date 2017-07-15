 

Rugby


'I have to look at myself' - Tana Umaga holds hands up after Sunwolves humiliate hapless Blues

Blues coach Tana Umaga is shouldering the blame after his side slipped to a shock 48-21 defeat to Japanese Super Rugby side the Sunwolves in Tokyo last night.

Things went from bad to worse for the Auckland team as they were schooled by their Japanese hosts.
The Blues dominated the early stages of the match, taking a 21-14 lead into halftime, before slipping away dramatically in the second spell, giving away 41 unanswered points to become the first New Zealand side to taste defeat at the hands of the competition's rookies, giving the Sunwolves only their second win of the season.

Speaking after the match, a deflated Umaga pointed the finger solely at himself for his side's shortcomings.

"I have to look at myself before I start looking at the players and that performance," Umaga said.

"It's how I prepare them during the week, what I have done to really help them and have I helped them enough. I can't play but I can have an influence with how they prepare and motivating them."

The All Blacks hardman had just entered the field of play against the Sunwolves when he was given his marching orders.
For the second season in a row, the Blues have finished bottom of the New Zealand conference, the only Kiwi side not to take part in the Super Rugby finals.

Umaga though, insists that his side are making progress, and that they will learn from a disappointing end to their season.

"The best thing for us is to look at ourselves ... it's definitely one we'll debrief, we need to take the learnings.

"It's also just a realisation that we are where we are at the moment because of these inconsistencies we are showing, not being able to get on the front foot in games we're actually meant to do well in.

"That is attitude, preparation and mindset. And we've got to keep pushing on that."

Blues

