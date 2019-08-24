As it happened: Waikato hold off late charging Steelers

Welcome to the live updates of the Mitre 10 Cup round 3 clash between Counties Manukau Steelers and Waikato.

Full-time score Counties 26-31 Waikato

Full-time: Waikato hold off a late come back by Counties and win a thriller.

77 min: Counties score again! Identical to their line-out drive try. This time Donald Maaka scoring. Try was converted.

71 min: Hohepa scores off a Waikato error, Hohepa cannot convert his own try which means Counties still have to score twice.

60 min: Counties Score! A stunning 14 men drive from Counties saw them crash over for their second try. A brilliant team effort. Sam Henwood coming up with five points with Hohepa converting.

58 min: Counties giving away back to back penalties, this time Smith wanting to kick for the 3 points. Which he kicks successfully.

54 min: Counties making progress in making meters towards the try line but cannot quite complete their plays. Waikato managing to defend well and bundle Counties into touch.

47 min: Waikato create an overlap on the right edge and Hamilton Burr scores a try to give Waikato a bonus point and a three try lead. Try is converted.

43 min: Counties manage to hold off Waikato from scoring points with excellent defense, which rewarded them with a penalty.

40 min: The second half is underway with Waikato kicking off. Counties knock on off the kick which sees a Waikato scrum on the 22.

Half time: Counites manage to hold a surge from Waikato in the dieing stages of the first half.

35 min: Waikato manage to get over the line again but disallowed again due to a Waikato player obstructing a Counties defender.

33 min: Mitch Jacobson manges to get over the line but losing the ball trying to dot it down.

28 min: Waikato in again! This time of the back of Luke Jacobson's strength in the ruck, helping turn the ball over and replacement winger Newton Tudreu goes over. Try is converted.

24 min: Waikato hit back! straight of the kick off Waikato manage to turn the ball over and get the ball to their back line which sees crash Sullivan over. The try is converted

22 min: A brilliant break through the middle by Counties lays a platform for their first try, Kali Hala crashing over under the post. Try is converted.

20 min: Counties also sustain pressure applied by Waikato down the other side of the park and mange to turn over ball at the break down and clear away a kick for touch.

14 min: Waikato sustain pressure applied from Counties and managed to win a penalty to get them out of their half.

10 min: Waikato impead with Counties line out which sees Counties with a penalty, they kick for touch.

3 min: O'Donnell scores for Waikato with a successful conversion.

1 min: Counties kick off and Waikato win a ruck penalty.