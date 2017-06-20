As it happened: Lions massacre the Chiefs in their best performance of the tour with the All Blacks up next

Relive the Lions massacre the Chiefs in their best performance of the tour beating the home side 34-6.

FULLTIME: Laidlaw gets the ball after its ripped from the Chiefs and boots it into the crowd to seal the Lions' most destructive win of their tour so far beating the Chiefs 34-6.

Chiefs 6-34 Lions

79min: Liam Messam takes exception to some foul play from Rory Best who wasn't on his feet when taking the ball and theres a bit of collar grabbing. Chiefs have a penalty and they go again for the quick tap in desperation to score a try.

Chiefs 6-34 Lions

77min: The Chiefs trying desperately to break the Lions line but its no use. The tourists are shutting down everything the home side throw at them as they hammer away near the halfway line. They get a penalty and take a quick tape to carry on.

Chiefs 6-34 Lions

75min: Tommy Seymour makes a roaring break slicing through the Chiefs defence, he only has to pass it to Payne in support but the former Blues player drops it with the line only metres in front of him!

Chiefs 6-34 Lions

72min: Laidlaw leaves the ball behind and the Chiefs have it near the halfway line as they look to get a consolation try. Stevenson makes a break after some good footwork but his pass to the player in support goes begging!

Chiefs 6-34 Lions

70min: Lions have it again and look dangerous before the referee's whistle blows for a scrum. Lions playing this game slowly out of the Chiefs hands with 10 minutes remaining.

Chiefs 6-34 Lions

67min: Just over 29,000 people at FMG Stadium Waikato tonight with a very large amount of those being Lions supporters. Chiefs restart the game with a scrum.

Chiefs 6-34 Lions

65min: TRY LIONS! And the Chiefs frustrated by their inability to break make a mistake through a silly chip kick. Its picked up again by the dangerous Nowell who off-loads to Williams who darts through the Chiefs defence before passing to the New Zealand born Jarred Payne who romps home for the try! The former Blues player scores against the Chiefs.

Chiefs 6-27 Lions

63min: Chiefs again find themselves pinned inside their own half, unable to escape this determined Lions defence.

Chiefs 6-27 Lions

59min: TRY LIONS! Jack Nowell again scampers over and thats arguably the Lions' best try of the tour! Williams makes a darting break down the wing before the ball is off-loaded to a supporting player. The Lions recycle quickly and switch it to the other wing, Nowell finds himself in space between Chiefs defenders including Stephen Donald who he turns in side out before diving over the line. Biggar gets the extras too.

Chiefs 6-20 Lions

57min: Chiefs get some respite after CJ Stander illegally rips the ball in a tackle. Donald kicks for touch as the Chiefs desperately try and stay in the match.

Chiefs 6-20 Lions

55min: PENALTY TRY! Just like in the match against the Maori All Blacks a penalty try is awarded and Mitchell Brown is sinbinned after the French referee grows tired of the Chiefs discipline after the lineout drive. Big blow to the Chiefs.

Chiefs 6-13 Lions

53min: Another Lions lineout as the Chiefs hold strong and frustrate the Lions. Tensions spill over now as theres some pushing and shoving between the sides. Referees getting involved now and speak to both captains.

Chiefs 6-13 Lions

51min: Chiefs holding well initially after the lineout as the Lions look to break. The Lions win a penalty after Mitch Brown is pinged for bringing the maul down intentionally.

Chiefs 6-13 Lions

49min: Chiefs maintaining possession as they push up the field with some lovely interplay. It doesn't last long however and the Lions are back with it as the ref has his arm out for advantage. They win the penalty too and kick for touch.

Chiefs 6-13 Lions

47min: The Lions sensing an opportunity now as the hammer away at the Chiefs defence but Stevenson kicks ahead a loose ball! Chiefs at last with the ball in a dangerous position.

Chiefs 6-13 Lions

45min: Chiefs have it in their own half after a scrum and Stephen Donald is forced to clear as the rushing Lions defence comes at him. Lions back with it in the Chiefs half.

