As it happened: Gutsy Blues hold Brumbies tryless in Canberra for physical bonus point Super Rugby win

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the round 10 Super Rugby clash between the Blues and Brumbies at GIO Stadium in Canberra.

FULLTIME: BLU 18-12 BRU

Whistle goes after a knock on on the Blues' 22m from the Brumbies sees them home. That's a bonus point for the Blues and also the 15th loss by an Australian side this season against a New Zealand team (aka: 0-15 overall this season). Standout night from the Blues but they may be dissapointed they didn't score more for the possession and territory they had. Still, a bonus point win is a bonus point win and to do so overseas is no easy feat.

79min: BLU 18-12 BRU

Blues chew down 3 minutes but can't hold on as they are penalised for not releasing. 19 phases for a good 10 metres. Brumbies thump it down field and now have a lineout 35m out. Do or die footy.

77min: BLU 18-12 BRU

Blues just happy to wind down the clock as they enter the 11th phase with ball in hand having not moved anywhere from the halfway line. Brumbies may regret thumping the ball away from their 22m.

73min: BLU 18-12 BRU

Gatland can't execute the final pass and it floats forward. Pressure averted as the Brumbies pack down a scrum but they are in the wrong 22m if they want to win this game.

70min: BLU 18-12 BRU

Blues on the attack again as the Brumbies lose the ball on their 10m. The scrum goes down and the Blues backline is spread wide.

67min: BLU 18-12 BRU

BLU TRY! The Blues are in on a clever setpiece from a 5m scrum. Pulu gets it off the back from Luatua and floats a wide pass to Duffie on the right wing. A quick inside ball to Nanai in open space and it's an easy five. Gatland misses the extras again.

65min: BLU 13-12 BRU

The maul breaks down and it's another penalty for offside but it's in the middle of the field so the Blues opt for a scrum.

64min: BLU 13-12 BRU

Blues earn the penalty as the Brumbies don't release at the breakdown off the lineout! They throw caution to the wind and opt for a lineout instead of the easy three! Blues lineout, 5m out on the left touchline.

63min: BLU 13-12 BRU

Nanai into the game and brilliant run early sees him break into the backfield before being taking down on the Brumbies 22m. But the Blues try to go wide to the left and one last pass sails into touch.

61min: BLU 13-12 BRU

BRU PENALTY! Brumbies get another three points and the ref has had enough. He calls in Pulu to tell his boys to clean up the discipline at this end of the field. This time it's slowly the ball down in the ruck.

58min: BLU 13-9 BRU

Brumbies with a good attacking chance as Pulu's attempted clearance kick after the kickoff skews just outside his 22m.

55min: BLU 13-9 BRU

BLU TRY! Akira is in! Blues rumble with a maul and Akira goes off the back for a try in the left corner! Gatland misses the difficult extras.

53min: BLU 8-9 BRU

Blues get straight back on the offensive with a superb kickoff going into touch. Big lineout coming for the Blues just 15m out.

51min: BLU 8-9 BRU

BRU PENALTY! Brumbies earn another penalty out front for infringing at the breakdown 35m. Tana Umaga not looking impressed his side is behind with all the possession and territory they've had.

46min: BLU 8-6 BRU

Brumbies with all the forward ball as they set up on the Blues' 10m.

43min: BLU 8-6 BRU

BRU PENALTY! Brumbies turn early pressure into points as Blues are pinged 30m out in front of posts for playing at the ball in the ruck.

41min: BLU 8-3 BRU

Back underway and the Brumbies with the early attack off a linebreak from Speights down the right touchline takes them 35m out from the Blues' tryline.

HALFTIME: BLU 8-3 BRU

The Blues hold on and trap the ball in ruck just metres from their tryline and the ref concludes it's not coming out of there. Great defence and they've been rewarded with a lead at halftime. What will be conerning is the amount of possession they've had for the amount of points they-ve scored - for a sunny afternoon game in Canberra there have been too many handling errors for the Blues that have stopped multiple chances at scoring. We'll be back in 20min with the second half of this physical thriller!

40min: BLU 8-3 BRU

One last chance for the Brumbies as they turn down a shot at three right in front for a lineout 5m out.

38min: BLU 8-3 BRU

Brain explosion from Gatland as he kicks the ball out on the fall after recieving a ball from a breakdown just outside his 22m. He thought it was in but now the Brumbes come all the way back for a good attacking lineout.

35min: BLU 8-3 BRU

Collins with a try-saving tackle as the Brumbies make a breakaway from their side of the field on the right wing. Collins one on one against Speights and he gets it done. There's a knock on as Speitghts tries to offload.

30min: BLU 8-3 BRU

BLU TRY! Duffie gets it done second time round! Good ball movement down the line to the right wing sees Duffie connect with Collins. Collins offloads before going into touch and Duffie squeezes through two defenders and reaches out to touch it down right on the chalk. Gatland misses the extras.

27min: BLU 3-3 BRU

Good ball movement and a blockbusting run from Moala have set up a scrum for the Blues near the left touchline on the Brumbies 22m. Moala goes to ground and Speights knocks it on trying to poach it. Blues need points here.

