As it happened: Underwhelming All Blacks win second Test over 14-man France after game-changing red card

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's second Test between the All Blacks and France at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

FT: 26-13 FRA

FRA TRY! The Wellington crowd roars for the French after scoring on the final hooter. They turn it over on halfway and attack down the left wing. They have numbers back in field and use it to draw and pass before finishing it off with Gomes Sa.

That wraps up a rather underwhelming Test in Wellington. Hats off to the French for a resiliant effort despite having 14 on the park for nearly 70 minutes. For the All Blacks - flat-footed, sloppy, unpolished. However you want to word it, it simply wasn't one of thier better performances tonight. It will be interesting to see how coach Steve Hansen digests it - we'll deliver that to you and more as soon as we can with the press conference coming up!

That does it for us here in Wellington. Enjoy your weekend. Po marie

77min: NZL 26-6 FRA

Perenara makes another break off the lineout but he's isolated again and the ball is lost. French scrum inside their 22m.

76min: NZL 26-6 FRA

All Blacks get a lineout on halfway but it's untidy again off the top. They recover and settle on halfway. Penalty is earned after the French don't release so Perenara goes quickly. He gets all the one down inside the French 22m but no support leads to a turnover. French kick for touch so All Blacks earn another lineout just inside the French half.

73min: NZL 26-6 FRA

Game is really starting to fall apart here. Another knock on so the All Blacks have a scrum in the middle of the field just inside their half. Perenara will come back on after the next stoppage in play.

71min: NZL 26-6 FRA

Crotty is off for an HIA after getting a smack in the head. That means Lienert-Brown will come back out.

69min: NZL 26-6 FRA

FRA NO TRY! The French look like they've stunned the All Blacks but it's been ruled double movement by the TMO! The French breakaway from the ABs after picking up a loose ball at the All Blacks lineout and replacement hooker Bourgareit is off and running! He's got 20m to go but he's going himself. He's finally wrapped up but he's short, reaches out to get it down but in doing so infringes with the double movement. In real time, it looks like momentum but slowed down you can tell he's used his knees to propel himself forward again. The French can't get a break tonight.

66min: NZL 26-6 FRA

All Blacks are almost away and scoring again after Jordie and Ioane combine in space again but when Ioane looks for support inside him, his pass doesn't stick and it's a knock on. French scrum 15m from their line.

64min: NZL 26-6 FRA

France turn it over and immediately give away a penalty for a dangerous tackle. McKenzie thumps it away so the ABs get a lineout near halfway.

63min: NZL 26-6 FRA

NZL YELLOW! Perenara is in the bin. French rumble into the All Blacks' 22m and at thte first breakdown after doing so, Perenara is caught out on the wrong side of the ruck. Ref warned them. Now we have an interesting contest. French kick for touch and its' 14v14 with a lineout 5m from the ABs' line.

61min: NZL 26-6 FRA

France once again resort to this short-passing, physical, up-the-guts game for 14 phases but it doesn't get them anywhere as the All Blacks earna penalty and go quickly. Crotty kicks one through but Thomas is there and finds touch from inside his 22m. All Blacks lineout on halfway.

58min: NZL 26-6 FRA

NZL TRY! Jordie Barrett picks up a second. All Blacks with a lineout 40m out and they roll 10m for a maul. Perenara gets it at the back and delivers to Crotty. Crotty links with McKenzie and he's got space to burn to his right. Kicks it up a gear as he crosses over the 22m, steps back inside to his left and finds support. The ball goes to ground 5m out but its recycled quickly to the right to McKenzie again. He has one to beat but goes for the draw and pass and gives it to Barrett who dives over straight away.

55min: NZL 21-6 FRA

Another change after the All Blacks are pinged for a not-straight throw at the lineout. Perenara is on for Aaron Smith. French with a scrum inside their 22m.

54min: NZL 21-6 FRA

French get the ball back and immediately go back to their driving game with the forwards. But after 8 phases there's a turnover and Jordie Barrett hoofs it downfield where there's a tonne of space. French finally get there but they're forced to set up a pocket pass and kick it into touch. All Blacks get a lineout on the French 22m as a result.

51min: NZL 21-6 FRA

France knock it on off their lineout and lose all the pressure they'd been building. As the All Blacks set down a scrum 10m from their line, Taylor comes off for Harris.

50min: NZL 21-6 FRA

Another penalty to France as Barrett doesn't roll away. Whitelock has been called in after the All Blacks give away another penalty. Any more inside their 22m will be a card.

49min: NZL 21-6 FRA

France grind away for 10 phases with their forwards and finally earn a penalty after the All Blacks fail to roll away from the ruck. French don't take the three this time - they kick for touch and get a lineout 5m off the NZ line.