Chiefs 6-13 Lions

42min: Lions try and drive a lineout inside their half. Laidlaw puts a bomb in but its not a good one. Chiefs however turn over possession cheaply again.

Chiefs 6-13 Lions

40min: Stephen Donald gets us back underway here. Can the Chiefs come from behind and win in the second half?

8:30pm: Chiefs have had it tough in the first half against the Lions - the tourists dominating the tempo of the match and pulling the strings with their accurate kicking. Not too many bright moments for the home side, although half-back Christie has been a standout tonight in and amongst the towering Lions forwards. His darting runs setting up one particular break which resulted in a penalty for the Chiefs. Toni Pulu will be an injury concern for the Chiefs too, the winger pulled off on a stretcher.

Chief 6-13 Lions

HALFTIME: Lineout is good and the little halfback Christie makes a break! The link up play continues as the Chiefs search for a gap. They get the penalty for offside and Beaver lines it up to make it 13-6. Thats halftime folks, Lions scoring the only try of the match so far.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

37min: Penalty to the Chiefs after a high tackle from Biggar on Sanders. No cards however as boos ring out around the stadium.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

35min: Great defence from the Chiefs! They hold the fort as the Lions looked to push over the line after the lineout but the tourists are held up and its a turnover. Scrum to the Chiefs 5 metres from their own line.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

34min: Beaver has just been crunched in a tackle losing the ball forward before the Lions pounce and spark a counter attack. They manage to milk a penalty and have a chance to go further ahead as they go for the lineout.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

32min: Now some handling errors from the Lions as Liam Williams drops it with a few Chiefs players lining him up. Scrum to the Chiefs.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

30min: Scrum now after Nanai-Williams drops a 50-50 ball from Stephen Donald. The Chiefs attack severely dented by this dominate Lions defence.

Chiefs 3-13 Lions

24min: TRY LIONS! English winger Jack Nowell scores after he burrows under the ruck from a pick and go. It comes after the Lions made a blitzing run down the right wing with the overlap, they then switched it towards the left leaving the Chiefs stretched. Nowell then crashed over only 5 metres out. Biggar gets the extras.

Chiefs 3-6 Lions

23min: Knock on after a lineout so its another scrum to the Lions. Joe Marler also back on for the tourists.

Chiefs 3-6 Lions

21min: Ohh boy, the ball is dropped cold by the Chiefs. The Lions defence is relentless and the tourists are quick off the line. Scrum to the Lions with Payne acting as a flanker!

Chiefs 3-6 Lions

20min: Donald's kick is over! He didnt even look just kicked it and turned back towards halfway.

19min: Delightful little chip from Donald for Stevenson! Ball the ball bounces out and its a lineout to the Lions before the Chiefs manage turn it over with some great intensity at the breakdown! Its a penalty and the Chiefs decide to kick for goal. Beaver lining it up now.

Chiefs 0-6 Lions

17min: The kick from Biggar is good again! Chiefs charge down a kick straight after the restart and find themselves deep inside the Lions' 22.

Chiefs 0-3 Lions

16min: Penalty now to the Lions again within range after the Chiefs players failed to roll away.

Chiefs 0-3 Lions

13min: YELLOW! Marler gets his marching orders and goes to the bin meanwhile Pulu is taken off on a stretcher with an injury. Chiefs have it now in the form of a scrum which now collapses and the French referee rules a turn over to the Lions.

Chiefs 0-3 Lions

12min: The Chiefs are sitting very deep inside the Lions half as the tourists sprint off their line. They're on the border of being offside before Alaimalo makes a break and nearly gets free! The match stops however for a foul tackle and replays show the hit with no arms from Joe Marler on Mitch Brown. Cheap hit that on Brown, ref going upstairs to check on the punishment.

Chiefs 0-3 Lions

9min: The referee calls a penalty for the Lions right in front and theres no issues for Biggar.