25min: BLU 3-3 BRU

BLU NO TRY! TMO is called in for a sensational finish in the corner from Matt Duffie that is usually reserved for NRL wingers. One handed, flying out on the right touch line but he gets it down on the line but it also touches the corner flag simultaneously! Dead ball but what athletics from Duffie!

23min: BLU 3-3 BRU

Blues earn a penalty after a linebreak by Akira on the right wing. They shift it back down the line to the left and earn a penalty when the tackler doenst release. They opt for a lineout instead of the penalty from 40m out.

21min: BLU 3-3 BRU

Score stays the same as the Brumbies miss a penalty from right in front. Blues were penalised as Gatland was offside from the lineout but the kick is hooked left. Blues dropout.

18min: BLU 3-3 BRU

Rare error from Pulu off the back of a scrum on the Brumbies 10m line. Poor pass from Luatua and the Brumbies thump it downfield. But then Collins has a brain explosion and thumps it into touch on the full. Maybe thought there was no advantage fro the Brumbies but they'll be happy with a lineout just outside the Blues 22m.

15min: BLU 3-3 BRU

BRU PENALTY! Akira is pinged for hands in the ruck just outside the 22m after a strong string of forward ball from the Brumbies from a turnover at Blues breakdown on halfway.

13min: BLU 3-0 BRU

Little scuffle as Akira Ioane shoves Speight out of bounds with a bit of gusto with the Brumbies looking to reply after kickoff. Nothing more than schoolyard jersey pulling in to though.

11min: BLU 3-0 BRU

BLU PENALTY! Blues get three for all their pressure as offside is the call and Parsons realises the team just need to get something for their efforts. Fact: Blues have had 84 per cent of possession so far.

8min: BLU 0-0 BRU

Blues with all the territory as they come right back and continue to set up long strings of phases inside the Brumbies 22m. Brumbies defence is holding on at the moment but for how long?

5min: BLU 0-0 BRU

Rieko Ioane makes a great linebreak off the lineout but there's no one to help him and former Blues prop Mayhew poaches one from his former teammates in the chaos. Brumbies thump it downfield again.

3min: BLU 0-0 BRU

Blues with the first chance of the game as they get an early scrum 30m out from the Brumbies but after 11 phases and minimal metres gained, it's knocked on! Brumbies feed near their line.

KICKOFF: BLU 0-0 BRU

The game is about to kick off and the Blues are without Piers Francis after he was scratched with a wrist injury meaning Bryn Gatland will get his first ever start in Super Rugby this afternoon.

PREGAME

Akira Ioane of the Blues makes a break. Source: Photosport

All Black Jerome Kaino's involvement in the Test series against the British and Irish Lions is under a cloud after being ruled out of Super Rugby for the next six weeks.

The 77-Test flanker will undergo knee surgery this week and isn't expected to return for the Blues until early June.

That will give Kaino one or possibly two top-flight matches to prove his fitness before the first Test against the Lions in Auckland on June 24.

He could return in time for the Blues' match against the Reds in Apia on June 2.

His only other Blues hit-out could be against the Lions, in the tourists' second match at Eden Park on June 7.

The cause and severity of Kaino's injury is uncertain, with the Blues having sat out a bye round last week.

The 34-year-old had started their previous six games.

The two-time World Cup winner's name was missing from the Blues team named to face the Brumbies in Canberra on Sunday.

His absence clears the way for Akira Ioane to return to the starting line-up at No.8, with Steven Luatua shifting to Kaino's blindside berth.

The dynamic Ioane has made six successive bench appearances after modest efforts when starting the first two games of the season.

The other starting change features George Moala's return at centre outside Sonny Bill Williams. Rieko Ioane moves out one spot to the left wing, with Melani Nanai benched.

Taranaki's Leighton Price, who joined the squad this week due to injury among the Blues locks, features among the reserves.

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu remains sidelined by a back complaint while outside back Rene Ranger is still out with a sore ankle.

Both teams share the same 3-5 record, with their last starts both comprising losses to the Hurricanes.

The Australian Conference-leading Brumbies went down 56-21 to the defending champions in Napier last week while the Blues were foiled 28-24 in Auckland a week earlier.

TEAMS

Augustine Pulu of the Blues celebrates after scoring a try against the Bulls. Source: Photosport

BLU: Michael Collins, Matt Duffie, George Moala, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane, Piers Francis, Augustine Pulu, Akira Ioane, Blake Gibson, Steven Luatua, Scott Scrafton, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Charlie Faumuina, James Parsons, Pauliasi Manu.

BLU Reserves: Matt Moulds, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Sione Mafileo, Leighton Price, Murphy Taramai, Billy Guyton, Bryn Gatland, Melani Nanai.

BRU: Tom Banks, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Andrew Smith, James Dargaville, Wharenui Hawera, Joe Powell, Lolo Fakaosilea, Chris Alcock, Scott Fardy, Sam Carter, Rory Arnold, Allan Alaalatoa, Josh Mann-Rea, Nic Mayhew