'I hated him!' TJ Perenara's unusual 100th Test tribute for All Black Sam Whitelock

“I hated him.”

That’s All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara’s unusual tribute to Sam Whitelock ahead of the veteran lock’s 100th Test.

Perenara said he had grown up playing against Whitelock and was regularly the target of the Crusaders captain’s unrelenting physicality.

“It’s funny with Sam, I grew up playing a lot of my footy against him before I was in this environment and I hated him,” Perenara said.

“Every time I passed it he’d clean me out and hold me down on the ground but he wouldn’t react to it, I’d be like ‘what’s this dude up to.”

After becoming teammates, Perenara realised that was part of what made Whitelock such a special player and man.

"On the field, I thought ‘man, I hate this dude’ but then getting in the environment and getting to know his work ethic, his love for the game, his ability to just flick a switch and be in this killer mindset out on the field,” Perenara said.

"It’s hard to play against and it’s something that grind your gears when you’re playing against him but for someone to have that mindset and not care about what’s in his way each and every time he gets between those lines, it only brings everyone else up.”

Perenara added that Whitecock’s targeting of halfbacks remained the same, even in training with the All Blacks.

“He does it the same here, in training, it’s just a process for him, it’s part of his job, if he’s the defender next to the ruck, his job is to take out the nine so he takes out the nine.”

“He does his job very well,” Perenara said with a laugh. 

Whitelock should play his 100th Test when the All Blacks play Australia in Sydney on Saturday. 

‘Man, I hate this dude’ – TJ Perenara’s unusual tribute to Sam Whitelock for his 100th Test

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster says the All Blacks “love Vaea Fifita” and will speak to the spurned All Blacks forward to clear up any confusion about why he was dropped.

Fifita, who was not selected in the squad for the Rugby Championship, said in an interview that he felt like coach Steve Hansen was “not telling me the truth.”

"He told me that. But when I saw he got interviewed and he said he signed (Jackson) Hemopo to six, not lock, I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth," Fifita told Stuff.

Read more: Vaea Fifita puzzled after Steve Hansen leaves him out of All Blacks - 'I kind of feel like he's not telling me the truth'

Foster told media in Sydney it was understandable that disappointed players “don’t hear things at certain times”, explaining that the selectors felt that Fifita returning to Wellington was the best thing for him.

“We love Vaea, we just felt the best thing for him, he had a mixed Super season and mainly playing at lock and we just felt it was time that he spent a bit more time at six to know that role really, really well,” Foster said.

“It was our intention that he’s far from gone in this squad and we’d love to see him back in soon.”

“If he hasn’t quite understood that, then we’ll go clear that up with him.”

