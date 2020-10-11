As it happened: First Bledisloe clash ends in thrilling draw after nine minutes of injury time

Relive 1 NEWS' live updates of this afternoon's Bledisloe Cup Test between the All Blacks and Wallabies at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

FT: NZL 16-16 AUS

What a crazy finish. Australia were inches away from winning it with Hodge's penalty after dominating all match in territory and possession. All Blacks hold on though and will have plenty of questions at tomorrow's review. That's all from us for the updates. Keep an eye on the 1 NEWS website for reaction from both camps.

80+9min: NZL 16-16 AUS

After an absolute slog fest, the Wallabies kick it into touch and end the game. You can't blame there here. All Blacks were 10m from the Aussie line when the last turnover happen. A thrilling finish to this game and both sides are panting plenty. What a finish.

80+4min: NZL 16-16 AUS

All Blacks get one last chance to win. Wallabies had a chance to win it but Hodge's penalty from 55m hits the posts! All Blacks get the ball and get a penalty! Mo'unga kicks for touch and it's a lineout 40m from Aussies' line.

78min: NZL 16-16 AUS

NZL THREE! All Blacks work another penalty from their maul! Much better position here, 22m out and Barrett slots it from right in front. All tied up again.

76min: NZL 13-16 AUS

All or nothing here. All Blacks get a penalty from 40m out but they kick for the corner instead. All Blacks lineout 20m from the Wallabies line.

74min: NZL 13-16 AUS

AUS THREE! O'Connor slots it. He was right in front from 35m out. Wallabies take the lead with six minutes to go.

72min: NZL 13-13 AUS

Wallabies catch the All Blacks napping with a booming dropout. It gets behind everyone and Barrett eventually gets to it but is forced to kick for touch. It's average. Wallabies lineout 25m from the ABs line.

71min: NZL 13-13 AUS

NZL NO THREE! All Blacks scrum gets a penalty! Barrett steps up with the tee. He's got the distance but missed it to the right. Still tied.

68min: NZL 13-13 AUS

Wallabies cough up the ball and that means more changes. The Clarke family will be proud to see Caleb out there. Clarke has come on for McKenzie, seeing Barrett shift to fullback. Rain starting to come on now. When we get going again, it's an All Blacks scrum 40m out.

66min: NZL 13-13 AUS

A big moment for the Sotutu family - their boy Hoskins is on the pitch for his All Blacks debut, replacing Frizell. Savea moves to No.6. When the game gets going again, it's a scrum for the Wallabies 15m inside their half.

63min: NZL 13-13 AUS

AUS TRY! Wallabies tie it up with a try after the All Blacks cough up the ball at a breakdown. They fire the ball to the right wing and Daugunu is on on debut. All tied up with 16min to go.

60min: NZL 13-8 AUS

Wallabies are penalised at the breakdown yet again as the All Blacks get over the ball. Mo'unga finds touch with the kick and there's a knock on from the Wallabies defending it. All Blacks scrum 10m from halfway.

58min: NZL 13-8 AUS

All Blacks are back under pressure after Mo'unga throws a pass miles behind Lienert-Brown off the lineout. Wallabies kick it ahead and eventually McKenzie is back to get to it but he has to put it down. All Blacks with a 22m dropout now.

57min: NZL 13-8 AUS

All Blacks get a penalty with the Aussies playing the ball off their feet. Mo'unga kicks for touch and gets the All Blacks a lineout on the Wallabies' 22m. As this is happening, Foster makes his first change - it's Lienert-Brown in for Ioane.

54min: NZL 13-8 AUS

AUS TRY! Wallabies work it down the backline and get outside the All Blacks defence. McKenzie tries to stop Koroibete with a last-ditch tackle from the side but he powers over to score in the corner. O'Connor can't convert.

51min: NZL 13-3 AUS

All Blacks get a penalty advantage but use it to find territory. Wallabies soonafter get the ball back and once again kick for territory. McKenzie gets pinned inside his 22m, looks to clear but it's an average kick. Wallabies lineout on the All Blacks 22m.

