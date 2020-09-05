As it happened: Will Jordan snatches victory for South with stunning injury time game-winner

Relive 1 NEWS' live updates of this evening's North v South exhibition rugby match at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

FT: NOR 35-38 SOU

SOU TRY! WILL JORDAN WINS IT! South gets an advantage and they use it to kick for the right wing. Jordan goes high and wins the contest and he dives in to score. What a finish.

That does it for us this evening. A cracking game with a cracking finish but after some of those performances, we'd say Ian Foster is in for a long not picking his final few All Blacks. Speaking of, 1 NEWS will cover the squad naming from 11am tomorrow, so come back then to see just who has made the cut in his first team naming.

Have a good evening.

80+3min: NOR 35-31 SOU

North line holds but gives up another penalty. Another 5m lineout coming up.

80min: NOR 35-31 SOU

One last twist in this one. With the North lineout, Dixon's throw is not straight! That gives South a scrum and they get a penalty with it! South kick for the corner again. Lineout 10m from the North line. It all comes down to this.

78min: NOR 35-31 SOU

South are throwing themselves at the North defence trying to find the line. They're a metre out. Savea goes in, he's on the ball AND HE GETS THE PENALTY! Superb play from the loosie on his try line. That might just be the match!

76min: NOR 35-31 SOU

South edge even closer now with another penalty. Lineout will be 15m from the North line here. Just over three and a half minutes to go...

74min: NOR 35-31 SOU

We're in for an epic finish here. South get a penalty and use it to get a lineout 5m inside the North's half.

72min: NOR 35-31 SOU

NOR TRY! It takes a few phases but Dixon finally goes over! South are pleading with the ref to go upstairs to check the grounding but he's happy with it. Replays show maybe he should've. But none of that matters - the North are back in front!

70min: NOR 28-31 SOU

Big chance now! North get a penalty and use it to get a 5m lineout.

69min: NOR 28-31 SOU

North are right back on the attack after a rare handling error from Mo'unga! North scrum just inside South's half.

67min: NOR 28-31 SOU

NOR TRY! And we have a game on our hands! North break deep into South's half with another Clarke line break. He's brought down just inside the South 22m but the ball is recycled quickly to the right with numbers. Ioane, Rieko that is, gets it, steps inside his defender and sprints away to score his second of the night. McKenzie with the extras. This game isn't done yet!

65min: NOR 21-31 SOU

South look to bring the ball out of their own 22m but it proves costly as pass to the right wing goes out. North lineout just inside South's half here. North need to strike back here.

62min: NOR 21-31 SOU

SOU TRY! South go back to back! After getting yet another penalty after the kickoff they set up 10m inside North's half. South attack down the right with an offloading extravaganza before bringing it back to the middle of the field 10m out. A nice skip pass hits Lomax and the big front rower is in untouched with a nice line.

59min: NOR 21-24 SOU

SOU TRY! Against the run of play, Jordan is in. Akira works a turnover soonafter the lineout and North once again launch a counter attack. The ball makes it to McKenzie with space and he works towards the left wing. He hits the line and passes but the ball goes between his two support players. Clarke tries to get back to the ball and taps it back in to the field of play before it can go out but Jordan is the one there to receive it! He scoops it up and runs 50m untouched to score.

57min: NOR 21-17 SOU

It all goes wrong for North! They try a maul off the lineout but are stopped dead in their tracks. Smith is slow to clear the ball from the pile of bodies and Barrett is swamped by the rushing defence. Doesn't release the ball and it's a penalty. South clear and get a lineout near halfway.

55min: NOR 21-17 SOU

North turn the ball over and are straight on the counterattack. The Ioane brothers combine and Akira offloads to Ardie who runs down the right wing. He's looking for support but as he goes to pass to Reece he's bundled into touch by a big hit from Barrett! Works in North's favour eventually though as South lose the ball at the lineout with a not-straight throw. That intensifies with a penalty at the ensuing scrum. Barrett kicks for the corner and North have a 5m lineout to attack with!

51min: NOR 21-17 SOU

North get a turnover at the ruck but there's another knock on soonafter. South with a scrum about 12m from halfway. Plenty of changes here now. Five of the six front rowers are gone - the only one remaining is North's Aumua. But the new South front row establishes some dominance early with a penalty. South lineout 30m from the North line coming.

49min: NOR 21-17 SOU

North get back on the attack straight away thanks to a scrum penalty. With a lineout 35m from the South line, they attack the midfield but it comes undone with a rare Lienert-Brown knock on. South with a chance to get their scrum back on track on their 22m.

46min: NOR 21-17 SOU

NOR TRY! North score another beauty of a team try! They go towards the right wing and would you believe it, it's Sotutu who's out there! Barges through the first tackle, gets another two defenders on him and still gets the offload off to McKenzie. McKenzie draws and passes to Smith and the super sub is in to score. Superb work there from the Blues No.8!

44min: NOR 14-17 SOU

ANOTHER penalty! North are offside yet again and they kick for touch. 5m lineout for the South but Tuipulotu steals it off Whitelock! North move it down to Reece who makes a run on the outside past his 22m line. Kicks ahead and it bounces into touch. South with another lineout... but this one is 30m from their own line.

41min: NOR 14-17 SOU

The North get a turnover instantly off the kickoff and look to attack! It's quickly ended though with the ref penalising the North for an illegal entry. That's made worse with a second penalty soon after. South go the length of the field on two whistle blows for a lineout on the North 22m. Penalties conceded tonight so far: North 10, South 4.

40min: NOR 14-17 SOU

North get us going again. First sub of the night. Aaron Smith is in for Perenara in the North!

HT: NOR 14-17 SOU

North's Rieko Ioane scores as he is hit by South's Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport

The lineout goes begging as Whitelock steals it as clean as you like. South kick it out and that's the half. Cracking start here with two very different way of playing the game. North are much more about running the ball and looking for set plays while the South are hitting the line with anyone and everyone and using kicking for territory. Close one on our hands here. Stick around, we'll be back soon with the second half.

39min: NOR 14-17 SOU

North get a penalty back at scrum time after the South front row buckle. We've got our first bit of push and shove and Perenara and Taylor are at the centre of it. Nothing in it though. Sides part and North get one last chance here with a lineout 15m from South's line.

37min: NOR 14-17 SOU

South cough up the ball on halfway and there's no advantage. North scrum coming which probably gives them one last chance to strike before halftime.

35min: NOR 14-17 SOU

North with a brilliant piece of attacking rugby. Off the scrum it comes to the right wing and an offload from Lienert-Brown goes to McKenzie. McKenzie finds Reece in space and the winger is off for corner from 40m out! Crusaders teammate Jordan comes across to bundle him into touch in the nick of time though. South lineout 5m from their own line.

34min: NOR 14-17 SOU

Good news for the South! Mo'unga has passed his HIA and is set to return! When he does, it'll be a North scrum 10m inside their half.

33min: NOR 14-17 SOU

SOU TRY! It takes them 15 phases of hard ground-and-pound pick and gos but finally South find a chink in the armour and Jordie is in. It's a no-look flick pass from Codie Taylor at the ruck 1m out to Barrett and despite being only a metre out, he has work to do. One on one with Reece, he goes low, drives into him, sticks the arm out and gets the ball down before Reece can take him into touch. The only thing better than that finish was the conversion from the sideline in this wind after!

30min: NOR 14-10 SOU

South's scrum earns another penalty. Ioane's first act of the night is a kick for touch and it gives his men a lineout on North's 22m. South with yet another chance to strike here.

27min: NOR 14-10 SOU

South suffer another injury blow. This time it's Mo'unga. Mo'unga is headed for an HIA which sees Josh Ioane enter the backline for the South. Speaking of injuries, Ennor's night appears to be over with his knee now being iced.

26min: NOR 14-10 SOU

SOU NO THREE! South get a second shot at points after the North lose the ball at the lineout for a not-straight throw in. South attack off the scrum and North are soon penalised once again for offside. As the ref warns North captain Tuipulotu about the penalty count, Barrett grabs the tee from 40m out. He hooks the attempt left. North with a 22m dropout.

23min: NOR 14-10 SOU

SOU NO TRY! South work a maul and get close. It breaks off to the left and Taylor is over with ease! The try is initially given but after review with the TMO, it's ruled that the maul had stopped moving and the move that saw it shift left is actually an obstruction. That means no try and a penalty to the North. North clear and Whitelock is fuming.

21min: NOR 14-10 SOU

South get an attacking chance after Reece over-runs a pass from Ioane. Lineout on North's 22m.

19min: NOR 14-10 SOU

NOR TRY! The North make the most of Barrett's error and strike with McKenzie. The ball makes it way towards the left wing and Clarke makes a run down the sideline. Barrett is there to stop him but he gets an inside ball to Ioane. Ioane offloads to Perenara. Perenara finds McKenzie and he runs the final 20m to finish it. Superb ball handling in that. North take the lead back.

17min: NOR 7-10 SOU

South try to pin down North with a territory kick but they work it against them! Ball gets to McKenzie who is somehow being marked by lock Dunshea. Goes lateral to get around him and he's in space down the left wing! One to beat, he passes to Aumua who is with him and the Hurricanes hooker kicks ahead! Barrett gets back to recover the ball and opts to kick but that swirly wind has grabbed it and carried it out on the full! North lineout 10m inside the South's half.

