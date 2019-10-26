TODAY |

'Hard to put it into words': Bloodied Kieran Read on RWC loss to England

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

All Blacks captain Kieran Read was left bloodied and battered after his side's 19-7 loss to England in their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Yokohama. 

No doubt Read, Hansen and the whole of New Zealand’s dream of getting a three-peat has hit an emotional halt. 

“You know I guess its pretty hard to put it into words what it means,” Read said when being interviewed shortly after full-time.

England started off the game strong, scoring a try in under two minutes of play and were the dominant team throughout. 

“But you know you got to give England some credit, they came out and started really well,” Read said. 

In the second half Ardie Savea scored a try for the All Blacks to make the score 13-7, giving them a sniff. 

However, their ill-discipline cost them, giving away a couple of kickable penalties to allow England to put the game out of reach. 

“You know we will look back at that game and there will be so many what ifs and things we could’ve done a lot better, you know on a stage like this you can’t afford it and it cost us.”

All Blacks now play in the bronze medal final against tomorrow’s loser from the match between Wales and South Africa. 


Your playlist will load after this ad

It was a bitterly disappointed Read who fronted up after his side's loss in Yokohama. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
As it happened: England dump All Blacks out of Rugby World Cup
2
'Hard to put it into words': Bloodied Kieran Read on RWC loss to England
3
Turning point! Owen Farrell earns penalty reversal after getting shoved in face by Sam Whitelock
4
All Blacks bow and show respect to Japanese crowd as they exit Rugby World Cup
5
All Blacks eliminated from Rugby World Cup by unrelenting England
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

As it happened: England dump All Blacks out of Rugby World Cup
00:37

Canterbury continue Farah Palmer Cup dominance with third-straight premiership
00:29

Challenge accepted! England bring out special formation for All Blacks' haka before RWC semi-final clash
00:26

Watch as Liam Squire lifts Mitre 10 Cup for first-time winners Tasman