As it happened: Chiefs dominate the Reds in the second half blitz as a brilliant Beaver gets a double in New Plymouth

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Round 11 Super Rugby match between the Chiefs and Reds at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth.

FULLTIME: CHIEFS 46-17 REDS

Reds get a penalty with Cooper looking to kick for touch in the hope of getting a bonus point. Stevenson makes a miraculous catch to keep the ball in play to prevent any chances of a Reds try before the ball is dislodged into the stands. The Chiefs come away with a convincing win.

77mins: CHIEFS 46-17 REDS

Cooper throws the ball out before Mackenzie gets things started again with a quick throw. Frenetic stuff here from the Chiefs who are not letting the tiring Reds recover which ultimately has affected their decision making tonight.

74mins: CHIEFS 46-17 REDS

Again untidy from the Reds after a scrum, they regain composure but lose it once again. Chiefs looking dangerous once again before Beaver knocks it on. Chiefs looking to get over 50 points before full time

71mins: CHIEFS 46-17 REDS

TRY! James Lowe steps past the Reds with ease after picking up a loose ball. It was something out of nothing and the Chiefs winger makes it look ridiculously easy bouncing off multiple tackles. Mackenzie once again converts, fantastic kicking from the Southlander who is playing first-five now.

69mins: CHIEFS 39-17 REDS

George Smith gives away a scrum which ends in a penalty. Chiefs decide for the kick.

67mins: CHIEFS 39-17 REDS

Another scrum after a knock on from Kerr-Barlow. Cooper kicks for the Reds and puts the pressure off the Australians. Line out just out side their own 22 for the Chiefs.

63mins: CHIEFS 39-17 REDS

Slow restart here as the scrum takes awhile to get going. The Reds get a penalty after the Chiefs are called to have collapsed the scrum. Reds kick it and make their way into the Chief's half before its pinched by the Chiefs in the line out.

60mins: CHIEFS 39-17 REDS

Pulu drops it cold right in front of the Red's goal posts after another blitz from the Chiefs. Reds regain the pill and hoof the ball out of their 22. The line out is again messy and results in a scrum to the Reds.

57mins: CHIEFS 39-17 REDS

TRY! Campbell Magnay scores after some good passing from the Queenslanders especially from Nabuli who puts it on a platter for him. Well constructed try for the Reds down the left hand corner. Cooper misses the conversion.

55mins: CHIEFS 39-12 REDS

George Smith gets absolutely smashed before he makes a quick pass. The Reds make a few metres inside the Chiefs half but once again its turned to custard for them. Sums up their second half really as the Chiefs have absolutely roasted them in this half. Scrum to the Chiefs.

52mins: CHIEFS 39-12 REDS

TRY! BEAVER AGAIN! Massive mistake at scrum time from the Reds as the Chiefs put the heat on walking over the ball before Donald receives the ball after running a good line for his second of the night. And Mackenzie gets the best kick of the night over for the conversion. This is beginning to get ugly for the Reds.

49mins: CHIEFS 32-12 REDS

Reds have it in their own half as they desperately try and get back into the game but they lose it after some good work from Pulu before Lowe puts a tremendous kick deep into the Australian's own half.

43mins: CHIEFS 32-12 REDS

TRY for BEAVER! Lowe makes a scorching run after a quick line out, the Chiefs recycle the ball quickly and Stephen Donald finds puts the gas on and slices through the Red's defence for a well-deserved try. Mackenzie gets the extras with another pinpoint kick.

41mins: CHIEFS 25-12 REDS

TRY! Straight after the kick-off! Mackenzie gets us underway again before Sam Cane gets the ball back from the kick and straight away the Chiefs are on the attack, 5 metres in front of the Reds goal posts. They push it wide to the right and Dominic Bird scores! Massive sign of intent to put the match to bed from the Chiefs. Mackenzie however misses his first kick of the night.

HALF-TIME: CHIEFS 20-12 REDS

Chiefs pressing to score before the end of the half but the Reds regain possession hoofing the ball out as theres a bit of push and shove between players. It comes to nothing however as both sides head for their respective dressing rooms.

39mins: CHIEFS 20-12 REDS

Line-out is a bit of a tangle for the Reds as they lose it. Lowe puts a grubber through but Cooper collects and clears before he's flattened by Chiefs defenders. Hooter blows as the Chiefs try to make the most of their last opportunity of the half.

36mins: CHIEFS 20-12 REDS

TRY! Who else but the returning Charlie Ngatai! Ngatai pins his ears back ducking under defenders to score after multiple darts at the line from the Chiefs. Mackenzie gets the conversion.

32mins: CHIEFS 13-12 REDS

The resulting line out ends in a fizzer as Cooper attempts a cheeky drop-kick but fails the kick as boos ring out around the ground.

30mins: CHIEFS 13-12 REDS

Another penalty given away by the Chiefs, Leitch gets done for a high tackle and the Reds again go for a line out.