48min: NZL 13-3 AUS

Bit of a slow restart here with the packs struggling at an All Blacks scrum on halfway. All Blacks get a free kick but we're heading back to the scrum.

44min: NZL 13-3 AUS

NZL TRY! That's an instant classic. Ball comes off the top of the lineout and they work and inside pass to Bridge who breaks through the line into the backfield. One to beat and he passes to Smith. Smith gunning for the corner but he has his opposite in White chasing. White tries to bring him down but can't. Smith grounds it without a doubt. What an opening from the All Blacks!

42min: NZL 8-3 AUS

O'Connor misses the early three. Mo'unga clears and the Wallabies look to attack off it but give up another penalty at the breakdown. Mo'unga finds touch with it and All Blacks get a lineout 10m inside the Wallabies half.

40min: NZL 8-3 AUS

All Blacks get it going again but Aussies are the ones who will get the first chance at points. They go high with the box kick and McKenzie can't bring it in. Eventually gets to it but gets swamped at the breakdown and is penalised for not releasing. Aussies want the early three from 40m out.

HT: NZL 8-3 AUS

The players head to the sheds and the Wallabies will be thanking their lucky stars to be down by five. Despite having all the ball and territory, they find themselves down here and it could've been by more had it not been for Ioane's blunder. Australians have showed they're here to play but in contrast the All Blacks have showed how dangerous they still are on the counterattack. Stick around, we'll be back for the second half.

40+2min: NZL 8-3 AUS

NZL NO TRY! Ioane coughs up an absolute freebie! The Aussie lineout fumbles again and the All Blacks launch with the counterattack, eventually getting it to Ioane who only has to run it in and put the ball down. For whatever reason, that's too hard by the looks as replays show him diving in and knocking it on in the process. Wallabies somehow get out unscathed on what was seven guaranteed points on halftime.

40min: NZL 8-3 AUS

Just as soon as the Wallabies lose the ball, the All Blacks lose it again with a penalty. Aussies with one last chance to score here with a lineout 30m from the All Blacks' line!

38min: NZL 8-3 AUS

All Blacks earn another penalty but the kick for touch afterwards is picked up by the Wellington wind and rolls dead! Australia gets a scrum all the way back where the penalty was - 25m from the ABs line.

35min: NZL 8-3 AUS

Captain Cane, you've done it again! Aussies win the lineout and look to maul but it goes nowhere. Ball comes off the back and the tackle is made. Cane is in over the top and the Aussies aren't releasing so it's a penalty for the All Blacks on their own line. Great work there. Mo'unga clears and the All Blacks get a lineout on their own 22m.

33min: NZL 8-3 AUS

Aussies are back on attack with Savea getting penalised for playing the ball off his feet. Aussies go for the corner and it's a superb kick. Lineout is 5m from the All Blacks' line.

31min: NZL 8-3 AUS

AUS THREE! Aussies work another penalty and take the points on offer this time through O'Connor's boot.

28min: NZL 8-0 AUS

All Blacks lose the ball at kickoff and Wallabies get it. Wallabies look to attack and Tuipulotu steps up to defend but he's done so with a no-arms tackle. Nothing in it and it's a basic penalty. Quite kickable for the Aussies but they kick for the corner instead. Aussie lineout 10m from the ABs line.

27min: NZL 8-0 AUS

NZL THREE! The Wallabies overthrow at the lineout and the All Blacks recover it! They get an advantage straight away from the Aussies being offside. All Blacks eventually rumble over the line but it's held up so we come back for the penalty and it's too good to leave. Barrett gets the three.

25min: NZL 5-0 AUS

Aussies come out of the line to hit Mo'unga again and they hit him late. Ref plays advantage but McKenzie sees space straight away and kicks for the corner. It's a good one too. Keeps it low, bounces into touch. Wallabies now pinned with a lineout on their 5m line.

23min: NZL 5-0 AUS

All Blacks keep it simple again and Smith clears after the lineout. Great kick finds touch on halfway. It becomes even sweeter with the Wallabies throw at the ensuing lineout being not straight. All Blacks scrum on halfway.

