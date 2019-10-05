Harbour fight off a Wellington comeback to secure Mitre 10 Cup victory

North Harbour managed to hold off a fighting comeback from Wellington in Albany to firm their top four finish a couple of weeks out from the semi-finals.

The home side demolished Wellington in the first half with five tries to secure a bonus point in the first 40 minutes. Harbour went to the sheds 32-8 up and Wellington's hopes did not look to good.

Harbour were held to just 10 points in the second half with the Lions rampaging and scoring four tries.

Harbour's front row did the damage early with the home team's an impressive scrum winning a penalty. Karl Tu’inukuafe scored inside the first five minutes to give his side an early lead.

Centre Asaeli Tikoirotuma scored Harbour's second after a Wellington mistake.

Matt Duffie added another three minutes later, showing off his foot work down the touch line, and in the 25th minute the home side secured their bonus point after Harrison Groundwater displayed his strength to shrug off two players on his way to the line.

Halfback Bryan Hall scored Harbour's fifth with seven minutes left until half-time.

James Blackwell was the lone try-scorer for Wellington in the first half, finishing off a good attack by the Lions after multiple phases.

Wellington and Harbour traded tries early in the second half, Duffie getting his second and Vince Aso getting one for the visitors.

On the hour mark, Lions’ Kemara Hauiti-Parapara went over and seven minutes out from fulltime they secured a bonus point with Sitiveni Paongo cross for his team's fourth, bringing the difference to 14 points.