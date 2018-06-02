As it happened: Crusaders earn another textbook win after repelling Chiefs' second half comeback attempt

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's round 16 Super Rugby clash between the Chiefs and Crusaders at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

FT: CHI 20-34 CRU

That wraps up another thrilling Kiwi derby. Crusaders once again played textbook rugby and came away with the win. Nothing fancy, just a hard-fought, well-earned win that came off a solid platform set by the forwards. Credit to the Chiefs, they stayed in the contest until the 78th minute but it wasn't enough. That makes it 10 in a row for the Crusaders. That'll do it for us tonight. Have a great weekend, Po marie.

78min: CHI 20-34 CRU

CRU TRY! Romano puts the final nail in the coffin! Crusaders grind it out for 10 phases before going wide to the left wing. They get within 5m and it's back to the pick and go. Romano goes over the top and finds some grass amongst all the bodies to score.

74min: CHI 20-27 CRU

Little bit of panic from the Chiefs and it's costly. They earn a penalty just outside their 22m and rather than go for touch McKenzie takes it quickly to try and catch the Crusaders off guard but he's wrapped up soon enough. Tries an offload to Jacobson but it's knocked on. That means Crusaders get a scrum 40m out from the Chiefs line but more importantly with only six minutes left, they're in the right place of the field with ball in hand.

71min: CHI 20-27 CRU

There's All Blacks prospects down all over the place! Tu’inukuafe leaves the field with what looks like an ankle issue and Mo'unga receives attention after grabbing at his calf following a kick. He's staying out though. Hopeful cramp and nothing serious.

69min: CHI 20-27 CRU

Another penalty at scrum time and the Chiefs are hungry. They ignore the three on offer and go for touch. Chiefs lineout just inside the Crusaders' 22m.

68min: CHI 20-27 CRU

Chiefs get a good attacking platform after Todd knocks it on in the middle of the field just inside the Crusaders' half. No advantage gained so they come back for the scrum.

65min: CHI 20-27 CRU

Scott Barrett superb. Chiefs set up a maul but Barrett muscles through the middle and somehow turns it over! The ball can't escape so the ref whistles a scrum to the Crusaders on their 5m.

63min: CHI 20-27 CRU

Scratch that. Chiefs now with a great attacking chance after McKenzie gets a turnover at the breakdown. Ngatai follows up with a cheeky chip over the top and recovers it on halfway. He's taken to ground. Triple T tries to recycle quickly but his pass is blocked by a retreating Romano. That's an offside penalty as a result which will lead to a 5m lineout.

61min: CHI 20-27 CRU

Good attacking chance for the Crusaders after they earn a penalty at scrum time. Mo'unga hoofs it downfield for a lineout on the Chiefs' 22m.

60min: CHI 20-27 CRU

Crusaders fail to find touch off their clearance kick from the lineout but the Chiefs' counterattack missfires and it's a knock on just inside the Crusaders' half. Crusaders scrum coming up.

58min: CHI 20-27 CRU

Crusaders get pinned down by the Chiefs in their 22m after Messam takes a long kick from Dagg all the way back to halfway. McKenzie spies a gap and kicks for the corner. It bounces into touch so that'll be a lineout 10m from the Crusaders line.

56min: CHI 20-27 CRU

Nice counter attack from Dagg after he scoops up an average clearance from Pulu. He steps through two and links up with Hunt who finds space down the right wing. Crusaders recycle quickly on halfway and have numbers out to the left but there's a knock on! Chiefs with a scrum just inside their half.

55min: CHI 20-27 CRU

Chiefs get the ball back once again with a scrum after McKenzie forces an error from Dagg with a tackle around the ankles. Crusaders scrum buckles and the Chiefs get a penalty! McKenzie kicks for touch but doesn't find the sideline! Crusaders clear and the Chiefs look to settle back into things but there's a knock on on halfway. Massive error from McKenzie there.

51min: CHI 20-27 CRU

CHI TRY! Chiefs stun the Crusaders with a massive shove at scrum time and turn it over! They fire it down to the left wing and get within 5m doing so. It comes back to the right and gets settled in the middle of the field. Weber fires it to Tu’inukuafe and he rumbles to within a metre. Quickly recyled and Jacobson is over!

48min: CHI 13-27 CRU

Chiefs make a brilliant linebreak on the right wing after Dagg slips over during a small step by Ngatai. Lienert-Brown is away and flying but he needs support. Finds it in Wainui but the pass can't stick and there's a knock on! Just needed that last pass and they were in with a superb try. Instead, its a Crusaders scrum 15m from their own line.

46min: CHI 13-27 CRU

CRU TRY! Crusaders try the maul but the Chiefs shut it down. They take it to midfield and set up there. The ball gets recycled and fired back to the left and they have numbers! Simple draw and pass and Bridge is over in the corner.

44min: CHI 13-20 CRU

Crusaders suddenly with a massive attacking chance after the Crusaders pack dominates the scrum and earns a penalty against the feed! They don't want the three from 40m out so they go for touch and it'll be another 5m lineout.

41min: CHI 13-20 CRU

Didn't take long to get the first handling error of the second half. Chiefs with a scrum just inside their half after a knock on by Macilai.

40min: CHI 13-20 CRU

Mo'unga kicks things off but there's been a big change. Retallick is OFF with a minor shoulder injury. With what's coming up, they're playing it safe and taking the All Black off.

HT: CHI 13-20 CRU

CRU THREE! Crusaders add three at the halftime hooter after the Chiefs are penalised for hands in the ruck. A high-tempo first half with momentum shifting back and forth. Chiefs had a strong spell but th Crusaders' ability to stay composed and return to their line out time and time again has earned them a deserving lead. Chiefs discipline and lack of answers in the forwards will be what they address in the sheds at the half. For the Crusaders, they'll just be talking about what went wrong in that 10 minute spell and what they need to to do make sure it doesn't happen again. Stay with us folks, we'll be back in 10 for a thrilling second half.