47min: NZL 21-6 FRA

Bugger. McKenzie hoofs one downfield and it's JUST too much. Inches from the sideline but that's still on the full so instead of a lineout inside the French 22m, we come all the way back for a lineout just outside the All Blacks' 22m.

46min: NZL 21-6 FRA

On comes Karl Tu’inukuafe for Moody - he's gotten a bigger cheer than Ardie did! All Blacks set down a scrum after the French knock it on during a set piece off their lineout. It's just outside the All Blacks' 22m.

44min: NZL 21-6 FRA

We're hearing Squire has come off for an AC joint problem. Hopefully nothing too serious. In the meantime, another change in the loosies sees Ardie Savea come on for Cane. Big roar from the crowd for one of their own. French are setting down a scrum on halfway after the All Blacks knock it on contesting in the lineout.

42min: NZL 21-6 FRA

A great take and return by Jordie goes to waste. The young fullback soars to win the midair contest and runs for 30m before linking up with Cane. Cane goes to ground and as Luke Whitelock joins, he's penalised for coming in on the side. French kick for touch and get a lineout on halfway as a result.

40min: NZL 21-6 FRA

Second half underway by the French. One change at the half - Vaea Fifita is on for Squire.

HT: NZL 21-6 FRA

The halftime hooter goes as McKenzie converts the try and the storyline is pretty obvious. The French were doing well holding it to 14-6 with 30s left in the half but the All Blacks showed just how dangerous they are and damaged the French morale just before heading to the sheds. The All Blacks have shown glimpses of brilliance but there's also been a lot of flat-footed play in the backline so far. We'll be back soon for the second half.

40min: NZL 21-6 FRA

NZL TRY! An All Blacks classic. Jordie Barrett takes a kick on his 22m and hoofs it infield to McKenzie. McKenzie looks to kick but sees space to his left and runs it. He links up with Ioane and Ioane busts through a tackle to reach halfway. He offloads to Lienert-Brown and Lienert-Brown is off and running. One to beat, simple draw and pass to none other than the man who started it and Jordie runs under the posts to score. Counter-attacking at its finest.

37min: NZL 14-6 FRA

There's a bit of jersey tugging and shoving after Sam Cane gets Parra late as he kicks from the ruck. Cane is penalised as a result but that's it - nothing malicious, just a bit late. Still, it's yet another territory-claiming penalty and they turn it into a lineout just inside the All Blacks' half.

35min: NZL 14-6 FRA

NZL NO TRY! All Blacks make a great break off a French knock on and immediately pounce down the right wing. Ben Smith fends off once before linking up with Aaron Smith on the French 22m. He looks to run it in but knows he's about to get caught so he tries to deliver the final pass to Jordie Barrett but it's forward! Jordie was in if he got it clean. Instead, it's a French scrum on their 5m.

33min: NZL 14-6 FRA

The All Blacks are once again penalised for not releasing so the French once again gain territory. Owen Franks' night is over early too. Not too sure what the issue is but he was down in the backfield for a little bit. Tu'ungafasi is on in his place. French lineout just inside the ABs' half.

30min: NZL 14-6 FRA

FRA THREE! Strangely enough, the French take three with the penalty they earn on the All Blacks' 22m. Parra slots it with ease but you've got to wonder how many chances they're going to get tonight to set a platform 5m from the NZ line.

28min: NZL 14-3 FRA

French get a chance here after the All Blacks are penalised for not releasing on halfway. They use it to kick for touch and get a lineout on the All Blacks' 22m.

25min: NZL 14-3 FRA

After using a penalty to set a scrum, Smith runs off the back looking to link with McKenzie but the sub drops it cold. French finally get some reprieve and will set down their own scrum 10m off their line.

22min: NZL 14-3 FRA

All Blacks with another attacking chance here after Squire earns the team a penalty with a big tackle on halfway. French don't release so the All Blacks use it to get a lineout 10m off the French line.

21min: NZL 14-3 FRA

Beauden Barrett's night is over. He failed his head check after that collision with Fall so McKenzie will have a big chance to show his worth at first-five.

20min: NZL 14-3 FRA

NZL TRY! Ben from accounts cashes in! McKenzie runs hard at the line off the scrum. It's recycled quickly but the pass from the ruck is a little wild and bounces back. Smith picks it up from 15m out, steps off his right and gets through the scrambling French line to dive under the posts.

17min: NZL 7-3 FRA

France turn it over at the lineout and immediately give away a penalty. The All Blacks aren't hunting threes so they choose a scrum here. Lots of attacking options with the numbers advantage - what will the All Blacks choose just 5m from the French line?

