Harry Plummer misses 42m penalty kick in dying seconds as Blues draw with Bulls

Blues first-five Harry Plummer had a chance to seal victory for his team, but failed to convert a 42m penalty at goal as the final siren sounded during his side’s 22-22 draw against the Bulls at Eden Park in Auckland tonight.

The rain played a big part in the first half as both sides failed to hold onto the ball in slippery conditions.

The Blues went into halftime with a 10-8 lead.

Blues forwards Scott Scrafton and Akira Ioane powered over to score for the home team in the second spell, with Bulls' backs Cornal Hendricks and Mannie Libbok responding with tries each to level the scores at 22-22.

Plummer had the difficult task of attempting a 42m penalty kick from the sideline to win the match for the Blues after the final hooter, but his attempt curved right of the goal posts with the Bulls opting to kick the ball into touch.