38min: CHI 13-17 CRU

Crusaders will get one last attacking chance before the half after they get a penalty for hands in the ruck by the Chiefs. Into touch it goes and the Crusaders will have a lineout 35m from the Chiefs line.

36min: CHI 13-17 CRU

CRU TRY! As easy as you like. Crusaders set the maul, roll the maul and score with the maul. Todd gets the credit but that's a well-oiled machine executing when it matters.

33min: CHI 13-10 CRU

Crusaders with a big attacking chance after the Chiefs are penalised for being offside. They don't want three as they feel this is a good chance to get back in the game. They go for touch and get a 5m lineout.

32min: CHI 13-10 CRU

Chiefs forced to make a clearance after Hall makes a charge down on halfway. Crusaders recover it and look to go to the left wing but Bridge is wrapped up. They fire it back to the right and there's a knock on. Chiefs recover, McKenzie gets in the pocket and clears it. Crusaders lineout 30m out.

29min: CHI 13-10 CRU

Another knock on. This time its the Crusaders so the Chiefs get a scrum on halfway to work with.

27min: CHI 13-10 CRU

Crusaders hold the maul up and kill it and earn the scrum! Finally a little break from the Waikato onslaught.

26min: CHI 13-10 CRU

Crusaders under all sorts of pressure and Havili tries to relieve some of it with a clearing kick inside his 22m but it's off the side of his boot! Chiefs with a lineout 30m from the Crusaders line.

23min: CHI 13-10 CRU

CHI TRY! Charlie Nagtai, take a bow! Crusaders lose the ball on halfway and Ngatai hacks it ahead. It's a foot race between him and Havili and Havili wins it sliding in onto his 5m line. But Ngatai is over the top and turns it over!It's flicked to the right and Jacobson is in!

20min: CHI 8-10 CRU

CHI TRY! WHAT A REPLY FROM THE CHIEFS! Retallick gets a turnover on halfway and the Chiefs attack down the right wing as Lienert-Brown. He weaves between two before Dagg takes him down 5m out. They swing it back to the left and Retallick is wrapped up near the posts. It goes left to McKenzie, HUGE skip pass to Wainui on the wing and he's in the corner! That pass looked flat at best but the ref is happy.

18min: CHI 3-10 CRU

CRU THREE! Mo'unga pushes the lead back out to seven thanks to an offside penalty.

16min: CHI 3-7 CRU

Crusaders break into the Chiefs' 22m with a linebreak to Todd but they get ahead of themselves and try a skip pass to the left wing again that Pulu intercepts. Chiefs settle and clear for a Crusaders lineout on their 22m. Worrying signs early though. Crusaders are getting their tails up.

13min: CHI 3-7 CRU

The Crusaders have a scrum just inside the Chiefs' half after another knock on. There's been some light rain this afternoon so it's making things slippery out there.

10min: CHI 3-7 CRU

CHI THREE! Crusaders give away a penalty for hands in the ruck. It's right in front, 22m out so the Chiefs want the guaranteed points. McKenzie steps up with that cheeky grin and knocks it down.

8min: CHI 0-7 CRU

Another scrum after Scott Barrett knocks it on in the ruck trying to turn the ball over. This scrum is closer, about 30m from the Crusaders' line.

7min: CHI 0-7 CRU

Chiefs get a scrum just inside the Crusaders half after Moody's first touch of the ball results in a knock on.

5min: CHI 0-7 CRU

CRU TRY! The Crusaders catch the Chiefs napping and they're on the board! They earn an advantage 5m from the Chiefs line and the ref comes back for it. The Chiefs look like they're wondering what the Crusaders are going to do but Codie Taylor goes to the spot and takes the tap! Flicks it to Bedwell-Curtis and he dives in the left corner to score!

2min: CHI 0-0 CRU

There's a scrum on halfway after the Chiefs make the first handling error of the night. Crusaders to feed.

KICKOFF

McKenzie kicks things off and we're underway in Hamilton!

PREVIEW

Damian McKenzie in action for the Chiefs against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

The Crusaders are looking to keep the good times rolling with a tenth straight Super Rugby win this week after methodically shutting down the Hurricanes back home last Saturday, but they face a different beast on the road in the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are fighting for better positioning with the Super Rugby playoffs picture starting to take shape, so taking a win off the top-of-the-table Southerners would go a long way to helping their cause.

And Mooloo men have reason to be confident they can do it, with a winning streak of their own present for the game tonight too.

The Chiefs have won their last 11 games at FMG Stadium, dating back to Round 11 in 2016.

They're also buoyed by the return of Sam Cane after a month off with an abdominal strain, albeit he will enter the game off the bench tonight.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders are still without the services of multiple All Blacks with Sam Whitelock and Ryan Crotty both sidelined for head knocks while Owen Franks is still serving his suspension for that head shot to James Parsons a few weeks back.

They do, however, have Israel Dagg and Jordan Taufua back with Dagg all clear after his latest knee issue and Taufua overcoming the calf niggle he picked up at the All Blacks camp which benched him last week.

Weather wise, light cloud and rain is expected this evening. There's also a light easterly wind blowing about.

TEAMS

CHI: 15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Charlie Ngatai (c), 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Liam Messam, 7 Mitchell Karpik, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

CHI subs: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Sam Cane, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Shaun Stevenson

CRU: 15 David Havili, 14 Israel Dagg, 13 Seta Tamanivalu, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd (c), 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5 Quinten Strange, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody