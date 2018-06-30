As it happened: Hurricanes slump to third-straight loss as offence fails to fire against Brumbies in Canberra

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Super Rugby match between the Brumbies and Hurricanes at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

FT: BRU 24-12 HUR

Tough night at the office for the Hurricanes as they lose their third game in a row. It's also the third game in which they've failed to score more than 15 points. This deadly offence has gone quiet and tonight was proof. Besides Perenara's intercept try, it never really fired. Back to the drawing board with the Blues coming to town next week. That'll do it for us tonight. Po marie.

78min: BRU 24-12 HUR

BRU TRY! That'll do it. After four scrum resets, the Brumbies finally convert all the pressure with a skip pass to the left wing and Muirhead dives over to score.

73min: BRU 17-12 HUR

The Brumbies are denied again. Brumbies turn it over on their 22m off a knock on and immediately counter attack and look set to score until Barrett comes in and holds ithe ball up under his posts. How many try-savers can they perform? They may need another with Brumbies scrum 5m from the line coming up.

70min: BRU 17-12 HUR

BRU NO TRY! Perenara makes a try-saver! Godwin looks set to score after recover his chip kick with 10m to go but he's chopped down short. He looks to reach out and score but Perenara has swung in to stop him. The TMO is called in to make sense of it all and replays show Perenara's tackle forces a knock on. Hurricanes scrum on their 5m. and it leads to a penalty which Perenara takes quickly and gives to Savea. Suddenly the Hurricanes are on halfway with ball in hand!

68min: BRU 17-12 HUR

The Hurricanes survive again! Brumbies go left off the lineout but it's shut down by Goosen in the midfield. It comes back to the right. Then left again as the Brumbies look for a hole but they should've kept an eye on the ball as they knock it on. Hurricanes scrum, just outside their 22m.

66min: BRU 17-12 HUR

Hurricanes are back to 15 and just in time. Brumbies break down the right wing and go to the chip kick. It sits up 5m from the line and West takes it but he's taken into touch. Brumbies lineout, again. 5m out, again.

63min: BRU 17-12 HUR

The Hurricanes hold on again, this time forcing another maul that dies. That gives them a scrum 15m from their line.

62min: BRU 17-12 HUR

Stoppage in play as the TMO comes in to check if there was a neck roll on David Pocock. It's against Evans and while not serious, he has definitely gotten the Wallabies loosie around the neck. It's just a penalty. Pocock is slow to get up but he's on his feet. Brumbies have been getting plenty of penalties but are yet to to do serious damage with them. Another lineout, just outside the Hurricanes' 22m.

60min: BRU 17-12 HUR

Pressure back on after the Hurricanes maul collapses and they lose control of the ball. Brumbies take the scrum and earn a penalty with it so they kick for another lineout - it's on the Hurricanes' 22m.

58min: BRU 17-12 HUR

Disaster averted. Brumbies make the odd choice of going to the well-covered right wing and Lam takes Speight into touch. Hurricanes then earn a penalty at their lineout so they clear for another one on halfway.

56min: BRU 17-12 HUR

Yikes, Hurricanes get it back but Milner-Skudder absolutely hacks his clearance kick. It doesn't even go 5m and the Hurricanes players going for it were in front of him so it's an offside penalty against the visitors. Brumbies take another 5m lineout.

55min: BRU 17-12 HUR

HUR YELLOW! Blade Thomson has been on the field for 60s and he's back off it for 10 minutes for a high tackle. Not only that, the Brumbies are now back in Hurricanes territory with a lineout 25 from the Hurricanes' line. Big moment coming up.

54min: BRU 17-12 HUR

BRU TRY! Brumbies rumble with a maul that dies just short of the line but two pick and goes later, they're over through Arnold. Brumbies earn their first lead of the night.

