'I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family' - All Blacks great Ma'a Nonu puts playing career on hold

All Blacks legend Ma'a Nonu announced via social media today that he will take some time out from rugby and spend more time with his family.

Nonu, 36, left New Zealand after 2015 and has played three years for French club Toulon in the Top 14 competition.

"I have decided to take a step back from rugby to spend time with my family and assess my options for the future," Nonu posted on Instagram.

"My family and I would like to thank all those who have supported us during our three seasons at Rugby Club Toulonais, including the president, Mourad Boudjellal and the rest of the staff at the club.

"I feel privileged to have worn the RCT jersey alongside some of rugby's greats and to have played in a stadium filled with as much passion as Mayol.

"Thank you to the fans who have always shown unconditional support. Toulon and its people will always hold a special place in my heart."

Ma'a Nonu of the All Blacks . Source: Getty

Nonu was part of the All Blacks' 2011 and 2015 Rugby World Cup winning campaigns.