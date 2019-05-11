As it happened: Chiefs strike twice in two minutes to snatch win late against Sharks

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this evening's Super Rugby match between the Chiefs and the Sharks at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

FT: CHI 29-23 SHA

Chiefs hold it until the final 10s before losing it! Sharks get it and begin their last-chance attack. They get two breaks to getin side the Chiefs' half and are 40m out after five phases. Two minutes into injury time. 30m out and 13 phases in. 19 phases and there it is like it has been all night - a knock on to give the Chiefs a win. Both teams taking big gulps of air after that. What a finish.

Sharks know their hands cost them this match. That last passage proved it. Tip of the hat to the Chiefs though. They held on and struck when it mattered. That's all from us tonight. Enjoy your weekend.

78min: CHI 29-23 SHA

That should do it. Chiefs kick down field to get themselves territory and Sharks look to run it back with clock ticking down. Sure enough, they get the phases ticking up before there's a knock on but it's extra costly as a Shark dives on it from an offside position, leading to a penalty. Chiefs kick it into touch and get a lineout on the Sharks' 22m. No doubt the forwards will hold it from the lineout.

75min: CHI 29-23 SHA

And the Chiefs' forwards step up big time! Sharks go for a maul off the lineout but the Chiefs get on the ball and hold it up. It's going no where and the Chiefs get a scrum for it. Big play from the pack!

73min: CHI 29-23 SHA

Chiefs aren't out of the woods yet. They get pinned in their 22m and are forced to make a clearing kick but it's a poor one. Sharks with a lineout on the Chiefs' 22m.

70min: CHI 29-23 SHA

CHI TRY! THE CHIEFS SCORE OFF THE KICKOFF! It's beautiful. Alaimalo takes the kickoff and gives a short ball to Nankivell who hits a hole. He gets over halfway before passing back in field to Alaimalo. Alaimalo takes it inside the 22m with one to beat. He draws and passes to Weber and the halfback is in! Try of the year contender for sure!

68min: CHI 22-23 SHA

CHI TRY! It took 16 phases but the Chiefs are in. The forwards relentlessly pick and go to no avail until finally McKenzie calls for it to the left. He draws and passes to put Lienert-Brown in easily on the left. McKenzie cannot added the extras though as he hooks it so Sharks hold the lead.

65min: CHI 17-23 SHA

Sharks lose the ball at the lineout and Chiefs eventually turn it into a linebreak! Wainui takes an inside ball from McKenzie and breaks into the backfield. Ball eventually goes to ground but Sharks are penalised for not releasing. Chiefs kick for the corner and get a 5m lineout and are back to full strength. Big moment coming up.

63min: CHI 17-23 SHA

Sharks scrum makes the Chiefs crack with Harris still in the bin and they get a penalty. Bosch thumps it down field and get a lineout on the Chiefs' 22m. Can they strike one more time with the numbers advantage?

62min: CHI 17-23 SHA

Chiefs finally get some time with the ball as the Sharks knock it on shortly after kick off. Chiefs scrum 35m from the Sharks' line.

61min: CHI 17-23 SHA

SHA THREE! Chiefs concede ANOTHER penalty for playing the lifter in the air. Sharks make the bizarre call to go for three instead of a kick for the corner with Harris still in the bin. So Bosch steps up 30m out to the left and slots it.

59min: CHI 17-20 SHA

Sharks immediately back on the attack as the Chiefs give away another penalty, this time for offside. Sharks kick for touch and get a lineout 35m from the Chiefs' line.

57min: CHI 17-20 SHA

SHA TRY! Sharks go to the maul and a couple pick-and-gos later, they're in. TMO checks the grounding but there's no doubt and the Sharks take the lead for the first time in the match. Harris has another 8 minutes to go in the bin.

