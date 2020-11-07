As it happened: Wallabies hold on against All Blacks to clinch bizarre Bledisloe finale

Relive 1 NEWS' live updates of tonight's Tri-Nations Test match between the All Blacks and Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

FT: AUS 24-22 NZL

Koroibete with a big defensive effort and the All Blacks lose the ball. Wallabies win their scrum and kick it into touch. That's the game. Rennie gets his first win as Wallabies coach in a weird ol' game. There'll be plenty to talk about from this one from cards to performances and selections and maybe even travelling on game day.

79min: AUS 24-22 NZL

NZL TRY! VAA'I IS OVER AND WE'RE NOT FINISHED YET! Barrett slots the extras and there's 50s left in this one.

78min: AUS 24-15 NZL

All Blacks with a chance to get a score here after the Wallabies are penalised. Barrett finds the corner and it's a 10m lineout. Must score here.

76min: AUS 24-15 NZL

AUS TRY! Wallabies get back inside the All Blacks' 22m and start throwing themselves at the defence. Soon enough, they're inches short and the ball comes to the Tongan Thor who goes over. That may do it.

73min: AUS 17-15 NZL

Aussies work their way inside the All Blacks 22m. They're 15m short. It's a pick and go and Beauden gets a strip! All Blacks clear and the Wallabies will start again. Lineout 40m from the ABs line.

71min: AUS 17-15 NZL

Wallabies get a penalty quickly after the restart after Aumua is done for high tackle. Wallabies find touch and it's a lineout 30m from the ABs line.

69min: AUS 17-15 NZL

AUS THREE! Aussies get another penalty after almost losing the ball. That seems to have scared them into taking the three this time and Hodge delivers. Aussies in front.

67min: AUS 14-15 NZL

NZL YELLOW! Scott Barrett gets the fourth card of the match after playing the ball on the ground deliberately. Aussies know this is their chance now. Kick for the corner and get a 5m lineout.

64min: AUS 14-15 NZL

AUS NO THREE! Wallabies clear well from the lineout but Reece takes it in touch. He throws it in quickly but it's a shocker over Barrett's head. Ioane gets back to get the ball but he's isolated by chasers and get's penalised for holding the ball. Hodge steps up from halfway but he misses it! All Blacks still in the lead and with a 22m dropout.

62min: AUS 14-15 NZL

Aussies under pressure soon after the restart as Barrett kicks for the corner and it's a beauty. Wallabies with a 5m lineout.

59min: AUS 14-15 NZL

AUS THREE! Wallabies win a penalty at the All Blacks' scrum as Tupou makes his impact known. Hodge steps up with the tee and slots it from 40m out. One point game now.

57min: AUS 11-15 NZL

Perenara clears but doesn't find touch. Wallabies look to come back but there's another knock on! All Blacks pack down again, this time in much better territory - 10m from halfway.

55min: AUS 11-15 NZL

Wallabies attack after the All Blacks clear and it's a decent effort. Ball comes to the right wing and they're inside the All Blacks' 22m. Ball comes back to White, if he holds it, they score, but he can't and the points go begging. All Blacks scrum on their 5m line.

53min: AUS 11-15 NZL

NZL TRY! The maul gets it done and Taylor is over! Basic drive there but it gives them the lead. Barrett near the right wing and he gets it.

51min: AUS 11-8 NZL

Aussies lose the ball off the kickoff and the All Blacks immediately attack! They go to the right wing and Reece aims for the corner. Realises he can't do it alone and fires the ball back infield. It hits an Aussie and goes into touch. All Blacks get a lineout 5m out for it! Big attacking chance!

49min: AUS 11-8 NZL

AUS THREE! Wallabies kill two birds with one stone here. They hold onto the ball long enough to earn a penalty and get Koroibete back all in one play. All Blacks done for offside and Hodge delivers the three points. Hosts draw first blood of the second half.

46min: AUS 8-8 NZL

All Blacks look to attack again but there's been another forward pass pulled up. That's going to give the Wallabies a scrum in much better position this time - just outside the All Blacks' 22m.

