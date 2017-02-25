As It Happened: Hurricanes introduce Sunwolves to the big time with Tokyo thrashing

See how the first meeting between a Kiwi side and the Sunwolves went with 1 NEWS NOW'S live updates.

Fulltime: Sunwolves 17 Hurricanes 83

A promising end for the hosts but the Canes had buttoned off the intensity. Sunwolves are in for a long season.

78 mins: Sunwolves 17 Hurricanes 83

TRY! A feel good finish for the Japanese fans as Willie Britz ends another series of Sunwolves raids and gets the nod from the TMO after he just touches the chalk with the ball in his control.

71 mins: Sunwolves 10 Hurricanes 83

TRY! Shokei Kin puts it down on the line and the Sunwolves finish their best period of play in the game, holding possession long enough to build the pressure.

60 mins: Sunwolves 5 Hurricanes 83

TRY! Wes Goosen finds a clear run to the line and wins the footrace with the Sunwolves fullback. Turnovers hurting the home side.

57 mins: Sunwolves 5 Hurricanes 76

TRY! Aso skins the cover defence for another. Ardie Savea pinches an errant pass and sets off the 70 metre movement.

54 mins: Sunwolves 5 Hurricanes 69

TRY! Camped on the Sunwolves line, the Canes drive over with relative ease, Fatialofa getting his second of the half and match.

49 mins: Sunwolves 5 Hurricanes 64

TRY! The home side threaten and get within 20 of the Canes line but a telegraphed wide ball is picked off by Brad Shields and he gallops 80 to score.

46 mins: Sunwolves 5 Hurricanes 57

TRY! Amateur from the Sunwolves. Michael Fatialofa takes ball off the back of a ruck from 25 out and cruises down the left touch to score. A couple of poor tackle attempts.

42 mins: Sunwolves 5 Hurricanes 50

TRY! Off-the-top lineout ball and Laumape busts through from 20 out, running the cut back angle. An easy lobbed pass for Blade Thompson to stretch out in the corner.

Can the Sunwolves stop the Canes reaching the ton? Second half underway.....

Halftime: Sunwolves 5 Hurricanes 45

NO TRY! The Canes in a ruthless mood as they roll the five metre lineout maul towards the line and Riccitelli thinks he has the easiest try of his life. Truck and trailer called by the ref. The Sunwolves are out of their depth.

37 mins: Sunwolves 5 Hurricanes 45

TRY! Laumape finishes after the double skip pass finds him on the left chalk with room to motor in under the sticks. Sunwolves defence can't live with the speed of the creative play.

33 mins: Sunwolves 5 Hurricanes 38

TRY! Perserverence pays off for the Sunwolves who finally get it right, just. Swinging it wide to the left, Riaan Viljoen scoops up the scraps inside from his left winger Kenki Fukuoka.

28 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 38

TRY! Painful for the home team who pound away at the Canes line for two minutes only to lose possession and get punished. Otere Black sees Julian Savea unmarked and plops the wipers kick to him 75 metres out. Savea proceeds to beat three defenders with speed and the bump off to dot down.

21 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 31

TRY! Another example of the gulf between these two sides and the offload is killing the Sunwolves. Julian Savea unloads in the tackle to Jordie Barrett who flings it in to a trailing Perenara to score.

14 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 24

TRY! The five metre lineout goes to the middle but instead of driving over the line, Ardie Savea switches the ball right to the narrow blindside and Ricky Riccitelli dives in at the corner.

12 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 19

TRY! The Sunwolves are in for a long afternoon. An offloading masterclass from the visitors who mesmerise the defence, Ardie Savea bundles over through some soft tackles.

9 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 14

TRY! Vince Aso has no support on the right touchline so pops the chip kick at halfway and regathers 30 out to cruise in under the sticks.

6 mins: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 7

TRY! What a try! Ardie Savea walks it in from Laumape's offload but the lead up play made it. Julian Savea's run scattered bodies before TJ Perenara knocked the box chip over into the 22 and Laumape was first to it.

Kick-off: Sunwolves 0 Hurricanes 0

Underway in Tokyo and the Canes become the first Kiwi team to play the Japanese team. In late news, Cory Jane's been ruled out with a bulging disc in his neck.

PRE MATCH

The Hurricanes begin their title defence with their first ever trip to Japan, to take on a Sunwolves side looking to improve a solid, yet somewhat underwhelming debut Super Rugby campaign in 2016.

The defending champions travel to the land of the rising sun missing All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder, out with a hamstring strain, while fellow internationals Beauden Barrett and regular captain Dane Coles will start on the bench.

Otere Black and Ricky Riccitelli will take their places, while halfback TJ Perenara will lead the side.

Meanwhile young Jordie Barrett will make his first Super Rugby appearance, playing at fullback after being named 2016's Mitre 10 Cup player of the year.

TEAMS

Hurricanes: 15. Jordie Barrett, 14. Vince Aso, 13. Matt Proctor, 12. Ngani Laumape, 11. Julian Savea, 10. Otere Black, 9. TJ Perenara (c), 8. Blade Thompson, 7. Ardie Savea, 6. Brad Shields, 5. Michael Fatialofa, 4. James Blackwell, 3. Jeff To'omaga-Allen, 2. Ricky Riccitelli, 1. Chris Eaves.

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Ben May, 18. Mike Kainga, 19. Reed Prinsep, 20. Callum Gibbins, 21. Chris Smylie, 22. Beauden Barrett, 23. Wes Goosen.

Sunwolves: 15. Riaan Viljoen, 14. Takaaki Nakazuru, 13. Timothy Lafaele, 12. Derek Carpenter, 11. Kenki Fukuoka, 10. Hikaru Tamura, 9. Keisuke Uchida, 8. Willie Britz, 7. Edward Quirk (c), 6. Malgene Ilaua, 5. Sam Wykes, 4. Liaki Moli, 3. Heiichiro Ito, 2. Shota Horie, 1. Masataka Mikami