As it happened: England dump All Blacks out of Rugby World Cup

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of tonight's Rugby World Cup semi-final between the All Blacks and England in Yokohama, Japan.

ALL BLACKS 7-19 ENGLAND

Full-time: England have upset the All Blacks on the biggest stage of rugby and run into next week's Rugby World Cup final.

79 min: England with the ball running the clock down.

77 min: Another penalty to England which is in kicking range, Ford decides to take the shot.

Ford misses the kick. All have a slim chance for an upset.

73 min: England have taken Ardie Savea into touch and possibly made the task for the All Blacks out of reach with only six and half minutes remaining.

70 min: AGAIN another penalty to England, All Blacks just forced to make uncharacteristic mistakes and getting penalised.

67 min: Penalty to England for a drive contest again. Ford decides to take the points on offer as it's in kicking range.

Ford kicks it.

66 min: England with a penalty in their half to get out of trouble as the All Blacks were on attack.

64 min: All Blacks have a scrum in England's half and have a chance to attack.

60 min: England not letting the All Blacks take the momentum and going on the attack straight after kick-off. This time winning the penalty deep in All Blacks half to take three points.

Ford kicks the penalty.

56 min TRY: The All Blacks have hit back with a try of their own, this time English line-out failing for the first time and Ardie Savea gets the ball to dive over!

Richie Mo'unga converts.

54 min: The All Blacks get in the English half for the first time this half and Steve Hansen goes to his bench to bring in Perenara, SBW and Ta'avao

51 min: England have set camp in All Blacks half, with New Zealand not getting any ball in enemy half so far in this half.

48 min: All Blacks yet again give away the penalty and give England the chance to add on their lead as Ford decides to take the three on offer.

Ford makes no mistake.

45 min: Ben Youngs scores a try off the back of a strong line-out drive from England.

TMO have have decide against England where a player in the drive has knocked the ball on! All Blacks dodge another bullet!!

43 min: England once again winning the penalty this time deep into All Black half where they decide to take a line-out 5 metres out from All Blacks line.

41 min: England start where they finished in the first half. Winning another penalty and going for goal from half way!

Elliot Dally misses.

10:06 pm: Both teams are back on the field and this time its the All Blacks kicking off to get this last half of the match under way. Sam Cane has entered the game replacing Scott Barrett.

Half-time: England lead the All Blacks as they have looked the better side in this first 40 minutes. All Blacks hardly having any ball.

38 min: Yet again another turn over penalty to England as Scott Barrett holds on to the ball. George Ford decides to take the kick.

Ford makes no mistake.

36 min: England once again have won a turn over penalty. The All Blacks having no say on attack so far in this match. England kick for the corner to get deep into All Black half.

33 min: All Blacks showing resilient defence with England attacking for most of this first half, by turning the ball over in their half. Now comes the test as English scrums has powered the All Blacks multiple times in this game already.

30 min: Scrum penalty goes England's way as the All Blacks are having no say come line-out or scrum time.

27 min: Exciting counter by the All Blacks see them deep in English half but excellent scramble defence by England shut down a brilliant play.

24 min: The referee has ruled it as an obstruction and give the All Blacks the penalty.

24 min: England are claiming try but the All Blacks have appealed for a obstruction in the lead up play.

22 min: England have done a good job to hold out All Blacks with having ball. All Blacks have been defending raids after raids by the English.

18 min: Maro Itoje has been the England sides best winning multiple turn overs for his side. He once again denys the All Blacks from building play deep in his half.

16 min: On the back a penalty the All Blacks set a line-out from deep into enemy territory.

13 min: England once again turn the ball over and are deep inside All Black half, looking to add more to their lead.

11 min: All Blacks making good yards with ball in hand, they set up a line-out deep in English half.

8 min: Jonny May looked certain to run away until a flying Scott Barrett ran him down to save a certain try.

5 min: The English with all the ball so far in the game, applying heavy pressure on the All Blacks line.

1 min TRY: England with a dream start to this semi-final with Manu Tuilagi crashing over near the post to give England the early lead.

Owen Farrell converts.

9:03pm: England has kicked off this semi-final in Yokohama!!

9:02pm: SPINE TINGLING! The All Blacks have made a statement really early that they are here to win with a powerful haka! But England have done something special in return.

8:59pm: The anthems are over and now its time for the men in black to lay the challenge with a poweful HAKA!

8:56pm: Both teams line up for the national anthems.

8:55pm: Both teams have come out onto the field with the crowd going absolutely crazy! The first semi-finals is just minutes away from kick-off.

8:40 pm: With 20 minutes remaining now, both teams have completed their warm ups and final physical preparations for this clash!

8:25pm: The crowd is starting to build up at the International Stadium in Yokohama as fans from both teams are just 35 minutes away from kick off.

PREVIEW

Defending champion New Zealand and England are preparing to play off for a place in the Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand hasn't lost a World Cup game since a quarterfinal defeat to France in 2007, and is aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive title and takes a six-game winning streak against England into tonight's semi-final.

No other team has won two World Cups in a row.

England is aiming to reach the final for the first time since 2007, when it lost to South Africa.

Both sides enjoyed comprehensive wins over Ireland and Australia last week to reach tonight's match and have made very little changes to their line-ups from those victories for it.

The All Blacks have made one change to their forward pack with Sam Cane dropped from the line-up in favour of Scott Barrett. Cane instead takes the injured Matt Todd's spot on the bench while Patrick Tuipulotu - the only All Black not involved in the 46-14 win over Ireland - comes in as the substitute lock.

For England, Eddie Jones has promoted George Ford to the starting first-five role and shifted regular No.10 to second-five. Manu Tuilagi shifts across as well to centre. That sees Henry Slade dropped to the bench.

England was eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2011 and failed to make it out of the group stage in 2015 in the tournament it was hosting.

England's extra-time victory over Australia in the 2003 final is the only Rugby World Cup title won by a team from the northern hemisphere.

TEAMS (caps in brackets):

All Blacks: 1. Joe Moody (44) 2. Codie Taylor (49) 3. Nepo Laulala (24) 4. Brodie Retallick (79) 5. Samuel Whitelock (116) 6. Scott Barrett (34) 7. Ardie Savea (43) 8. Kieran Read - captain (125) 9. Aaron Smith (90) 10. Richie Mo’unga (15) 11. George Bridge (8) 12. Anton Lienert-Brown (41) 13. Jack Goodhue (12) 14. Sevu Reece (6) 15. Beauden Barrett (81)

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles (67) 17. Ofa Tuungafasi (34) 18. Angus Ta'avao (12) 19. Patrick Tuipulotu (28) 20. Sam Cane (66) 21. T J Perenara (63) 22. Sonny Bill Williams (56) 23. Jordie Barrett (15)

England: 1 Mako Vunipola (56) 2 Jamie George (43) 3 Kyle Sinckler (29) 4 Maro Itoje (32) 5 Courtney Lawes (79) 6 Tom Curry (17) 7 Sam Underhill (13) 8 Billy Vunipola (49) 9 Ben Youngs (93) 10 George Ford (63) 11 Jonny May (50) 12 Owen Farrell - captain (77) 13 Manu Tuilagi (38) 14 Anthony Watson (40) 15 Elliot Daly (37)