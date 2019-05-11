As it happened: Highlanders hold off scrappy Jaguares to secure win in Dunedin

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this evening's Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and Jaguares at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

FT: HIG 32-27 JAG

Highlanders kill the clock with the forwards and kick it into touch. Well preserved by the Highlanders and they keep a passionate Jaguares side at bay in the second half. Handling errors really hurt the South Americans and that's something they'll really look at this week considering they were indoors. That's it for us from Dunedin. We'll be back at 7:30pm for the Chiefs' clash with the Sharks in Hamilton though!

77min: HIG 32-27 JAG

Bit of a brain explosion from the Jaguares costs them big time. They maul off the lineout but the ball breaks away with a man in front of the ball and go into contact. Basic truck and trailer and they're penalised for it. Highlanders turn to kick for touch and they get a lineout 40m from the Jaguares line.

76min: HIG 32-27 JAG

Highlanders turn to give away a penalty for joining a ruck incorrectly. Jaguares thump it into touch and get a lineout 40m from the Highlanders line. This is going down to the wire.

73min: HIG 32-27 JAG

Jaguares maul to within 10m off the Highlanders line but it goes to ground and the ball can't come out so it's a Highlanders scrum. To make matters worse, the Highlanders then earn a penalty at the scrum so they kick it clear to relieve some pressure. Hosts with a lineout just outside their 22m.

71min: HIG 32-27 JAG

Highlanders can't do much with the ball and eventually clear. Jaguares lineout just outside the Highlanders' 22m.

68min: HIG 32-27 JAG

Highlanders survive as the Jaguares make yet another handling error. Hosts with a scrum on their own 22m.

66min: HIG 32-27 JAG

Highlanders hold the ball for nine phases off the kickoff before the Jaguares are penalised for a high tackle. It's on halfway so Ioane kicks for a lineout but he misses touch! BIG error there. Jaguares kick it clear and Tomkinson tries to bring it in but coughs it over the sideline! What a spell of errors from the Highlanders. Could it cost them? Jaguares lineout 35m from Highlanders line.

64min: HIG 32-27 JAG

JAG TRY! Jaguares keep the ball in hand and rumble their way into the Highlanders half before making a break down the left wing and Moyano is in. Tough kick from the left sideline for Bonilla. He thumps it aaaaaaaand it's good! What a strike! We have a game, ladies and gents!

61min: HIG 32-20 JAG

HIG THREE! The Jaguares scrum continues to crumble and they give away a penalty for collapsing the front row. Highlanders with a great attacking position but they play it safe and Ioane takes the free three on offer once more. 20 to go, 12 point game.

58min: HIG 29-20 JAG

Jaguares give away a free kick at their own scrum! So suddenly the Highlanders are on attack with a scrum 10m from the Jaguares line in the middle of the field.

56min: HIG 29-20 JAG

Li has had to come off with a hamstring issue stemming from his break a few minutes ago. That's brough on Umaga-Jensen. When play restarts, it'll be a Jaguares scrum 10m from their own line after the Highlanders try a kick over the top and can't recover it cleanly.

54min: HIG 29-20 JAG

Highlanders immediately on attack again after they attack down the left wing with Li off the kickoff and the Jaguares are penalised for not releasing. Ioane finds touch and it's a Highlanders lineout 25m from the Jaguares line.

53min: HIG 29-20 JAG

HIG THREE! Highlanders get a penalty shortly after the lineout and decide to take the three on offer this time. Ioane right in front from 20m out, no doubts.

51min: HIG 26-20 JAG

Highlanders earn a penalty at the scrum and use it to find touch. Highlanders now with a good attacking chance thanks to a lineout 15m from the Jaguares line.

50min: HIG 26-20 JAG

Jaguares cough the ball up shortly after the scrum - their sixth handling error of the match - and give the Highlanders a scrum just past halfway.

48min: HIG 26-20 JAG

Jaguares look to attack off the lineout but the ball hits the ref so they'll get a new platform to attack off with a scrum on halfway.

46min: HIG 26-20 JAG

The Highlanders build pressure off the kickoff, getting the ball inside the Jaguares' 22m and building for 10 phases but they lose the ball soon after and make matters worse giving away a penalty for a high tackle. Jaguares clear and get a lineout on halfway.

43min: HIG 26-20 JAG

JAG TRY! The Jaguares catch the Highlanders still napping. They surge into the Highlanders' 22m off a quickly-taken penalty and after a few phases, Kramer busts through a wide open hole and scores. What a start!

40min: HIG 26-13 JAG

Back underway under the roof with a kick by the Jaguares.

HT: HIG 26-13 JAG

HIG TRY! Simple maul drive off the lineout and the Highlanders score as the hooter sounds. Superb final 10 minutes from the hosts have given them a good lead heading back to the sheds.

Both sides have taken chances and scored on them but the handling errors are proving costly, moreso for the visitors. The Jaguares do have that extremely-experienced bench to tap into though so the Highlanders aren't safe yet. Stay with us, we'll be back soon with the second half!

39min: HIG 19-13 JAG

Highlanders will get one last crack to score in the half with an offside penalty. They forgo the three on offer and kick for the corner, giving them a 5m lineout.