42min: AUS 8-8 NZL

Wallabies clear after the kickoff and while the All Blacks look to attack early on with the numbers advantage, it's come undone with a forward pass in the midfield. Wallabies scrum 15m inside their half.

40min: AUS 8-8 NZL

Back underway with an All Blacks kick off. A reminder, its 13 v 14 in NZ's favour right now with Koroibete still in the bin.

HT: AUS 8-8 NZL

Ofa Tuungafasi of the All Blacks walks off after being red carded. Source: Photosport

One lineout too many and the All Blacks loose it. Wallabies end the half and that's the first 40 in the books. A weird one but the All Blacks have done well to survive what was looking like a tough night in Brisbane which has now been helped by Swinton's brain explosion.

Both sides have had their moments on attack but in contrast to last week, it's a sloppy start to this one. Plenty of handling errors, missed tackles and poor discipline. We'll see who can take control of it in the second half. All Blacks will have about eight minutes of 14 v 13 when they come back out.

40min: AUS 8-8 NZL

AUS YELLOW! Make it 13 v 14! Koroibete kills the ball and that's one too many penalties this close to his line. He's gone for 10 minutes. All Blacks still kicking for the corner instead of the three. Last play of the half here with a 5m lineout.

37min: AUS 8-8 NZL

A third penalty and the All Blacks smell blood. Give up the three for a kick in the corner and it's a 5m lineout.

36min: AUS 8-8 NZL

All Blacks get a follow-up penalty and are now on attack with a lineout 20m from the Aussie line.

34min: AUS 8-8 NZL

AUS RED! WOULDA YA BELIEVE, ITS 14 V 14! After the restart, Whitelock takes it and is met by a shoulder to the head from Swinton! Ref goes upstairs and everyone in the refereeing department is on the same page. Off goes Swinton. What a weird ol' game we're in for.

33min: AUS 8-8 NZL

NZL THREE! Cane makes a brilliant read off the scrum and intercepts the pop from the No.8! Even better, the All Blacks earn a penalty moments later and Jordie Barrett slots it with ease from 40m out! All tied up!

31min: AUS 8-5 NZL

Couple resets on this scrum and the All Blacks give up a free kick for pushing too early. Wallabies opt for a scrum of their own with it. Same location - 40m from the ABs line.

29min: AUS 8-5 NZL

This game has devolved rapidly since the red card. Both sides coughing up the ball and the most recent one leaves the All Blacks with a scrum 10m from the line. Because of that, Akira has come off so that the All Blacks can form a front row. Rough luck for the debutant. Lomax is on for him.

27min: AUS 8-5 NZL

Wallabies loose the ball near the line and the All Blacks clear. Aussies with another lineout but this one's much further back - on halfway.

24min: AUS 8-5 NZL

There's some pushing and shoving and the TMO has a look but there's nothing in it. Play resumes and it's an Australian penalty. They know the situation here 20m out and forego the three points for a kick for the corner. Aussie lineout 5m from the ABs line.

23min: AUS 8-5 NZL

NZL RED! This will be the talking point of the night. Ofa Tu'ungafasi is gone after a dangerous tackle where his shoulder has made contact with a Wallabies chin. However, the runner, Wright, was falling into the hit. However, the ref says there weren't enough "mitigating factors" and he's gone. Wallabies use the penalty to get a lineout 22m from the All Blacks' line.

21min: AUS 8-5 NZL

AUS THREE! Rough couple minutes for Sevu Reece as he gives up back-toback penalties. Both times playing the ball off his feet. Wallabies using this second penalty to grab three points and they do. Hosts back in front.

18min: AUS 5-5 NZL

Wallabies go down the blindside and Rieko puts a BIG hit in that results in a knock on! All Blacks try a counter attack but Wallabies hurt themselves more by giving up a penalty. Barrett finds touch 10m from halfway.

17min: AUS 5-5 NZL

Wallabies go high to Rieko and he can't bring it in. No advantage for them after so it's a scrum just outside the All Blacks' 22m near the right sideline.

14min: AUS 5-5 NZL

All Blacks building their attack again but it stops on the eighth phase with a penalty for playing the ball of their feet at the ruck. Looks like Tu'inukuafe was the culprit. Wallabies kick for touch and get a lineout 35m from the ABs line.

