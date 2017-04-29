As it happened: McKenzie's brilliance the difference as Chiefs survive surging second half from Sunwolves in Hamilton

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the round 10 Super Rugby clash between the Chiefs and Sunwolves at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

FULLTIME: CHI 27-20 SUN

HELD UP ON THE LINE! The 13-man Sunwolves survive and take home a bonus point as the Chiefs fail at the death. Sure, it's a win but there will be a lot of soul-searching after the two previous results NZ sides put on the Sunwolves. It's one of those rare games where the team with less points on the board leave the pitch a lot happier than their opponents. McKenzie's brilliance may well be the difference tonight.

83min: CHI 27-20 SUN

SUN RED AND YELLOW! WHAT A TURN OF EVENTS! Carpenter is in the bin for a deliberate knockdown and then Taulagi is sent off for head contact with force using his shoulder after the whistle!

80min: CHI 27-20 SUN

The Chiefs will get one last shot 10m out with a scrum as the full time hooter goes but there's a hide high tackle to go back for. Chiefs opt for the scrum in the middle of the field.

78min: CHI 27-20 SUN

CHI NO TRY! Agony for the Chiefs as it appears their bonus point has gone begging. Ref goes upstairs to check a knock-on at the breakdown before the potential try (a blinder of a crosskick and recieve from Cruden and Stevenson) and it's clear as day.

74min: CHI 27-20 SUN

SUN PENALTY! Game on! Sunwolves finally get the ball to go over as the Chiefs discipline at the breakdown costs them again. Have the Sunwolves got one moment of brilliance left in them?

69min: CHI 27-17 SUN

Chiefs get the penalty and thump it downfield to the Sunwolves 40m but again the forward pack struggles and they lose the ball at the ensuing lineout. Sunwolves with ball in hand on halfway. 11 to go.

66min: CHI 27-17 SUN

SUN TRY! The Sunwolves respond with a great setpiece attack and clean inside ball to open it up for Carpenter to runaway 40m and score. The extras are good and game is back on in the Tron!

61min: CHI 27-10 SUN

CHI TRY! Make that TWO FOR MCKENZIE! James Lowe sets him up with a beauty of a no-looker and from there he's got 40m to work with and he runs laps around the Sunwolves defence trying to get back. Too fast, too good. The Smiling Assassin also adds the extras.

58min: CHI 20-10 SUN

Another three go begging as the Sunwolves earn a penalty 40m out out in front and can't get the three!

56min: CHI 20-10 SUN

Lots of changes but the one that stands out is Messam. Sunwolves forward pack has been extremely physical and the Chiefs need a veteran enforcer to show them how it's done - who better?

52min: CHI 20-10 SUN

Cruden puts ALB in a brilliant gap but there's no support! He looks for a 50/50 pass but it's deflected and the Sunwolves thump it away from deep inside their 22m.

49min: CHI 20-10 SUN

Cane pinged for coming through illegally from 40m out but the Sunwolves can't convert as the penalty sails wide of the right post.

46min: CHI 20-10 SUN

SUN TRY! The Sunwolves are in! Pressure finally becomes too much as a scrum is settled and who else but former Highlanders hero Fumiaki Tanaka crosses over. Easy extras and it's back to a 10 point game.

44min: CHI 20-3 SUN

Another penalty off another collapsed scrum by the Chiefs and still no yellow. The Ref is having words with Cane but that is the fifth penalty 5m out on a collapsed scrum - how much longer can this go on for?

41min: CHI 20-3 SUN

Sunwolves get the game back underway and ALB is smashed off the catch. The pass goes awry and it results in a knock-on 7m out from the Chiefs line! Sunwolves to feed.

HALFTIME: CHI 20-3 SUN

The scoreboard does not reflect how close a game this has been. McKenzie's last touch is the world of difference for the Chiefs and maybe the spark they need for a big second half. Hats off to the Sunwolves though. They are play strong defensively and attacking with physicality and flair. Both sides having issues with handling.

40min: CHI 20-3 SUN

CHI TRY! MCKENZIE WITH A BRILLIANT SOLO EFFORT! Ball comes down the line towards the righ wing for McKenzie 30m out. He steps outside his marker, fends off the sweeping defender, brushes off a third one cutting across and beats a fourth to the chalk. What a finish! ANd he gets the extras from the left sideline to boot.

37min: CHI 13-3 SUN

Poorly executed kick by Cruden sees all their well-built pressure defused as the chipped kick falls perfectly into Goto's lap. He thumps it away downfield bouncing into touch near the Chiefs' 22m.

34min: CHI 13-3 SUN

Cruden thumps the ball away from his half and it bounces into touch near Sunwolves 22m. Sunwolves try an up and under but it shoots sky high without going forward and knock it on when it finally comes back to earth. Chiefs scrum 40m in midfield.

31min: CHI 13-3 SUN

CHI PENALTY! Chiefs get a penalty 40m out for offside and the Chiefs opt to play safe sensing the Sunwolves aren't going to be as easy as first thought. McKenzie steps up from in front. Straight over the black dot.

26min: CHI 10-3 SUN

Chiefs cough the ball up with a knock on off the kickoff.

23min: CHI 10-3 SUN

CHI TRY! Chiefs immediately swith the attack back on and after a breakaway run from Seu, they earn a penalty. They set up in the Sunwolves' 22 with a lineout and then it's a great down-the-line sequence to catch the rushing defence offguard. McKenzie with the final pass to McNicol who strolls over on the right wing. No extras to McKenzie who misses it left again.

20min: CHI 5-3 SUN

SUN PENALTY! The Chiefs lose the ball off their lineout and the Sunwolves immediately counterattack from a stunning offload by Britz. They get inside the Chiefs 22m and it's another penalth! Sunwolves opt for three this time. Out front, 22 out. No problem.

17min: CHI 5-0 SUN

Pressure defused! Kane Hames dominates Ito in the front row duel and the Sunwolves scrum buckles miserably and cough up a penalty for collapsing! Looks like Ito was injured in the fallout.

16min: CHI 5-0 SUN

Another penalty against the Chiefs as their scrum continues to struggle! Brilliant pressure from the Sunwolves and the Chiefs need to be careful here. Four penalties in the last five minutes all defending their try line. Sunwolves opt for ANOTHER scrum 5m out!

13min: CHI 5-0 SUN

Cruden with a try-saving tackle! Sunwolves go for the maul off the top of the lineout and they pile over but Cruden is behind it and he's in there underneath the ball! Brilliant stop! Sunwolves scrum 5m out.

11min: CHI 5-0 SUN

Sunwolves aren't backing down and they earn the penalty. They have a quick chat in a huddle and they opt for a lineout instead of an easy three! Lineout 5m out.

9min: CHI 5-0 SUN

Sunwolves make a brilliant run deep into Chiefs 22m off a great run up the midfield from Britz.

6min: CHI 5-0 SUN

Chiefs get the turnover in the form of a penalty after diffusing 11 phases of flat attack from the Sunwolves on the Chiefs 22m. Big kick downfield for a chiefs lineout.

4min: CHI 5-0 SUN

CHI TRY! Sunwolves won't settle at the scrum so a penalty is given and Cane takes it quick off the back. He's held up but no one is stopping Hika Elliot with the pick and go that close. Chiefs convert early pressure but McKenzie hooks his kick miserably from close.

2min: CHI 0-0 SUN

Chiefs with a scrum on Sunwolves' 5m early after the Sunwolves cough the ball up off the kickoff and they go straight to work setting up in the 22m. Offside called 5m out and the Chiefs are hungry for tries, not threes.

0min: CHI 0-0 SUN

Chiefs get things underway at a clear night in the Tron!

PRE-GAME

Chiefs' fullback Damian McKenzie. Source: Photosport

The Chiefs have taken some calculated risks as they prepare for a first Super Rugby meeting with the Sunwolves.

All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick and Japan captain and No. 8 Michael Leitch have been left out of the match in Hamilton on Saturday night to recover after a heavy workload.

Assistant coach Andrew Strawbridge admits this could hurt the home side but is banking on their replacements to step up.

"We have the utmost faith in everyone in this squad and I expect the intensity to be upped with the spark plugs we have coming on to the field," he said.

In a starting line-up featuring nine changes, lock Taleni Seu is among those brought in, as are flankers Mitchell Karpik and Tom Saunders in a rejigged back three.

"Michael needs to recharge his batteries and these guys get their chance based on that," Strawbridge said of Karpik and Saunders.

"Taleni Seu came on last week and knocked the Force around with some dominant tackling so he gets a shot starting at lock."

The Chiefs are also taking a punt out wide with exciting Northland player Solomon Alaimalo winning his second start on the wing ahead of James Lowe, who has dropped to the reserves.

Strawbridge said the selection was based on form, but Lowe would be expected to come on and "do some damage".

The pressure will also be on young halfback Jonathan Taumateine to play a full game following the injury to Tawera Kerr-Barlow and the suspension of Finlay Christie.

First five-eighth Aaron Cruden will be the back-up option with the decision made not to use Richard Judd, who was originally slated to provide cover.

"It's been a while since Richard's been in our environment and it's just too much to learn in a short space of time," Strawbridge said.

"Aaron's not a regular halfback but he's a highly competent, very skilled player and has done a wonderful job covering for us there in the past."

TEAMS

CHI: Damian McKenzie, Solomon Alaimalo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Stephen Donald, Sam McNicol, Aaron Cruden, Jonathan Taumateine, Sam Cane, Mitchell Karpik, Tom Sanders, Taleni Seu, Dominic Bird, Nepo Laulala, Hika Elliot, Kane Hames.

CHI Reserves: Brayden Mitchell, Aidan Ross, Sefo Kautai, Mitchell Brown, Liam Messam, Alex Nankivell, Shaun Stevenson, James Lowe.

SUN: Kotaro Matsushima, Teruya Goto, William Tupou, Derek Carpenter, Yasutaka Sasakura, Hayden Cripps, Fumiaki Tanaka, Willie Britz, Shunsuki Nunomaki, Edward Quirk, Sam Wykes, Shinya Makabe, Heiichiro Ito, Takeshi Kizu, Keita Inagaki