36min: HIG 19-13 JAG

HIG TRY! The Highlanders pounce on a terrible kick off defence from the Jaguares to take the lead right back! A shorter kick leads to the Highlanders contesting and a Jaguares player swats the ball back to no one! It bounces all the way to within 5m of the Jaguares line and the Highlanders get it. Smith moves it left to Ioane, Ioane attacks the line and offloads to a free Tomkinson who scores.

34min: HIG 12-13 JAG

JAG THREE! And the lead swings back to the Jaguares with another penalty. This time, the Highlanders were penalised at the lineout for obstructing a lifter and with it 30m out, Bonilla wants a crack and delivers.

31min: HIG 12-10 JAG

HIG TRY! Highlanders strike back immediately after Thompson makes a break and gets inside the Jaguares 22m. Smith dummies from the back of the ruck and cuts into the backfield, offloads to Faddes in support and they're in to score. Cheeky move from Smith there! Ioane is on song this time and the Highlanders are in front.

28min: HIG 5-10 JAG

JAG THREE! With the penalty just to the left of the uprights and 25m out, the Jaguares take the three on offer with Bonilla's boot.

26min: HIG 5-7 JAG

Jaguares make another line break in the midfield with a brilliant no-look pass from Bonilla and they get into the Highlanders' 22m. They work the ball for 10 phases but can't find another break and eventually there's a penalty against the Highlanders for not rolling away.

23min: HIG 5-7 JAG

HIG TRY! The Jaguares defence finally crumbles as Ioane offloads to Lentjes who scores. It took them 10 phases off the lineout to get Ioane the space he wanted but regardless, the Highlanders strike back. Ioane hooks the conversion horribly to the left.

21min: HIG 0-7 JAG

Highlanders attack looks promising as Tomkinson breaks the line and is brought down 10m short. Quickly recycled to the left wing but Li is stopped metres short in a one-on-one and there's a turnover! Jaguares defence hold strong and they clear the ball for a lineout so they're not out of the woods yet.

18min: HIG 0-7 JAG

Jaguares turn for a handling error as the pass that would've put Moyano in space on the left wing is ruled forward. Highlanders with a good attacking platform here. Scrum 25m out near the right sideline.

17min: HIG 0-7 JAG

Highlanders look to attack down the left edge but they knock it on again. Jagaures scrum, 35m from their line near the sideline.

16min: HIG 0-7 JAG

It's another kicking battle shortly after kickoff but the Jaguares win it. Nice kick finds touch on halfway for the Highlanders to restart things.

14min: HIG 0-7 JAG

JAG TRY! Jaguares are the first to strike and it's Cancelliere again! He breaks the line in the midfield with a right step and has one to beat but sees Moroni unmarked on the right wing and grubbers for the corner. Perfectly weighted, Moroni gets to it and despite the desperate tackle attenmpt, he's in. Bonilla on target this time.

11min: HIG 0-0 JAG

If it wasn't for an indoor stadium, you'd think it's just been raining! Highlanders turn for a knock on after looking to attack off the lineout so Jagaures get a feed on halfway.

9min: HIG 0-0 JAG

The teams trade kicks for territory until the Highlanders decide to run it back. But it goes to custard as Coltman loses the ball in contact and the Jaguares counter attack. Cancelliere steps through three men but is brought down 10m short. Another knock on as the Jaguares try to clear quickly and Highlanders kick it away to relieve pressure and the Jaguares cough it up over the line. Pause in the game as Coltman gets his knee looked out from the hit. He's okay so it's a Highlanders lineout 10m from halfwya.

7min: HIG 0-0 JAG

Jaguares return the dropout with a high kick and manage to collect it but when it goes to ground they try to recycle too quickly and there's a knock on. Highlanders scrum 15m from halfway.

5min: HIG 0-0 JAG

Jaguares turn the ball over at the lineout but soon after earn another penalty and this time the Highlanders are penalised for not releasing the ball. They opt to go for three from 45m out to the left of the posts but the kick hooks to the left. Highlanders restart with a 22m dropout.

2min: HIG 0-0 JAG

Highlanders get the short kickoff back and start to attack on the right edge. But there's not much happening and they're gaining little ground. It comes back to the left but the hosts are penalised for leaving their feet in the ruck. Jaguares kick for touch and it's their lineout 10m inside Highlanders territory.

KICKOFF

Highlanders get us going.

PREVIEW

Jaguares and Highlanders players go to ground. Source: Photosport

The Highlanders looked dead and buried after a string of narrow losses early in the season but wins against the Blues and Sunwolves and a draw against the Chiefs last week, the Southerners are surging their way back up the top eight.

Standing in their way this afternoon though - the Jaguares.

The South Americans enter today's contest also currently sitting inside the top eight with six wins in 11 matches. In fact, the two sides sit six and seventh, meaning a win for the hosts today could see them leapfrog into sixth.

But it won't be easy with the Jaguares on a winning run of their own with four wins from their past four matches.

Of concern for the Highlanders though is the absence of captain and stalwart Ben Smith who is out for 6-8 weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury last week.

As a result, Matt Faddes has stepped in to take over at No.15 against a Jaguares outfit that has won it's last two matches on New Zealand soil.