13min: AUS 5-5 NZL

All Blacks attempt a maul off the lineout but goes nowhere. Comes out the back and into the midfield where Laumape grubbers one through. Aussies get to it and clear. All Blacks with another lineout, now 25m from the Aussie line.

11min: AUS 5-5 NZL

Barrett clears after the restart. Wallabies lineout 10m inside the ABs half. The lineout is ugly and Scott Barrett gets over the ball. Wallabies don't release and it's a penalty! Gives the ball to his brother and he kicks for the corner. All Blacks on the attack again with a lineout 15m from the Aussie line.

10min: AUS 5-5 NZL

NZL TRY! White's clearance after the kickoff is poor and the All Blacks slowly build their attack off it. 12 Phases in and they're on the Aussie 22m. Ball comes left and there's a knock on! Aussies clear but it doesnt go out and the Barretts bring it back. All Blacks start again from 40m out. Great run from Akira on the left wing gets them back to the 22m. 11th phase and they're 15m short. Ball comes left, the Wallabies attempt an intercept, can't get it. Rieko jumps on the loose ball and takes it al the way to the left corner. What a long passage of play! Jordie Barrett hits the posts.

4min: AUS 5-0 NZL

AUS TRY! Wright is in on debut! Ball comes off the top of the lineout and out to Hodge who chip kicks behind the rushing line. No All Blacks can get to it and it's an awkward bounce. Banks gets it, flicks it to the rookie wing and he's in. Hodge can't get the extras.

2min: AUS 0-0 NZL

Perenara clears early and a couple of good hits from the All Blacks early on but they've given up an early penalty for playing the ball of their feet. Hodge uses that big boot and gives the Wallabies a lineout on the NZ 22m.

KICKOFF

All Blacks lay down the challenge with Kapa o Pango, led by Perenara, and we're moments away from this one getting under way!

Wallabies get us going and here we go!

PREVIEW

The All Blacks are preparing for a desperate Wallabies outfit looking to land a punch in the fourth and final Bledisloe Cup Test in Brisbane tonight.

The Australians' hopes of wresting back the trans-Tasman trophy after 18 years in New Zealand hands ended last Saturday with an embarrassing 43-5 defeat in Sydney.

The record third Test loss continued a downward spiral after a promising opening Test draw in Wellington last month.

But All Blacks skipper Sam Cane feels the Wallabies are a danger when they have little to lose.

"I think so - they've always been a side that plays well when their backs are against the wall and you could say that's where they are at the moment," Cane said on Friday.

One thing in the home side's favour is their record at Suncorp Stadium - their favourite Australian ground.

The Wallabies are unbeaten in three of the past four Tests, including one draw, against the All Blacks at the venue - winning their last clash there 23-18 in 2017.

The stadium usually throws up close affairs with the last seven Bledisloe Cup Tests played there, dating to 1996 when it was still called Lang Park, decided by seven points or less.

"I see it as massive challenge for us - I look at our record at Suncorp and it's something that we're not proud of," the openside flanker said.

"We want to make sure we do everything we can to go out there to get a good win against them.

"Obviously the Wallabies enjoy playing there because they've got that record over us but I can't pinpoint it - stadiums are a funny thing.

"But there's no point hiding from the fact that we haven't been the sharpest there."

Among sweeping changes the All Blacks have included four debutants including Akira Ioane at blindside flanker, joining his winger brother Rieko Ioane.

The All Blacks were also forced to make a late change this afternoon with reserve lock Patrick Tuipulotu scratched due to illness and replaced by Tupou Vaa'i.

The Wallabies also have another new face in their backrow, with Lachie Swinton wearing the No.6 jersey.

TEAMS

Australia: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Tom Wright, 13 Jordan Petaia, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Reece Hodge, 9 Nic White, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Michael Hooper (c), 6 Lachie Swinton, 5 Matt Philip, 4 Rob Simmons, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 James Slipper

Replacements: 16 Folau Fainga’a, 17 Angus Bell, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Ned Hanigan, 20 Liam Wright, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Noah Lolesio, 23 Filipo Daugunu

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (c), 6 Akira Ioane, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe