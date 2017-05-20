As it happened: Vince Aso notches masterful hat-trick as Hurricanes destroy Cheetahs in breathtaking fashion

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Round 12 Super Rugby clash between the Hurricanes and Cheetahs at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

FULLTIME: HUR 61-7 CHE

That's a wrap for tonight's game as the ref ends it with the Cheetahs held up over the tryline. A fantastic night from Aso and the Hurricanes in general after a tough week last week. Barrett looked comfortable at 15 and it showed he has two deadly linebreakers outside him as Laumape and Aso went about taking the playmaking opportunities instead tonight.

79min: HUR 61-7 CHE

Winding down now as the Cheetahs look for a try to finish a tough night at the office. Their lineout 40m out on the right sideline.

75min: HUR 61-7 CHE

HUR TRY! ANOTHER try and this time it's Apisai! Black gets a great kick to bounce into touch to put the Cheetahs under pressure and it works. Cheetahs botch it off the top and the Hurricanes recover. The ball pops out the side in the chaos and the sub jumps at it over the chalk. Black with a tough kick misses the first conversion of the night.

71min: HUR 56-7 CHE

HUR TRY! End to end magic! A kick bounces high inside the Hurricanes' 5m but they get it down and opt to run it out. The initial tackle is made on their 22m but it's recycled quickly and shoveled down the line to the left wing where Shield sets up Lam on his inside and the sub blitzs away for five. Another top notch Hurricanes try!

68min: HUR 49-7 CHE

A wonky pass from Jordie Barrett on halfway goes missing as Aso knocks it on. Cheetahs scrum.

65min: HUR 49-7 CHE

The Hurricanes have cleared the bench and brought off the big names to do it as Ardie and TJ join Beauden and Julian on the pine. But Aso and Laumape are still out there.

62min: HUR 49-7 CHE

HUR TRY! ASO GETS A HAT-TRICK! What a combo in the midfield for the Hurricanes as once again Laumape sets him up. He makes the initial linebreak with another broken tackle and as the fullback comes flying in he kicks it ahead. The bounce sits up perfect for Aso and he's gone! BRILLIANT!

60min: HUR 42-7 CHE

Cheetahs refuse to go down without a fight as their backline makes a brilliant move to open up play in the midfield and they actually get into the Hurricanes 22m (a rare sight) from inside their own half on the run! But they try too much and the last pass is off and it's a knock on. Hurricanes scrum in the middle of the field inside their 22m.

57min: HUR 42-7 CHE

HUR TRY! 15/14, no difference! To'omaga-Allen is in! The scrum is stable and Ardie Savea runs it off the back at the posts. It's recycled quickly for a pick and go and the tighthead is in! Easy extras for Black.

55min: HUR 35-7 CHE

The Cheetahs are back to 15 and just in time. Hurricanes with a scrum on the Cheetahs' 5m right in front of the posts thanks to antoher penalty, this time for offside.

52min: HUR 35-7 CHE

A MASSIVE scrum from the Hurricanes on their own 5m sees them steal the ball against the feed and the CHeetahs are penalised as a result for collapsing. Perenara goes quickly and the backline is with him. Ben Lam is into the game and with his first touch he sprints down the left sideline, he pops it back in to the other sub, Jordie Barrett who runs 10m and tries to get the last pass off but Aso can't hold on! Cheetahs clear from inside their 22m.

50min: HUR 35-7 CHE

Barrett makes way for his little brother and Julian Savea also comes off the pitch for Ben Lam.

48min: HUR 35-7 CHE

HUR TRY! Aso gets his second! What a runaway! Laumape spots a hole from inside his 22m and steps back inside to go through it. He runs into open midfield and Aso comes sprinting to his side to help. It's a simple draw and pass and Aso pins his ears back from halfway. Barrett gets the conversion and in doing so becomes the fourth highest Kiwi Super Rugby scorer in history, surpassing Andrew Mehrtens (990) with 992 points.

45min: HUR 28-7 CHE

HUR TRY! Perenara comes to the party as the Hurricanes make good on their third drive. The maul goes down close to the line, May makes a good run off the back and quickly recycles about a metre out. The halfback spots a hole and dives in for five.

44min: HUR 21-7 CHE

CHE YELLOW! Huggett gets 10 in the bin for hands in the ruck on his line. Ref warned them 30s ago.

43min: HUR 21-7 CHE

Hurricanes immediately on the attack as they get a penalty which sets them up with a 5m lineout on the left sideline. Referee pulls in the Cheetahs captain to talk about discipline near the tryline. Thats the third penalty near it now.

41min: HUR 21-7 CHE

We're back underway as the Canes kick things off.

HALFTIME: HUR 21-7 CHE

Barrett says the team is wanting to build pressure with phases - they've got that part right but it's converting on them without any handling errors which is proving difficult. Savea's try is a big swinger in the first half with the lead extended to 14 as a result.

40min: HUR 21-7 CHE

HUR TRY! Ardie Savea gets a try on halftime! Great lineout drive is complimented by a storng run off the back by Riccitelli who gets taken down just before the line. Savea is at the back, he picks, he goes and there's no stopping him as he bowls over the line.

38min: HUR 14-7 CHE

Another penalty and this time it's the Cheetahs slowing the ball down at the breakdown after a tackle in the middle of the field. Lineout to be taken 10m out.

35min: HUR 14-7 CHE

Hurricanes secure another penalty after Petersen is taken over the sideline by Goosen. The Hurricanes want the ball quickly but he throws it over the promotional signs. Hurricanes will get their lineout - just 30m down the field in the Cheetahs half thanks to the penalty.

33min: HUR 14-7 CHE

Pressure averted as the maul is stopped this time and the Canes are forced to spread it wide. It goes to Riccitelli in the midfield and he's wrapped up before being pinged for not releasing. Cheetahs thump it far away from their tryline.

31min: HUR 14-7 CHE

The Hurricanes with a whole new wave of pressure on the Cheetahs as a penalty gives them a lineout 10m out. A rolling maul goes down and the Cheetahs are pinged for collapsing it. Hurricanes are taking another lineout so they kick for touch. Hurricanes lineout on the right sideline, 5m out.

28min: HUR 14-7 CHE

Handling errors continue to hurt the Canes as a scrum in good attacking position 35m from the Cheetahs' tryline but a skip pass is wild and Aso can't hold it. That's their 5th error in 28min of play on a no dew surface in clear conditions.

25min: HUR 14-7 CHE

CHE TRY! Zeilinga is in. Cheetahs maul goes down close to the line and it's quickly recycled. Zeilinga sells a massive dummy and strolls in next to the posts. He converts his own try while he's there.

23min: HUR 14-0 CHE

Cheetahs get their first chance of the game with a lineout on the Hurricanes 5m after May is pinged for a late tackle on the kicker. No denying it either despite his best acting. Can the maul taht caused the Blues trouble last week get one back here?

19min: HUR 14-0 CHE

HUR TRY! Aso is in! This is a textbook Canes try. They take the lineout quickly and go down the line. A quick skip pass to Aso on the run and he puts the fend on his marker and once he breaks the line, its a 40m sprint for five points. Barrett gets the easy two.

16min: HUR 7-0 CHE

HUR TRY! Chaos in the Cake Tin! A howler of a brain explosion sees Venter try a quick 22m dropout without any of his team knowing. Perenara deflects it, Cheetahs get it back and try to go wide amongst players asking the ref if they're onside or not, A wide pass gets knocked down by Prinsep on the 22m. Fifita then regains the ball and runs it for five. Make of that what you will but it's the opening try. Barret gets the extras.

13min: HUR 0-0 CHE

Goosen with the worst blooper yet! Off the scrum a cheeky cross kick catches the Cheetahs defence on the right wing off guard as the Canes winger sits unmarked. No one near him, only a fullback in the 30m between him and the tryline but he fails the catch and it bounces off his chest into touch. An easy grab and easy metres go missing.

11min: HUR 0-0 CHE

Brilliant defensive work started by Barrett. He kicks the ball into the Cheetahs hald and it's Blommetjies who takes it. He looks to run it back but Barrett wraps him up and keeps him up! Hurricanes join in and hold in up, forcing the ref to blow his whistle for a Canes scrum on the Cheetahs 10m. First big fullback play from Barrett is a goodie.

8min: HUR 0-0 CHE

Ball comes off the top of the lineout fast to The Bus in midfield but he hands the ball over with a forward pass spotted by the ref. ANOTHER handling error. That's four already - all inside the Cheetahs' half.

6min: HUR 0-0 CHE

Big error as the Hurricanes earn another lineout close to the Cheetahs 22m with a wayward kick sailing out on the full. Hurricanes with all the ball and territory but handling is difficult.

4min: HUR 0-0 CHE

Hurricanes get a turnover at the breakdown and Perenara jumps on it. He chips it over the top and bounces it into touch deep inside Cheetahs' 22. They respond with an immediate clearance kick off the top of the ensuing lineout but it hasn't gone far. Canes lineout just outside the Cheetahs' 22m, left sideline.

2min: HUR 0-0 CHE

First set of scrums are down for the night just inside the Cheetahs half after an up-and-under by the Canes is almost regathered by Julian Savea but he knocks it on.

KICKOFF

It's a chilly but clear night in the Cake Tin at the start of this one. No last minute changes to report as the the teams take the pitch.

A nice touch from the Hurricanes as a minute silence is observed for Daniel Baldwin, the teenage rugby player from Wellington who died earlier this week after a tragic accident while playing the game last weekend.

Cheetahs get things underway in Wellington!

PRE-GAME

TJ Perenara of the Hurricanes leads the team off the field after a warm up session. Source: Photosport

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has spoken about his team selection for his side's Super Rugby match against the Cheetahs, which will see star first-five Beauden Barrett switch to fullback in place of brother Jordie.

Otere Black will deputise for the older Barrett brother, slotting into the number 10 jersey in his absence.

With 20-year old Jordie Barrett having cemented himself as a vital cog in the Hurricanes' backline in his first full season of Super Rugby, Boyd spoke about the need to avoid burnout in his young star.

"Some of those changes are just around minutes and volume," Boyd told 1 NEWS.

"The change to give Otere a run at 10 was two-fold; to give him a give him some minutes and keep him ticking over, and to give Jordie a few less minutes.

"He's a young man that's come into this environment, we've made a decision that he could do without starting this week.

TEAMS

Hurricanes' Ngani Laumape scores a try against the Waratahs. Source: Photosport

HUR: 15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Wes Goosen, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Julian Savea, 10 Otere Black, 9 TJ Perenara (c), Brad Shields, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Vaea Fifita, 4 Sam Lousi, 3 Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Ben May.

HUR Reserves: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Mike Kainga, 18 Loni Uhila, 19 Mark Abbott, 20 Callum Gibbins, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Jordie Barrett, 23 Ben Lam.

CHE: 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Francois Venter (captain), 12 Clinton Swart, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Fred Zeilinga, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Uzair Cassiem, 5 Carl Wegner, 4 Armandt Koster, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Elandre Huggett, 1 Ox Nche