15min: NOR 7-10 SOU

South relieve some pressure with a penalty at the scrum. Looks like Laulala made Tu'inukuafe buckle and it collapses. South lineout 15m from halfway with the penalty kick.

13min: NOR 7-10 SOU

Ennor has departed the field unfortunately. Looks like it's a knee injury. That's brought Faingaanuku on and no doubt, there will be some shuffling in the South backline to welcome him. When the game restarts, it'll be a South scrum 10m from their line after a territorial kick from McKenzie pins them down.

11min: NOR 7-10 SOU

SOU THREE! ANOTHER offside penalty and South use it to take the lead. Barrett from in front, 35m out. Too easy.

10min: NOR 7-7 SOU

South back on the attack again with North penalised for being offside once more. The kick for touch gives them a lineout 10m inside the North half.

8min: NOR 7-7 SOU

SOU TRY! And South respond immediately. They go to a maul off the lineout but it goes sideways towards the middle of the field instead of forward. Ball is finally presented and Weber tries to go blindside but gets stopped inches short. The ball is there and it's Laulala of all people who sees it and takes advantage. Grabs the ball and jots it down. Jordie Barrett ties it up.

6min: NOR 7-0 SOU

South with an immediate chance to respond thanks to an offside penalty. They kick for the corner and it's a beauty from Mo'unga. 5m lineout for the South coming up.

4min: NOR 7-0 SOU

NOR TRY! North get another advantage and Beauden Barrett decides to use it with something risky! He grubbers it through the South's line and it sits up perfectly for Rieko Ioane to catch and put down. McKenzie adds the extras.

2min: NOR 0-0 SOU

What a start for the North! Clarke's inspired run leads to penalty and rather than look for an early three points from 40m out, they kick for the corner. North lineout 10m from the South line to come.

KICKOFF

South gets us going and already Caleb Clarke gets the game going instantly! Catches the kickoff and carries it 30m untouched! Finally taken down on South's 10m.

WEATHER

Swirly wind in the Cake Tin. Dry and firm underfoot but potential for showers throughout the match.

PREVIEW

Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga will face off in an epic first-five battle this evening in a match that was already pitching brother against brother, teammate against teammate and island against island.

After gathering in their squads this week, both the North and South squads have been preparing for tonight's game in Wellington, which will kick off at 7:10pm with no crowds present due to the Alert Level 2 restrictions in place nationwide.

The North team features a Blues and Hurricanes-laden forward pack, summarised perfectly by the loose forward trio of Akira Ioane, Ardie Savea and Hoskins Sotutu.

The star-studded North backline sees Barrett reconnect with former long-time Hurricanes partner TJ Perenara at No.9 and first-five, while Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane will feature in the midfield. Perenara's placement sees fellow longtime All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith sitting on the North bench.

The outside backs will be Blues breakout Caleb Clarke, Crusaders star Sevu Reece and Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie.

North head coach John Plumtree said he's working with "an exciting squad".

"There's some real power in the forwards and some speed in the backs," Plumtree said.

"The North has gelled together really well this week and the players are having a lot of fun.

"They're really excited at the challenge against the South and certainly not lacking in any motivation. There will be a real intensity to the match with two really good teams going toe-to-toe."

The South team features plenty of All Blacks talent as well with a forward pack made up mostly of Crusaders and Highlanders.

The backline is where things get more colourful though with Brad Weber named at halfback and Jordie Barrett in the No.15 jersey. Around them are plenty of Crusaders in Mo'unga, George Bridge, Jack Goodhue, Brayden Ennor and Will Jordan.

South head coach Brad Mooar said he expects his strong combinations to shine tonight.

"We have a fantastic group of men who have all made the most of this week, building relationships and having fun with each other as well as learning new things and formulating our game plan," Mooar said.

"There's been lots of good-natured banter between the teams and a lot of parochial rivalry.

"The only thing missing at the stadium will be the fans and we're really disappointed we can't share the experience there with them.

"We know there will be a huge audience watching at home so we hope they'll enjoy what's shaping up as match for the history books."

TEAMS

NOR: 1. Karl Tu'inukuafe 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 5. Tupou Vaa'i, 6. Akira Ioane, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Damian McKenzie.

Replacements: 16. Ash Dixon, 17. Ayden Johnstone, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Scott Scrafton, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23. Mitchell Hunt.

SOU: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Samuel Whitelock (captain), 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Tom Christie, 8. Tom Sanders, 9. Brad Weber, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. George Bridge, 12. Jack Goodhue, 13. Brayden Ennor, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Jordie Barrett