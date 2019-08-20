As it happened: Tasman have run riot by thumping Counties 36-0 in Pukekohe

Counties 0-36 Tasman

Full-time: Tasman have thumped Counties with 36 unanswered points. Tasman keeping Counties scoreless for the first time in their rivalry history.

76 min: Yet again another attacking kick gets the better of the Counties backs who have struggled to contain the ball in the air. Tasman on the attack in Counties half again.

71min: TRY time for Tasman as Faingaanuku crosses over and puts another nail in the coffin. Nabou's sin binning proving costly for the home side with Tasman scoring straight away. Try is converted.

69 min: Nabou has been binned for coming in the ruck incorrectly which sees Counties pack lose a number.

67 min: Counties getting back to back penaltys but cannot take advantage of it, instead making handling errors and handing Tasman the ball straight back. Tasman on the attack once again in the Counties half.

59 min: Counties go inches in scoring but instead are penalised for a double movement.

56 min: All Black Shannon Frizell has entered the contest for Tasman, as well as vetren prop Wyatt Crockett entering previuosly.

46m min: TRY time Tasman, as they get a penalty off a Counties scrum that collapsed. With attacking close to the Counties line, a simple ruck drive sees Sam Moli cross over. Try is unconverted. Tasman collect a bonus point.

45 min: Time is back on as Makalio is clapped off the field. Counties packing a scrum on their 22 meter line.

44 min: The St John stretcher is out on the field for Makalio with trainers taking precautions in Makalio's safety. With the game on hold till Makalio is off the field.

44 min: Makalio is a victim off a head clash with team mate O'Malley, which keeps Makalio on the deck with trainers around him.

41 min: At half time Henwood was assessed and replaced with Sikeli Nabou.

8.40pm: Both teams are out on the field ready for the second half, with Tasman kicking off.

Half Time: Tasman looking well and truly on top in this clash. Tasman are the only side in the Mitre 10 Cup that have not conceded a try in the first half this season. Mitch Hunt has failed his HIA assessment and will not return tonight.

38 min: Counties skipper Henwood clutching at a possible injured shoulder. After tangling up awkwardly in a ruck trying to rip the ball out.

32 min: first-five Hunt is off the field for a HIA assessment which sees Tim O'Mealley enter the game.

31 min: TRY time for Tasman with Levi Aumua crashing over after a shift from the line-out. The try is converted.

30 min: Tasman are having plenty of joy with their kicking game, Hunt putting in a attacking kick which forces an error from Counties winger which gives Tasman an attcking line-out.

27 min: Hunt makes no mistakes and collects three points.

26 min: Tasman get a penalty right infront of the sticks for Counties Skipper Henwood being offside. Tasman are going for the shot at goal.

22 min: Straight off the kick off Tasman are on attack again with a attacking kick put in for winger Faingaanuku who toes it ahead but kicks it to far and was centimeters from scoring.

20 min: TRY time and a double for Jordan with a lovely cross kick from Mitch Hunt. The try is converted. Tasman showing pure strength at ruck time to turn over ball and attack the Counties line.

16 min: Tasman on a roll with their attack and ruck clearanace which sees them on the attack again but Counties defending well and winning a penalty to get them out of their red zone.

11 min: TRY time for Will Jordan, with a mistake from Counties at ruck time, with a box kick not going according to plan Tasman counter beautifully which sees a shift to the left for Jordan to cross over. The try is converted.

8 min: Tasman sustaining the pressure applied by their oppositions and winnig a Counties line-out to get themseleves out of trouble with a beautiful clearance kick from big Andrew Makalio.

7 min: Counties making the most of penalty advantages and chancing their arm with attacking kicks trying to break this Tasman defense.

4 min: With penalty to Counties they set themselves into Tasman's half applying pressure in wet conditions.

1 min: Tasman with a good roll forward from the kick off manage to establish themselves in Counties half, but an error at ruck time sees a scrum to Counties.

7:45pm: Counties Manukau kick off.

7:45pm: Both teams are on the field with Tasman set to be the heavy favourites for this clash.

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of the Mitre 10 Cup round-five clash between Counties Manukau and Tasman at Pukekohe. Counties are looking to bounce back from their loss against Wellington last week, while Tasman are carrying momentum into this clash with a win against Taranaki last week.