52min: BRU 12-12 HUR

Hurricanes just hold on after a line break by the Brumbies falls one pass short and leads to a knock on 5m from the Hurricanes' line. But the Hurricanes aren't off the hook. They try to run it with advantage but that runs out quickly and the Hurricanes end up getting penalised for not releasing. So the Brumbies kick for touch and get a 5m linout now. Can the Hurricanes hold them out this time?

49min: BRU 12-12 HUR

It's all turning a bit chaotic now with both sides making the most of counter-attacking opportunities. However the latest one by the Hurricanes ends with a knock on. Brumbies scrum just inside their 22m.

46min: BRU 12-12 HUR

HUR NOT TRY! Milner-Skudder is back in action, this time on the right wing as he looks to finish off a play with a dive for the corner. It's close and the TMO is needed to see whether he got it down first or was bundled into touch. The latter is proved true via replays. Brumbies lineout 5m from their line.

45min: BRU 12-12 HUR

Hurricanes get great field position thanks to a break by Milner-Skudder down the left wing. Takes a high ball and shakes off the chaser. Breaks another tackle to run down the left sideline before offloading to Perenara. Perenara's offload is tapped by a Brumbies player into touch. Hurricanes lineout 35m from the Brumbies line.

43min: BRU 12-12 HUR

BRU TRY! Brumbies pick and go until the hole opens up. Faingaa gets it. All tied up.

40min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Brumbies get things underway and it's off to a horrid start for the visitors as Lam knocks it on at the kick off. It goes from bad to worse as they then give up a penalty for a tackle off the ball. Brumbies lineout 5m from the Hurricanes' line and it hasn't even been a minute!

HT: BRU 5-12 HUR

Milner-Skudder kicks it into touch and thats the first half in the books.

Balanced first 40 as the forward packs continue their arm wrestle at the breakdown. It's teally slowing things down for the backlines. All three tries so far haven't been from line breaks or men at pace - it's all been from pressure in the forwards and who can use it better. So far, that's the Hurricanes but don't go anywhere. Another physical 40 is coming up.

37min: BRU 5-12 HUR

BRU NO TRY! Hurricanes hold them out as the Brumbies dive for the posts but come up short. The ref heads to the TMO to make sure it was short but that reveals a knock on in the process. So not only are the Brumbies denied, but they lose the ball altogether. Hurricanes scrum on their own 5m.

36min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Brumbies get a penalty for their composed efforts over 12 phases. Hurricanes are penalised for a head high so the Brumbies kick for a touch. It'll be a lineout 20m from the Hurricanes' line.

32min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Savea knocks it on so the Brumbies survive. Stoppage in play as Toomaga-Allen gets some medical attention. When we restart, it'll be a Brumbies scrum 10m off their line.

31min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Hurricanes forwards respond with some muscle of their own and earn a free kick at the scrum after the Brumbies buckle. Hurricanes use the free kick to get their own scrum and for the hosts to crumble again for a penalty. They don't want the free three on offer and kick for touch. Hurricanes lineout 10m from the Brumbies line coming up.

28min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Turning into a real tussle at the breakdown and this time it's the Brumbies who come out winners. They apply pressure with numbers for a counterruck and it leads to the Hurricanes losing control of it. Ball can't come out so it's a Brumbie scrum just outside their own 22m.

25min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Hurricanes look to attack down the left wing after a behind-the-back pass from Barrett puts Milner-Skudder in space. He links with Lam he grubbers it through but it rolls out. Brumbies scrum just inside their half.

22min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Jordie Barrett with a try-saver! Brumbies make a line break in the middle of the field and look set to score until an ankle tap shuts it down 5m out. Barrett is the first one there and he looks for a turnover. He gets his hands on the ball at the same time as the Brumbies and it forces a knock on. TMO comes in just to make sure it's not a knock-down and it proves he was legally contesting the ball. Hurricanes then get a penalty at the scrum so they clear for a lineout just near halfway.

19min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Great defence and strength from the Hurricanes forwards. Brumbies go for a hit up off the lineout but the runner gets held up and its a maul that's going nowhere. That means a scrum for the Hurricanes just outside their 22m.