Chiefs 0-0 Lions

7min: The Lions beginning to get a bit of continuity together now as they punch through the Chiefs defence edging towards the home side's 22.

Chiefs 0-0 Lions

5min: Lions with a scrum no halfway and it's messy as Chiefs haggle and pester the tourists. Turn over now and the Chiefs have it before Stevenson puts out a kick on the full.

Chiefs 0-0 Lions

4min: Chiefs go for a short lineout but it backfires and they lose the ball before the Lions get rid of it.

Chiefs 0-0 Lions

2min: Chiefs with all of the possession so far just in the wrong part of the ground as they're pinned in their own half before Stephen Donald puts out a monster clearance! They come back for a penalty however and Beaver kicks the ball even further into touch this time.

Chiefs 0-0 Lions

KICKOFF: Dan Biggar gets us underway here in Hamilton!

7:32pm: Players now out on the pitch as the Chiefs prepare for the haka.

7:30pm: The last time the British and Irish Lions played in Hamilton was in 2005 when they lost to the Maori All Blacks. The tourists got one back over the Maori however last week with a convincing win.

7:27pm: There is massive support for the Lions tonight in Hamilton with much of the stadium coloured in red although the distinctive sound of cow-bells from the Chiefs supporters are ringing around the pitch too.

7:20pm: We are 15 minutes away from kick-off here as the players warm up at FMG Stadium Waikato. Tonight is obviously a special match for the British and Irish Lions coach, Warren Gatland who scored against the tourists back in 1993 in Waikato's famous win.

PRE-MATCH:

With a number of players missing with international commitments, Stephen "Beaver" Donald will lead an inexperienced Chiefs side against the British and Irish Lions tonight, fresh from a 32-10 victory over the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua.

Flanker Lachlan Boshier will get his second chance at the Lions, having featured for the Provincial Barbarians in the opening match of the tour.

Tim Nanai-Williams has also been named to start at centre, having featured on the wing for Manu Samoa in the 78-0 loss to the All Blacks at Eden Park.

Meanwhile, the British and Irish Lions have rung in the changes once again for the mid-week clash against the Chiefs with the Welsh quartet called into the squad recently all named on the bench.

Dan Biggar, Greg Laidlaw and Elliot Daly are the only three players from the 32-10 win in Rotorua to feature in the team, with all three moving from the bench to the starting line up.

Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Gareth Davies and Cory Hill have all been named on the bench for the game - having only joined the squad yesterday.

All four featured in Wales' win over Tonga at Eden Park last Friday.

The two other late call-ins, Scots llan Dell and Finn Russell, have also been named on the bench.

The new-look team also features a new captain, with Scottish hooker Rory Best named to lead the side.

Gatland said the rotations are about the big picture.

"We are five games into the Tour and there is still a lot to play for. Those involved on Tuesday will be playing not only for themselves in terms of further selection but also for the whole squad," he said.

"We are here to win a Test series and we have brought cover for the replacements bench so we can limit the number of players who need to double up, which is tough to do at this level of rugby.

"We know it is going to be another big challenge against the Chiefs who have won the Super Rugby title twice in the last five years."

Chiefs: 1. Siegfried Fisiihoi, 2. Liam Polwart, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Dominic Bird, 5. Michael Allardice, 6. Mitchell Brown, 7. Lachlan Boshier, 8. Tom Sanders, 9. Finlay Christie, 10. Stephen Donald (c), 11. Soloman Alaimalo, 12. Johnny Fa'auli, 13. Tim Nanai-Williams, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Shaun Stevenson.

Reserves: 16. Hika Elliot, 17. Aidan Ross, 18. Atu Moli, 19. Liam Messam, 20. Mitchell Karpik, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Luteru Laulala, 23. Chase Tiatia.

British and Irish Lions: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Jared Payne, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Greig Laidlaw, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Justin Tipuric, 6. James Haskell, 5. Courtney Lawes, 4. Iain Henderson, 3. Dan Cole, 2. Rory Best (c), 1. Joe Marler.