22min: NZL 5-0 AUS

Wallabies attack the line and get close. There's a break in the midfield and McKenzie makes a try-saving tackle on a man twice his size! Not only that, he's back on his feet, released the runner, on top of the ball and gets the penalty! Superb play from the little fullback there. Wallabies denied and Mo'unga clears for an ABs lineout just inside their own 22m.

20min: NZL 5-0 AUS

All Blacks attempt to rip the ball away in contact but it's a knock on instead. Wallabies with an attacking scrum in the middle of the field, just inside the ABs 22m.

19min: NZL 5-0 AUS

Nothing fancy. All Blacks win the lineout, set, and Smith clears with a box kick. Australians get a lineout 30m from the ABs' line.

17min: NZL 5-0 AUS

All Blacks front row wins a free kick and it's taken quickly. Mo'unga gets swamped again and it results in another turnover. Wallabies get into All Blacks territory nad see space behind on the left and kick. Ball bounces into touch, giving the All Blacks a lineout on their 5m line.

15min: NZL 5-0 AUS

Wallabies change tack after the try and start using this Wellington wind and the All Blacks are struggling. Twice they fail to bring it in and this last one by Goerge Bridge results in a knock on. Wallabies scrum on halfway.

11min: NZL 5-0 AUS

NZL TRY! THE ALL BLACKS ARE BACK! Shannon Frizell steals the lineout away and the All Blacks attack immediately. Go to the left wing where Ioane makes good metres and gets taken down on the Australian 22m. Ball comes back right and they have numbers. Through the hands and it gets to Barrett unmarked who sprints to the corner for the first try of the Foster era! Can't convert his own work though. Aussies with all the ball but the All Blacks with the early lead!

8min: NZL 0-0 AUS

Aussies dominating possession so far but the All Blacks' defence is holding. Wallabies try a new tact with a chip in behind but Barrett recovers it inside his 22m. Smith clears and the Wallabies will get another lineout, about 35m from the ABs line.

6min: NZL 0-0 AUS

Both sides looking to attack early but the All Blacks' latest effort with Jordie Barrett in a bit of space isn't enough. He's bundled into touch on halfway.

4min: NZL 0-0 AUS

Smith puts up a high ball but the Aussies bring it in easy enough. They look to attack down the right wing and there's space and numbers. Daugunu is running away and he's over halfway. Mo'unga comes across for the try-saving tackle, makes it and Daugunu tries to offload but loses the ball. Great defence from Mo'unga there. All Blacks lineout 10m inside their half.

3min: NZL 0-0 AUS

Aussies work the ball for eight phases but aren't making any metres. Ball is loose at the back of a ruck and they try to recover it but the All Blacks pile on. Arm comes out and it's a penalty to the All Blacks for not releasing! Mo'unga hoofs it down field and it's an NZ lineout 10m inside Aussie territory.

1min: NZL 0-0 AUS

Swirling wind makes itself known straight away as Goodhue struggles to take in the kickoff. He does though and pops it to McKenzie who hits the Australian line. All Blacks set and Mo'unga kicks for touch. Australian lineout on the ABs 22m to start.

4:00pm: KICKOFF

It's been 400 days but we're underway with an All Blacks game on NZ soil! Australia kicks things off.

3:55pm: PREGAME

Anthems are out of the way and what a sound to hear so many Kiwis singing God Defend New Zealand in the Cake Tin! It's not a sellout but we have a good crowd on us!

Sam Cane heads to the front of arrowhead and the Haka is delivered. TJ Perenara leads it and it's full of passion! If you're not fired up after that, you may want to check your pulse!

3:50pm: CONDITIONS

Great conditions underfoot but that iconic swirling Wellington wind is present and strong this afternoon. There's also a bit of rain about but nothing in the stadium as of yet.

3:30pm: PREVIEW

Richie Mo'unga on his way to the try line. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Eden Park August 17, 2019. Source: Photosport

It's been more than a year but finally the All Blacks are back playing international rugby on home soil.

This afternoon's Test in Wellington is a first for many things - it's the first Test for both Ian Foster and Wallabies coach Dave Rennie being in charge of their respective teams, it's the first Test for debutants in both sides and it's also the first Test to be played in the world since the Six Nations in March.