27mins CHIEFS 13-12 REDS

Chiefs back in front now and look to make the most of their one man advantage. But the Reds get their hands back on the ball and charge again at the Chiefs, making their way into their half before Cooper floats a kick into touch 5 metres out.

24mins: CHIEFS 13-12 REDS

Damien Mackenzie makes a darting run through the Red's defence. The ball gets to Sam Cane and he looks to have been hit with a vicious shoulder charge to the chin from George Smith who is in trouble. Yellow card to the former Wallaby flanker. Mackenzie gets the three-pointer.

22mins: CHIEFS 10-12 REDS

Chiefs get back within touching distance as Damien Mackenzie puts a penalty away as the Reds were pinged for offside after a Cooper kick.

19mins: CHIEFS 7-12 REDS

TRY! The Reds go for another line-out and then give the ball air, passing it through the backs. There's an attempted intercept from a Chiefs player but Nabuli picks up the loose ball and darts over. Cooper gets the extras too.

18mins: CHIEFS 7-5 REDS

Here come the Reds again who are looking threatening and they get another penalty and another opportunity to take the lead again.

15mins: CHIEFS 7-5 REDS

A loose lineout from the Chiefs as the Reds regain possession. The Queenslanders begin to get some phases together around the halfway mark but the Chief's defence is resolute, however they give away another penalty with a late tackle on Quade Cooper.

12mins: CHIEFS 7-5 REDS

Mackenzie gets the kick over the posts and the Chiefs take the lead after the early Reds try.

12mins: CHIEFS 5-5 REDS

The Chiefs look to hit back immediately, running as the Red's defence who scramble to get their lines together. Laulala has a couple of digs at the line and is well short and then Hames has a go. They go upstairs for the decision and after multiple looks from the TMO the TRY is awarded to Kane Hames!

10mins: CHIEFS 0-5 REDS

TRY! Stephen Moore the captain pops up after the resulting line-out drive from the penalty and scores! Quade Cooper hits the posts.

9mins: CHIEFS 0-0 REDS

Laulala gives away a penalty at the scrum near the halfway line and Cooper makes a marvelous kick next to the Chief's 5 metre line. They get a second penalty and again go for the line-out.

7mins: CHIEFS 0-0 REDS

Cooper again clears but not before he thought about running it out from his own goal line. The Chiefs are making good gains in territory but are dispossessed before they can make something of it.

5mins: CHIEFS 0-0 REDS

Cooper with a heavily strapped left knee clears the ball as the Chiefs looked for a turnover. His kick fails to go out and the Chiefs get the ball back and return inside the Red's half before they give away a penalty. They go for the line-out.

2mins: CHIEFS 0-0 REDS

Composed beginning to this encounter as both sides trade kicks from their own 22. Before the Chiefs begin to put some passes together and possession in the Red's half. There's a knock on from Mackenzie, scrum to the Reds.

KICK OFF: CHIEFS 0-0 REDS

Quade Cooper gets us underway here at Yarrow Stadium. And yes you heard right folks, Beaver is in at First-Five for Aaron Cruden who reportedly is suffering from concussion symptoms after training on Thursday.

PRE-GAME

Source: 1 NEWS

All Blacks midfielder Charlie Ngatai's return to Super Rugby has been given the green light, as he was named to start at second-five for the Chiefs against the Reds in New Plymouth tonight earlier this week.

Ngatai made a return to action last month in club rugby, having missed the last 11 months with concussion.

His return to the Chiefs will take place at Yarrow Stadium, his home ground for provincial rugby where he plays for Taranaki.

Hooker Nathan Harris also returns to the Chiefs side, having picked up a serious knee injury back in August 2016, making his first appearance of 2017 from the bench.

Elsewhere, halfback Tawera Kerr-Barlow returns to the side, while co-captain Sam Cane moves back to the openside after featuring at number eight against the Sunwolves last week.

TEAMS

CHIEFS: 1. Kane Hames, 2. Hika Elliot, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Dominic Bird, 5. Brodie Retallick, 6. Mitchell Brown, 7. Sam Cane, 8. Michael Leitch, 9. Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 10. Stephen Donald, 11. James Lowe, 12. Charlie Ngatai, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Toni Pulu, 15. Damian McKenzie

CHIEFS Replacements: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Atu Moli , 18. Siegfried Fisi'ihoi , 19. Taleni Seu, 20. Liam Messam, 21. Jonathan Taumateine, 22. Sam McNicol , 23. Shaun Stevenson.

REDS: 1. Sef Fa’agase, 2. Stephen Moore, 3. Sam Talakai, 4. Rob Simmons, 5. Lukhan Tui, 6. Hendrik Tui, 7. George Smith, 8. Scott Higginbotham, 9. James Tuttle, 10. Quade Cooper, 11. Eto Nabuli, 12. Samu Kerevi (C), 13. Campbell Magnay, 14. Izaia Perese, 15. Duncan Paia’aua