'Happy to go wherever I'm needed' - Damian McKenzie thrilled after stellar performance against France

All Blacks utility Damian McKenzie says he doesn't mind what position he's asked to play in, having shone in his side's 52-11 win over France at Eden Park as a fullback.

With Aaron Cruden's departure from the Chiefs, McKenzie, 23, has played most of this current season as a first-five in Super Rugby, despite shining as a fullback for the All Blacks in 2017.

Replacing Jordie Barrett at fullback in the second half at Eden Park, McKenzie starred as the All Blacks ran away with the match, scoring one try, creating another as well as having one disallowed.

Speaking to media after the match, McKenzie said that he was simply happy to fulfill whatever role he was tasked with.

"I really enjoyed it," he said.

"Happy to go wherever I'm needed and wherever I'm called upon.