Foster had been expected to include several uncapped players in his lineup for the match at Wellington’s Sky Stadium but took a cautious approach and named no new caps in his starting XV. Instead, he has given lock Tupou Vaa’i, backrower Hoskins Sotutu and winger Caleb Clarke the chance to make test debuts from the bench.

Vaa’i, 20, was working as a construction laborer at the start of the season but has made a big impression with his form for Taranaki province and the Hamilton-based Chiefs. Sotutu and Clarke are both from the Blues and are big and powerful ball-carriers.

Jordie Barrett will start on the right wing in a back three that includes Damian McKenzie and George Bridge. Rieko Ioane, who has played most of his 29 tests as a winger, will start at center after rediscovering his form in that position. He will combine in midfield with Jack Goodhue.

“We really wanted to see how players adapted and fitted in and how comfortable they were coming back into the environment and so there were a number of positions that we wanted to keep an open mind about,” Foster said. “We’re excited by the group.

“There’s a lot of talent in there and we’ve got players jumping out of their skin and wanting an opportunity. It’s been fantastic to come together and know at the end of the week there’s a test match.”

Foster was forced to make two late changes to his team with Beauden Barrett, originally penciled to start at fullback, scratched due to an achilles injury and prop Nepo Laulala withdrawing from the reserves for personal matters.

Rennie, on the other hand, has included three new caps in the starting lineup and another on the bench.

Rennie, who took over from Michael Cheika after last year’s World Cup, faced an inescapable need to rejuvenate the Wallabies lineup because of injuries and retirements. In doing so, he has placed faith in a trio of young and largely untested new caps; his three uncapped starters are all in their 20s and from the Queensland Reds.

Harry Wilson, 20, will start in the backrow after being one of the most-effective ball carriers in Australia’s domestic Super Rugby this season. Wilson also brings off-loading skills to the blindside role.

Filipo Daugunu, 22, will start on the left wing. A thrilling attacking player for the Reds, he brings pace, a high skill level and an element of unpredictability to the Wallaby game.

Center Hunter Paisami, 22, was largely an unknown at the start of the Australian domestic season. The Sydney Morning Herald reported Paisami had been sleeping on the floor of his agent’s office 18 months ago after being dropped by the Melbourne Rebels.

He was picked up by the Reds and became a key member of their backline for his strong carrying ability and his rugged defense. He takes over the No. 13 jersey from Jordan Petaia, who ran out of time in his recovery from a hip injury.

Rennie has selected uncapped flyhalf Noah Lolesio on the bench. Lolesio was thought to have an outside chance of starting at No. 10 ahead of James O’Connor but Rennie has been more cautious and so Lolesio will likely make his test debut as a replacement.

Tom Banks will start at fullback, joining Daugunu and Marika Koroibete in the back three. Matt To’omua will pair with Paisami in midfield.

Pete Samu joins Wilson and captain Michael Hooper in the backrow while James Slipper will start at loosehead prop in his 97th test. Hooper will play his 100th test, becoming the 12th Wallaby to do so. Lock Matt Philip has been recalled after a two-year absence and will make his fourth test appearance.

3:25pm: TEAMS

NZL: 15. Damian McKenzie, 14. Jordie Barrett, 13. Rieko Ioane, 12. Jack Goodhue, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Ardie Savea, 7. Sam Cane (c), 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu 3. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Tupou Vaa'i*, 20. Hoskins Sotutu*, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Caleb Clarke*

AUS: 15. Tom Banks, 14. Filipo Daugunu, 13. Hunter Paisami, 12. Matt To'omua, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10. James O'Connor, 9. Nic White, 8. Pete Samu, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 6. Harry Wilson, 5. Matt Philip, 4. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 3. Taniela Tupou, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 1. James Slipper.

Reserves: 16. Jordan Uelese, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Allan Alaalatoa, 19. Rob Simmons, 20. Rob Valetini, 21. Jake Gordon, 22. Noah Lolesio, 23. Reece Hodge.