16min: NZL 7-3 FRA

Scrappy play after kickoff but Jordie Barrett cleans it up with a beautiful 60m punt finding touch 5m from the French line. Pressure is on early here.

14min: NZL 7-3 FRA

NZL TRY! The All Blacks strike immediately. Joe Moody is in after breaking the line and running 20m to score untouched. Gotta love seeing a loosehead running for days! Damian McKenzie is on the field for Barrett so he takes the conversion and slots it.

12min: NZL 0-3 FRA

FRA RED! The French are down to 14 after Fall takes out Beauden Barrett. Barrett went into the air for a high ball and Fall came through taking him out with Barrett landing on his head first. To Fall's defence, he had eyes on the ball but it's dangerous contact and Barrett is heading off too for a head check. Massive turning point already in this one.

11min: NZL 0-3 FRA

FRA THREE! France take the three on offer after Cane is penalised for incorrectly entering the ruck. Parra steps up and slots it from 22m out to the right of the posts.

8min: NZL 0-0 FRA

All Blacks under all sorts off pressure after Belleau makes another clean break - this time down the right wing. He grubbers it on for Thomas but Ioane gets to it first. Barrett clears and it's a French lineout on the ABs' 22m.

7min: NZL 0-0 FRA

FRA NO TRY! The French look like their in here but the TMO robs them! It's a great run by Belleau as he breaks the line and links up with Galletier. The French No.7 is in the backfield but the All Blacks are flying in to tackle him so he pops it to Maestri. Maestri looks to score but he's tackled as he goes over the chalk. Replays show he lost the ball as he looked to score. All Blacks get off lucky there.

5min: NZL 0-0 FRA

French go got a high kick off a scrappy lineout. Jordie is underneath but as he goes up, Fall is there to contest. They collide in midair and the French fullback knocks it on in the process. Jordie came down awkwardly but he's fine. All Blacks scrum just outside their 22m.

3min: NZL 0-0 FRA

Barrett gets the ball from the scrum and goes to cross kick looking for Smith on the right wing but he's over cooked it. We come back for a French lineout on halfway.

2min: NZL 0-0 FRA

French start things off in the forwards for seven phases but it's going no where. Whitelock times his tackle well and holds him up for a maul. It finally collapses but the ball is stuck in there so the ABs are awarded a scrum. It's just inside the French half.

KICKOFF

And just as the All Blacks finish the haka there's a spot of rain starting to come down. Nothing bad though as Barrett get's things underway and the kick bounces into touch! French lineout 10m from halfway to start things.

WEATHER

Classic Welly breeze swirling around. 20km from the northwest. It's currently 12 degrees but expected to drop to 10 and despite showers an hour ago, we're in the middle of dry spell at the moment but the wet could come back any moment.

PREVIEW

Beauden Barrett makes a run in the first Test against France. Source: Photosport

The All Blacks are looking to fire on all cylinders from the opening kick off tonight, demanding more from themselves despite the 52-11 scoreline they amassed last week against France in Auckland.

But the hosts are also keeping an eye on the five changes the French have made, with some much needed fire power added to the line up thanks to Top 14 commitments no longer being an issue.

Coach Jacques Brunel says the likes of Montpellier's Benjamin Fall could be game-changing for the tourists.

"The new players will be fresh, bring enthusiasm and had good seasons for their clubs," he said.

For the All Blacks though, the team will look to the firepower of their bench once again to prove the difference after a stellar performance last week.

Damian McKenzie proved a handful off the bench during the final 20 minutes. McKenzie gained 113 metres on attack which included a fine five-pointer as well as a try-assist.

Of the other reserves, debutant front-row Karl Tu’inukuafe won a penalty in his first scrum on the park and Ardie Savea was rewarded with a try after an energetic display.

FROM THE GROUND

1 NEWS Sport presenter Andrew Saville caught up with injured midfielder Sonny Bill Williams to see how his recovery from surgery is going and pick his brains about tonight's Test. Check out the full interview below.

TEAMS

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Ben Smith, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Luke Whitelock, 7 Sam Cane, 6 Liam Squire, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock (c), 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Replacements: 16 Nathan Harris, 17 Karl Tu’inukuafe, 18 Ofa Tuungafasi, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Ardie Savea, 21 TJ Perenara, 22 Damian McKenzie, 23 Ngani Laumape

France: 15 Benjamin Fall, 14 Teddy Thomas, 13 Mathieu Bastareaud (c), 12 Geoffrey Doumayrou, 11 Gael Fickou, 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Morgan Parra, 8 Kelian Gourdon, 7 Kélian Galletier, 6 Mathieu Babillot, 5 Yoann Maestri, 4 Bernard le Roux, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Camille Chat, 1 Dany Priso