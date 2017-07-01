As it happened: Lions keep series alive with thrilling win over 14-man All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions have beaten the All Blacks 24-21 in a classic Test match at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.



FULLTIME: Beauden Barrett had it deep inside the 22 and tries to get out of trouble with a kick but it falls straight back to the Lions who soak up the All Blacks' pressure as they try and wrestle the ball back with seconds left. The tourists hold onto it until the hooter before Murray boots it out! LIONS WIN A FAMOUS TEST MATCH!

76mins: PENALTY Charlie Faumuina now pinged after tackling a Lions player in the air and now the Lions with a chance to take the lead against the All Blacks as Farrell lines up the kick. Right down the middle!

73mins: PENALTY for obstruction against the Lions. Barrett kicks deep for the lineout. All Blacks now just outside the Lions' half as they attempt to launch an attack.

68mins: TRY LIONS AGAIN! Jaimie George makes a blockbusting run through the All Blacks' defence making a few metres near the All Blacks 10 metre line. The ball makes it to Connor Murray who makes a darting run and splits the Kiwi defence to jump over the line and score! Farrell with the extras all square again here!

65mins: Nearly for the All Blacks! Cruden dinks in a little kick with the Lions offside the ball cruely bounces over the line with an All Blacks player running at it in the corner. They come back for the PENALTY. And Barrett gets the three points!

62mins: Oh dear, Beauden Barrett tries another little cheeky kick over the top and its charged down. He recovers the ball and the All Blacks move it wide to Codie Taylor. The Lions regain possession before another monster kick goes out dead. They come back for the scrum on near the Lions' 22.

59mins: TRY! Faletau in the corner after a brilliant move from the Lions. Anthony Watson starts it off after a blistering run down the right wing. The ball is switched to the other side and the Lions move the ball well and they have an over lap as Faletau runs over Israel Dagg. GAME ON! Farrell makes a terrible kick in the conversion.

59mins: Another PENALTY this time to the All Blacks. Thats the 11th one of the match as it stands. Barrett with the honours again and he thumps it over.

56mins: Well, Vunipola has dodged a bullet there and so have the Lions as he only goes to the bin for a very late shoulder charge on Barrett.

55mins: Theres an All Blacks player down, its Beauden Barrett and its a late hit from Vunipola again! The prop he hits Barrett while he's on the ground.

54mins: Beauden Barrett takes his time with it but its sneaked over! All Blacks extend lead.

53mins: Mako Vunipola in trouble here after a late hit on Beauden Barrett. They go upstairs but its just a warning for the Lions prop as boos ring out around the stadium.

51mins: Barrett lines it up and its no good. Hooks it wide of the posts as Faumuina and Crockett come on.

49mins: Anton Lienert-Brown makes a bruising run through the Lions defence. They're way offside as the referee has the arm out for advantage. Dagg now busts through the line before its recycled to Barrett who puts in a grubber for Read! But Elliot Daly gets back in time. They go back for the kick at the posts.

45mins: All Blacks don't let Barrett's missed kick get them down as they come back with a vengeance and attack the Lions inside their own half. They get a PENALTY after a high tackle from Connor Murray around the neck of Rieko Ioane. Lets see if Barrett can convert this one.

43mins: PENALTY All Blacks with a chance to go back in front straight away. A needless penalty given away after Barrett tried to dab a kick over the Lions defence on their 22. Barret misses a favourable 3 points.

40mins: We are back underway in Wellington and Connor Murray returns the kickoff with a thumping kick deep into All Blacks territory.

HALFTIME: Lions have an advantage so Connor Murray puts in a delightful cross field kick for Faletau who is waiting on the wing. The ball doesn't meet its target and bounces out after some nice covering from Codie Taylor and Naholo. Lions come back for the penalty and go for the points to take something into halftime. Farrell again nails the kick and we are all square here in Wellington.

39mins: PENALTY after the All Blacks are deemed to have collapsed the scrum. They go for the lineout and the All Blacks push them backwards before they move the ball wide. last throw of the dice here in this half for the Lions to make something of it.

37mins: Dagg saves Naholo's blushes after he leaves a high ball behind. The sides beginning to incorporate the high ball more now as the first half winds down. Scrum again to the Lions now on halfway.

35mins: PENALTY Mako Vunipola gets a tough call against him after he looked to have been well within his rights to the ball while he was on feet. Barrett blasts the ball with a strong kick and it goes over! All Blacks back in front as the rain stops in Wellington.

33mins: And the Lions get a PENALTY straight after! Israel Dagg drops the ball after the kickoff and Itoje rips it away from him and the Kiwis get into trouble with the ref. Farrell makes no mistake.

31mins: PENALTY! All Blacks go for the points again with the Lions putting their hands in the ruck. Barrett kicking from a similar position as last time. He hits it and again it drifts over in the same fashion as the prior penalty. All Blacks back in the lead.

29mins: Sexton makes a blunder now and kicks a monster punt dead. Some sloppy play from both sides as they look to gain control of play under the wet. Scrum to the All Blacks inside the Lions half.

