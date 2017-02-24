As it happened: James Lowe's pair of intercept tries the difference as Chiefs stun Highlanders in Dunedin

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the round 1 Super Rugby clash as the Chiefs stunned the Highlanders at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

FULLTIME: HIG 15-24 CHI

Chiefs break the streak against the Highlanders and with it take a bonus point win from Dunedin. Highlanders will be annoyed with their handling errors which has probably been the biggest factor in their loss tonight. They had the possession, they had the territory and they haven't executed with it. Hurts even more with Ben Smith likely to miss a few weeks with concussion.

72min: HIG 15-24 CHI

Chiefs defence has gone up another level in the last moments here. They have done a brilliant job tonight despite all the numbers being against them. Can they hold on another 8 minutes?

67min: HIG 15-24 CHI

CHI THREE! Chiefs take it back out of that seven-point zone with what can only be called a brain explosion at the breakdown by the Highlanders. Blatent hands in the ruck in front of the post. Cruden wander up and is happy to take three.

65min: HIG 15-21 CHI

HIG THREE! Yet another brilliant run by Naholo gets the Highlanders into the Chiefs 22 to bring inside 7 - if they win tonight you've gotta give player of the game to him. Chiefs pinged for offside again and Sopoaga takes three. 15 to go!

60min: HIG 12-21 CHI

HIG THREE! Another penalty for Sopoaga as the Chiefs are pinged for offside. Aaron Smith comes off. He looked knackered in the last five minutes but he's also receiving attention on his right hand.

46min: HIG 9-21 CHI

CHI TRY! WHAT A SET PIECE! Penalty on the Highlanders 40m and the Chiefs have decided to go for touch instead of three. inside the 22, Elliot throws short to Kerr-Barlow who pops it back and Elliot streaks down the left touchline to score. Beautiful piece. Cruden with a stunning conversion right on the line.

HALFTIME: HIG 9-14 CHI

First thing to report - Ben Smith out for the match on a failed concussion test. Highlanders have played with real flair in this first half but haven't managed to convert it across the chalk which will be a concern. On the other side of that coin though is brilliant defence from the Chiefs in scrapping for every ruck and ball. They've had little ball but Lowe has capitalised on the two chances given to him. There might be five points in it but this game is still on a knife's edge.

39min: HIG 9-14 CHI

HIG THREE! Sopoaga collects three right out front after Hames is penalised for taking out Smith at the breakdown.

31min: HIG 6-14 CHI

HIG THREE! Sopoaga gets it this time for 40m after the Chiefs collapse a scrum.

28min: HIG 3-14 CHI

INJURY! Ben Smith is walking off the field after laying on the pitch for 5 minutes. No doubt he's done for the night as he heads into the sheds for a concussion test. Goes up to contest a high ball against McKenzie and comes down hard, smacking his head into the ground. Not what you want to see in the first match of the season. Sopoaga takes over captaincy in his absence.

27min: HIG 3-14 CHI

Highlanders pick up a penalty off another bruising run by Naholo. Ref pings there was a tackle without the ball from the Chiefs on the 40. Sopoaga steps up to take the three but he misses to the right.

22min: HIG 3-14 CHI

HIG NO TRY! Two barnstorming runs by Naholo and Li on the counterattack set up brilliant field position. Ball comes for Sopoaga inside Chiefs 22 and he attempts a crosskick instead of spreading it. Naholo loses his feet but still attempts the catch and score in the goal. They go upstairs but it's quickly denied. Real headscratcher choice from Sopoaga though - easy pass down the line was on.

17min: HIG 3-14 CHI

CHI TRY! Lowes in with his SECOND INTERCEPT TRY of the night! Deep kick gets Naholo trapped near his 22 on the right wing and he decides to try run it. Lowe comes flying in to pressure him. Fekitoa has set himself up on the right sideline and Naholo tries to get off a last second pass to him but Lowe pinches it again and streaks away. What a start! Cruden with extras from the sideline.

16min: HIG 3-7 CHI

A horror start for Fekitoa just got worse. Highlanders on the counter-attack in midfield and a simple draw and pass from Sopoaga sees him pass to the midfielder and he drops it in open space with another man outside him. Needs to control his nerves.

9min: HIG 3-7 CHI

CHI TRY! The Highlanders first set piece goes horribly wrong on half way and James Lowe takes it all the way for five. Fekitoa tries an odd flick pass behind the back in midfield to Tevita Li and misses completely. Aaron Smith tries to recover and pass it Thompson but Lowe flies in for the intercept and streaks away. Easy extras for Cruden.

2min: HIG 3-0 CHI

HIG THREE! Highlanders take first points on a very promising opening attack. Good run by Thompson on the right gets the home side into the Chiefs' 22 before they're pinged for illegally coming through the ruck. Sopoaga takes the points and the crowd roars!

KICKOFF: HIG 0-0 CHI

Fekitoa gets the honours of leading the Highlanders out to an absolutely roaring Dunedin crowd. Sopoaga puts up a high kick and we're underway!

PRE-GAME

It's a match that will probably be a better curtain-raiser than last night's thrashing by the Blues in Melbourne but tonight's round 1 match between the Highlanders and Chiefs in Dunedin still favours the homeside immensely.

The Highlanders boast five All Blacks alone in their backline as well as former Blues winger and age-grade superstar Tevita Li on debut for the southern franchise.

The Chiefs are battling six straight defeats to the Highlanders and injuries to boot which has seen them name a fairly youthful side.

The match also marks Malakai Fekitoa's 50th in the Highlanders kit so his teammates will look to offer him the best congratulatory gift they can.

Of course, with it being down in Scarfie-town in the premier indoor stadium they have, weather will play no factor and neither will the wind.

TEAMS

HIG: Ben Smith (capt), Waisake Naholo, Malakai Fekitoa, Rob Thompson, Tevita Li, Lima Sopoaga, Aaron Smith, Liam Squire, James Lentjes, Gareth Evans, Tom Franklin, Alex Ainley, Siate Tokolahi, Liam Coltman, Daniel Lienert-Brown

HIG Reserves: Adrian Smith, Craig Millar, Guy Millar, Jackson Hemopo, Elliot Dixon, Kayne Hammington, Fletcher Smith, Matt Faddes.

CHI: Damian McKenzie, Toni Pulu, Anton Lienert-Brown, Johnny Fa'auli, James Lowe, Aaron Cruden, (captain), Tawera Kerr-Barlow, Liam Messam, Mitchell Karpik, Taleni Seu, Brodie Retallick, Dominic Bird, Nepo Laulala, Hika Elliot, Kane Hames