55min: CHI 17-13 SHA

CHI YELLOW! Chiefs down to 14 after Sharks' counterattack is deliberately slowed by Harris. They kicked a loose ball through and Harris managed to tackle the chaser 5m from his line but never releases with the Chiefs still scrambling back. Ref doesn't muck around and sends him for a break. Sharks use the penalty against Harris to get a 5m lineout.

54min: CHI 17-13 SHA

Chiefs put up another high ball and get it back after a misread by Bosch. They run into the Sharks' 22m but the Sharks get back in time to force pressure at the ruck before a penalty is issued against the Chiefs for not releasing. Sharks survive a scary moment and get a lineout near halfway for it.

52min: CHI 17-13 SHA

Sharks get back on the attack when a Chiefs pass goes loose but the attack dies after Nkosi is bundled into touch. Chiefs lineout just outside their 22m.

49min: CHI 17-13 SHA

Just like the first half, Sharks build pressure with another 10+ phases and make good ground, into the Chiefs 22m before losing the ball. It's a knock on meaning Chiefs get a scrum in the middle of the pitch, just inside their 22m.

47min: CHI 17-13 SHA

Chiefs turn for a handling error and Laulala drops it cold. Sharks with a scrum just outside their 22m. Matter gets worse with the Sharks scrum earning a penalty. Bosch kicks for touch and it's a great kick. Sharks lineout 30m from the Chiefs line.

45min: CHI 17-13 SHA

Chiefs put up a high kick and the Sharks knock that on too! No advantage so it's a Chiefs scrum, 30m from the Sharks' line.

43min: CHI 17-13 SHA

Sharks are sloppy with the ball to start, losing well over 20m with lose passes and knock backs until finally they try to run it back but get penalised for not releasing the ball with Jacobson swooping in over the top. They managed to avoid points though with McKenzie missing from 35m out. 22m Droupout to restart.

40min: CHI 17-13 SHA

Back underway with the Sharks' kick.

HT: CHI 17-13 SHA

Well the scoreboard came to life in the final 10 minutes. A scrappy game so far with the Sharks their own worst enemies and the Chiefs striking when they're given chances. Silly handling errors and that penalty after the kickoff that led to Karpik's try has really halted the Sharks from a game they are otherwise right in. Chiefs will be happy with their work though but know the job is no where finished. Stay with us. We'll be back for the second half shortly!

38min: CHI 17-13 SHA

SHA THREE! And the Sharks fire right back after the Chiefs are penalised for not rolling away shortly after their kickoff clearance. Bosch grabs the tee and from 30m out, slots it with ease.

35min: CHI 17-10 SHA

CHI TRY! Chiefs strike back almost instantly with Karpik! The Sharks are penalised after the kickoff for hands in the ruck and the Chiefs use it to get a lineout 10m from the Sharks line. Set piece sees Lienert-Brown hit the line at speed and he's taken down a metre short but Karpik picks and gos to score. Chiefs back in front.

33min: CHI 10-10 SHA

SHA TRY! The Sharks tie it up all of a sudden! They go to a high kick after the kickoff. Alaimalo is under it but it bounces off his chest into Nkosi's hands. He has Andrews in support and the big lock strides his way to score from 30m out. All tied up!

30min: CHI 10-3 SHA

SHA THREE! Sharks on the board as Bosch converts.

29min: CHI 10-0 SHA

Game is stopped as there's a bit of jersey-grabbing and pushing and shoving. Ref is just checking if there were any fists but the TMO somes it up perfectly - "Nah mate, just handbags". It was all sparked by a late hit by Jacobson so that's where the penalty goes. Sharks are calling for the tee with it being 30m out.

27min: CHI 10-0 SHA

CHI TRY! ATU MOLI STEAMROLLS THE SHARKS! The big Chief bowls through four tacklers to put the Chiefs on the front foot before he's eventually taken down. The ball is recycled quickly and McKenzie links up up with Wainui who draws and passes to Weber. The halfback finishes it.

25min: CHI 3-0 SHA

Sharks keeping the Chiefs pinned in their half and a superb kick from Fassi bounces into touch, giving the Chiefs a lineout 20m from their own line.

23min: CHI 3-0 SHA

Sharks counter attack from a wayward Chiefs kick and Bosch breaks into the backfield. He's brought down 20m from the Chiefs' line and the Sharks look to recycle quickly but it's yet another knock on. Sharks' hands their biggest enemy so far. Chiefs scrum 15m from their own line.

21min: CHI 3-0 SHA

Sharks forwards continue to struggle. First, they give away a free kick at the scrum for an early shove and after the Chiefs clear, the Sharks give away the ball again when their maul from a lineout becomes unplayable. Chiefs now with a scrum just inside the Sharks' half.

19min: CHI 3-0 SHA

The lineout is sloppy and the Sharks pounce on the loose ball. They work another 10 phases with the forwards to get 10m from the Chiefs line but another knock on cuts the attack short. Chiefs scrum 10m from their line.

16min: CHI 3-0 SHA

Sharks scrum crumbles and it's a penalty to the Chiefs! The backs come swarming in to pat their pack on the back and it's well earned. Chiefs kick for touch and get a lineout 10m from halfway.

14min: CHI 3-0 SHA

Chiefs turn for a handling error and it's an uncharacteristic error from Lienert-Brown. Knock on gives Sharks a great attacking platform 15m from the Chiefs line to the right side of the field.

13min: CHI 3-0 SHA

Sharks look dangerous after getting the ball back from kickoff and work the ball with the forwards. 10 phases gets them to within 5m of the Chiefs' line but a knock on ends their run and momentum. Chiefs scrum coming up.

10min: CHI 3-0 SHA

CHI THREE! Sharks are penalised for being offside and McKenzie steps up to give them a lead. 20m out in front, easy points.

8min: CHI 0-0 SHA

After the Sharks clear from the scrum, the two sides trade territory with kicks until Wainui floats one for the left sideline. Sharks have to grab it but a tackle is there to bundle them into touch. Chiefs ball 10m inside the Sharks' half.

4min: CHI 0-0 SHA

Chiefs use width for 10 phases but can't find a crack in the line and it leads to the ball being held up. Sharks pile into the maul and the Chiefs bring it to ground but the ball is trapped so Sharks get a scrum just inside their 22m. They survive the early scare.

1min: CHI 0-0 SHA

Chiefs with an early advantage as the Sharks cough up the ball at the kickoff. Great ball from McKenzie in between two Sharks players and neither commits. Its going to bounce so one lunges for the ball and knocks it on. Chiefs scrum just outside the Sharks' 22m.

KICKOFF

Chiefs get us going in Hamilton!

PREVIEW

Ruan Botha of the Sharks tries to prevent Brad Weber of Chiefs of kicking the ball. Source: Photosport

The injury-plagued Chiefs have lost yet another two players heading into their next Super Rugby match against the Sharks this evening.

Michael Allardice and Lachlan Boshier have both been scratched from the squad after picking up injuries in last week's thrilling draw with the Highlanders in Dunedin.

The duo's name are now added to a long list of sidelined Chiefs, joining Damian McKenzie, Brodie Retallick, Kane Hames and Tiaan Falcon.

As a result, Canadian import Tyler Ardron has shifted to lock to partner with Mitchell Brown, opening up a starting spot for Jesse Parete at No.6.

Coach Colin Cooper said he was relieved the backline remains in tact from the Dunedin draw but knows a tough task awaits his side against a Sharks team buoyed by confidence from their draw with competition-leaders the Crusaders.

"The Sharks are a powerful pack and are coming off a strong performance against the Crusaders," he noted.

"Again, we will be challenged this week. In order for us to be successful, we need to capitalise on our opportunities and remain focused on delivering our game for a full 80 minutes.

"We do this, then we will continue the momentum from where we finished last week and deliver an improved performance."

TEAMS