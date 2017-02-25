As It Happened: Unconvincing Crusaders squeeze season opening victory

See how the Crusaders opened their account for 2017 with 1 NEWS NOW'S live updates.

Fulltime: Crusaders 17 Brumbies 13

Mo'unga will breathe a sigh of relief as the Crusaders hold on for a season opening win. Brumbies, written off prior made a good account of themselves.

75 mins: Crusaders 17 Brumbies 13

Brumbies with a chance as they stop a concerted Crusaders build up and get themselves to the opposition 22. Tense last five coming up.

70 mins: Crusaders 17 Brumbies 13

Mo'unga gets the chance to answer back immediately with a three of his own as the Brumbies err offside at the breakdown. 22 metres out in front, no problem except he completely duffs it.

68 mins: Crusaders 17 Brumbies 13

The Brumbies get something going but are thwarted by a Crusader not rolling away. Hawera closes the gap to four from handy position 35 out.

65 mins: Crusaders 17 Brumbies 10

Neither team setting the world alight and mistakes peppering both sides' attacks.

56 mins: Crusaders 17 Brumbies 10

TRY! Pete Samu collapses over the line on the back of a dominant five metre scrum that splintered the Brumbies pack. A penalty try could have been brewing either way.

52 mins: Crusaders 12 Brumbies 10

Brumbies have grown belief in this second half while the Crusaders can't get any fluidity in their attack.

43 mins: Crusaders 12 Brumbies 10

TRY! Perfect start for the visitors as they stretch the Crusaders and eventually Rory Arnold goes over in the left hand corner from his fellow lock's assist. Some holes in the red and black defence emerging. Hawera nails sideliner.

Second spell underway....

Halftime: Crusaders 12 Brumbies 3

The Brumbies showing a lot of fight as expected and the hosts have struggled to turn possession into points. Dagg has been the star of the half.

33 mins: Crusaders 12 Brumbies 3

TRY! Dagg is involved in everything and he chimes into backline, popping the backhander to Whetu Douglas to dive in unimpeded in the right hand corner.

30 mins: Crusaders 7 Brumbies 3

Throwing the kitchen sink at the Brumbies but the 14 man defence is doing stirling work.

23 mins: Crusaders 7 Brumbies 3

YELLOW CARD! James Dargaville takes out a leaping Israel Dagg and it was a case of unfortunate circumstances as the Brumbies winger had his eyes on the ball but didn't jump like Dagg.

21 mins: Crusaders 7 Brumbies 3

The Crusaders look the more dangerous side and their offloading ability has the defence scrambling. Mo'unga comes close to try number two but knocks it on.

12 mins: Crusaders 7 Brumbies 3

First time for the Brumbies inside the Crusaders red zone and the home side err, Joe Moody failing to roll away. Hawera, 22 out to the right of the posts knocks it over from the angle.

4 mins: Crusaders 7 Brumbies 0

TRY! All the Crusaders to begin the match as they pound the Brumbies line. Eventually the dam bursts and new boy Seta Tamanivalu dots down out wide to the right.

Kick-off: Crusaders 0 Brumbies 0

It's all on in Christchurch for Dagg's 100th Super Rugby match. Can the Brumbies stop a six game slide?

PRE MATCH:

A new coach and new captain for the Crusaders but the same expectations exist as they attempt to break an eight year franchise drought.

Scott Robertson and Sam Whitelock lead the seven times champions which as usual has a formidable look to its forward pack, five of the starting pack All Blacks, another three on the bench.

New faces are throughout the starting line up with three Super Rugby debutants and five new Crusaders. Former Chiefs centre Seta Tamanivalu finds himself on the wing with Mitre Ten Cup star turn Jack Goodhue debuting at 13.

At the back, Israel Dagg celebrates his 100th Super Rugby match and is the undisputed veteran in the backline.

The Brumbies are sporting seven new faces and boast a couple of New Zealanders in their ranks, Southland first-five Wharenui Hawera getting recognised for his impressive domestic form in 2016.

Even though having not beaten the Crusaders since 2009, the Brumbies, as always, will fancy their chances.

Kick-off is at 7.35pm

Crusaders: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Ben Funnell, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock (C), 6. Jordan Taufua, 7. Pete Samu, 8. Whetu Douglas, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. George Bridge, 12. Ryan Crotty, 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 15. Israel Dagg.

Replacements: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Michael Alaalatoa, 19. Luke Romano, 20. TBC, 21. Ereatari Enari, 22. Mitchell Hunt, 23. David Havili,

Brumbies: 1. Nic Mayhew, 2. Josh Mann-Rea, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 4. Rory Arnold, 5. Sam Carter, 6. Scott Fardy, 7. Chris Alcock, 8. Jordan Smiler, 9. Joe Powell, 10. Wharenui Hawera, 11. James Dargaville, 12. Kyle Godwin, 13. Tevita Kuridrani, 14. Henry Speight, 15. Aidan Toua

Replacements : 16. Robbie Abel, 17. Ben Alexander, 18. Leslie Leulua’iali’i-Makin, 19. Tom Staniforth, 20. Lolo Fakaosilea, 21. De Wet Roos, 22. Andrew Smith, 23. Isaac Thompson