27mins: More bad news for the All Blacks as Codie Taylor looks badly injured. Jerome Kaino coming off for Ngnai Laumape who makes an earlier than expected debut.

25mins: RED! SBW is off! The All Blacks are down to 14 men. Big moment in the match.

25mins: Sonny Bill Williams could be in trouble here after a no arms hit on Watson. Referee goes upstairs to see it and its a nasty, deliberate tackle.

23mins: Farrell, instead of Sexton lines up the kick. Its a long way out and he nails it as it soars over the posts with the rain really coming down strongly now.

21mins: Aaron Smith looks to have knocked the ball on after a scrum however the All Blacks give away another penalty and the Lions go for the points.

19mins: Miraculously the All Blacks win a penalty after the scrum! Barrett lines up the kick and he curls it around beautifully!

17mins: Great kick from Barrett who gets the All Blacks in close before they lose the ball in the maul. Ball back to the Lions as theres some pushing and shoving from both sides.

15mins: Kieran Read spills it right into the arms of the Lions. They start off a rapid counter attack before they eventually knock it on themselves. Scrum again as the Lions look to set up an attack before they play the ball on the ground. Penalty to the All Blacks again.

13mins: Barrett hits it and it smacks off the post! Lions go quickly with the 22 drop out.

12mins: PENALTY! All Blacks finally get inside the Lions half and are awarded for their efforts with the Lions not on their feet. Barrett going for the points around 30m out.

11mins: Scrum to the All Blacks is fed by Aaron Smith and makes a cross field kick to Naholo who eventually gets it after a Lions fumble. Referee goes back for an initial knock on from the Lions.

9mins: All Blacks have had very little ball as the Lions continue to camp themselves inside the All Blacks half. Some good interplay between the tourists as Vunipola pushes through. Referee stops play after a forward pass to Liam Williams on the wing however. It'll be another scrum.

7mins: Dagg makes a huge punt after the scrum. But staying true to their anticipated tactics the Lions kick the ball back to Dagg who spills it and its another scrum to the Lions inside the All Blacks half.

5min: Lions moving into the All Blacks 22 and the Kiwis are scrambling to get back after some powerful running from their forwards. Maro Itoje however leaves the ball behind and its another scrum this time to the All Blacks 10 metres from their line.

3min: Lineout not straight from the All Blacks now after Elliot Daly's kick inside his own 22. Scrum now to the Lions and the All Blacks give away a penalty straight away. Lions go for touch.

1min: Naholo takes the ball cleanly before both sides trade kicks. Lineout now on halfway to the All Blacks.

KICKOFF: Johnny Sexton gets us underway here in Wellington!

7:33pm: All Blacks now preparing for the haka led by TJ Perenara.

7:30pm: There's no wind to speak of as the All Blacks now run out onto the field. The sides now awaiting the New Zealand national anthem.

7:27pm: Sam Warburton leads out the Lions now who must win tonight on a very soggy Westpac Stadium pitch. The rain continues to fall.

PRE-GAME

Playing his first match in nearly two months, the All Blacks skipper was at his best in the 30-15 win. Source: Photosport

It was England coach Eddie Jones who recently described rugby as "chess on steroids".

Coaching contemporaries Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland have been the grandmasters this week, talking openly about how to outwit the other in the second All Blacks-British and Irish Lions Test in Wellington.

At the heart of the mind games has been whether the home side will stick to the tactics which were so simple but effective in the 30-15 first Test win in Auckland.

The Lions' much-touted line speed across the park wasn't effective as New Zealand's forwards rumbled off short passes from halfback Aaron Smith, using footwork and offloads to breach the advantage line repeatedly.

Hansen publicly delved inside Gatland's brain, no doubt hoping to create uncertainty.

"He's going to second-guess what we did. Are we going to play off nine again? Then we have to second-guess, if we play off No.9, is he going to shut that door," Hansen said.

"If they shut the door, what other door have they just opened? Because you can't do everything.

"The beautiful thing about our game is it's all about space. If you can find it, then you're in business."

Hansen suspects Gatland will throw more players into the ruck to slow down New Zealand ruck ball, which would explain Gatland's promotion of Sam Warburton and Maro Itoje to the starting pack.

Added to the mix is forecast wet weather, which Hansen believes will leave both teams assessing their methods hours out from kick-off.

"This is why coaches love coaching and players love playing," he said.

"It's about reacting and adapting.

"But it's also about us. We've got a talented side. If we prepare well, really genuinely bone-deep, then we're hard to beat."

Gatland wouldn't let Hansen set the agenda when it came to Test tactics and is assuming nothing about New Zealand's gameplan.

"They may come to throw the ball around or kick the ball a bit more. We've got to be ready," Gatland said.

"But we've got to stop their momentum off nine. If they do come hard off No.9, that's going to be an issue for us.

"We've worked hard at that this week, but the All Blacks may come with a different plan.We are prepared."

TEAMS

NZL: Israel Dagg, Waisake Naholo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Kieran Read (c), Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody

NZL Reserves: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden, Ngani Laumape*

BIL: Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Taulupe Faletau, Sean O'Brien, Sam Warburton, Alun Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje, Tadhg Furlong, Jamie George, Mako Vunipola.