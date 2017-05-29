As it happened: NZ Women's Sevens hold on to pip hosts Canada in thrilling World Series final

Final score: NZ 17 Canada 7

Final minute: Canada with a scrum, 30" to go. Canada searching for a gap. Turnover NZ. They shift it right and it's 19-year-old Southland teen Alena Saili in the right hand corner. That's the match-winner.

4 mins: Landry was away for Canada but Ruby Tui makes huge tackle and turnover. NZ holding on.

Second half - 1 min: We're underway and NZ have a scrum five out. Blyde drops the ball and Canada win a penalty. Niall Williams pinged at the ruck.

Halftime: NZ go close after the hooter. One of the kiwis got destroyed in midfield and NZ get pinged for holding on. It's end-to-end stuff. Nathan-Wong makes a try-saving tackle in the right corner, Canada switch it but the cover defence nails the Canadian left winger five out. It's a knock-on now and a frentic and pulsating first half is over. NZ lead.

6 mins: NZ with some tight defence as Canada hammer away. They've received a couple of quick penalties and here's another one. Ninety seconds to go in the half, they go left and NZ are out of numbers, they're over! It's Julia Greenshields under the posts and it's game on!

4 mins: Nathan-Wong latches onto a lovely double-around and goes over near the right corner. Just a sensational looking try. The NZ captain is over. It's all NZ so far. Nathan-Wong's conversion hits the post.

2 min: Michaela Blyde, you beauty! Gets the ball near halfway and just carves. Big right foot step and acceleration, and the tournament's top try scorer powers away under the posts.

1 min: We're underway. Canada kicks off, it's seven minutes each way.

12.30pm: The NZ anthem rings out around the Langford stadium. No home nation has won their own tournament this season. Canada trying to become the first.

Pre Match