17min: BRU 5-12 HUR

Ref brings in Perenara for a warning. Hurricanes already have four penalties against them - all in their own half. THis latest one was for not rolling away and it's given the Brumbies a lineout 25m from the Hurricanes' line.

15min: BRU 5-12 HUR

HUR TRY! Hurricanes strike back with composed rugby. They rumble into the 22 with eight phases of hit ups before it goes to the backline. It's with Jordie Barrett in the midfield and he fires a skip pass to Julian Savea. One on one, 5m out. NZ rugby fans know how this story goes. Great vision and pass from Barrett though.

12min: BRU 5-7 HUR

Hurricanes straight back on the offensive after the Brumbies exit their 22m then proceed to kick the ball out on the full. We come all the way back for a lineout 25m from the Brumbies' line.

10min: BRU 5-7 HUR

BRU TRY! Composed attack leads to numbers on the right and the Brumbies are in. Pick and go for eight phases slowly pulls the Hurricanes defence in and then it's sent wide for the easy try. Good response from the Brumbies.

7min: BRU 0-7 HUR

Brumbies get their own attacking chance after Lam is taken out of bounds again off the kick off. Brumbies lineout is 30m from the Hurricanes' line. They hit the ball up for several phases before an offside penalty leads to another lineout, this time only 10m out.

4min: BRU 0-7 HUR

HUR TRY! The Brumbies look to have survived after bundling Lam into touch but like a thief in the night Perenara manages an intercept in the Brumbies' in-goal and immediately dives to score. That is unbelievable. What a start.

2min: BRU 0-0 HUR

Good attacking opportunity early for the Canes after the Brumbies knock the ball on at the kick off. That means a scrum for the visitors 25m from the Brumbies' line.

KICKOFF

Hurricanes get us underway in Canberra!

PREVIEW

All Blacks halfback TJ Perenara will lead an injury-weakened Hurricanes in their Super Rugby match against the Brumbies in Canberra.

All Blacks Beauden Barrett, Vaea Fifita (both concussion) and Ardie Savea (ankle) are missing from Saturday's line-up following knocks during the Test series win over France.

Also absent is captain and England international Brad Shields, who returned from South Africa still suffering from the virus that ruled him out of the third Test of that series.

In a major blow to their title prospects, coach Chris Boyd confirmed impressive outside centre Matt Proctor will miss the rest of the campaign due to a cracked sternum.

Vince Aso, who specialises in the same position, was also scrubbed out for the season last month.

It means regular fullback Jordie Barrett will stay in the unfamiliar No.13 jumper, as he did in the twin losses to the Crusaders and Hurricanes before the international break.

Former Melbourne rebels five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop makes a rare and surprising start ahead of Ihaia West.

Sam Henwood and Reed Prinsep are the next-tier flanker combination for the second-placed visitors.

Utility back Wes Goosen returns from injury on the bench and could be invaluable for Boyd in the closing weeks.

The Hurricanes return to a venue where they were comfortable winners in last year's quarter-finals.

They need a victory to keep the heat on the competition-leading Crusaders, who have a bye this week.

TEAMS

BRU: 15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Kyle Godwin, 11 Andy Muirhead, 10 Christian Lealiifano, 9 Joe Powell, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 David Pocock, 6 Tom Cusack, 5 Blake Enever, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Ben Alexander, 2 Folau Faingaa, 1 Scott Sio

Replacements: 16 Connal McInerney, 17 Nic Mayhew, 18 Les Leuluaialii-Makin, 19 Richie Arnold, 20 Darcy Swain, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 Wharenui Hawera, 23 Lausii Taliauli

HUR: 15 Nehe Milner-Skudder, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Jordie Barrett, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Jackson Garden-Bachop, 9 TJ Perenara (c), 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Sam Henwood, 6 Reed Prinsep, 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Michael Fatialofa, 3 Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Toby Smith