As it happened: Bumbling Blues' losing streak at home continues as Rebels take clinical win at Eden Park

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's round 16 Super Rugby clash between the Blues and Rebels at Eden Park in Auckland.

FT: BLU 10-20 REB

That does it for this afternoon's match at Eden Park. Another head-scratching, hair-pulling performance from the Blues gives the Rebels their second ever win on NZ soil in 16 trips. Blues just couldn't make anything stick tonight despite a fairly decent performance and platform from the forwards. Between handling errors and discipline, they never really looked in it and the Rebels earned the win. That's going to do it for this game. Stay with us for the second game of the evening - the Chiefs hosting the Crusaders. See you soon!

76min: BLU 10-20 REB

REB NO TRY! Rebels try a set piece off the top of the lineout which has Koroibate dive for the corner but he's also taken into touch. They go upstairs to check and sure enough he's in touch before getting the ball down.

75min: BLU 10-20 REB

Rebels have another big attacking chance now after the Blues are penalised again for collapsing a maul. It's 40m out right in front but the Rebels are backing themselves for the win so now they want a bonus point. They kick for touch and it's their lineout on the Blues' 5m.

72min: BLU 10-20 REB

Blues try another run but Duffie overcooks his kick and it allows the Rebels to clear down field. No one is back for the Blues so once they finally scoop up the dead ball inside their 22m, they're forced to clear. Rebels lineout just inside Blues half. Eight to go.

69min: BLU 10-20 REB

Blues make a fantastic counter attack but as it has all afternoon, it comes undone at the final moment. The make a break with a massive skip pass to Manu on the left wing and he's away. Over halfway and into the Rebels' 22m but he needs support , finds Perofeta and Perofeta is brought down by an ankle tap! Tries to offload to Leger but he can't hold on and it's going to be a scrum. If that last pass sticks the Blues are within three points. Instead it's a scrum 15 from the Rebels' line.

67min: BLU 10-20 REB

Rebels look to run the ball back but after five phases they're pulled up for unintentional obstruction. Blues will therefore get a scrum just inside their half. Time ticking down here. They need someone to step up and take this game with both hands if they want a chance.

65min: BLU 10-20 REB

Rebels now with a good attacking chance after the Blues are again penalised for not releasing. The kick for touch and find a lineout on the Blues' 22m. They go from one wing to the other off the lineout but the final pass won't stick. Blues scrum 10m from their line.

62min: BLU 10-20 REB

Blues get a lineout on halfway and look to attack down the right wing but the final pass doesn't stick! It was a great run from Perofeta but he couldn't link up with his support. Rebels swarm in and get the penalty for not releasing. They'll use it to get a lineout just inside the Blues' half.

59min: BLU 10-20 REB

REB THREE! Rebels pick up a penalty on halfway and Hodge slots it from 49m out.

57min: BLU 10-17 REB

And the Blues scrum is penalised. Summarises the afternoon really. Rebels clear from their 5m and get a lineout on halfway.

55min: BLU 10-17 REB

Yikes. Hair-pulling stuff as Kaino knocks it on at the lineout. Rebels with a scrum on their 5m. Another chance goes to waste.

53min: BLU 10-17 REB

Rebels turn the ball over and the Blues counter attack! It's wild, it's loose, it's sloppy but they make their way to the Rebels' 22m and earn a penalty for offside in the process. They go to the lineout again. Another attacking chance here 5m out - can they convert this time?

49min: BLU 10-17 REB

Another missed opportunity. Blues can't find any holes after 10 phases and they go wide to Duffie to look for an answer, but the winger knocks it on going for the line! Rebels survive and get a 5m scrum on their own line. To make matters worse, they then give away a penalty at the scrum. Rebels clear and get a lineout near halfway.

46min: BLU 10-17 REB

BLU NO TRY! The Blues nearly reply instantly after getting a penalty off the kick off. The Rebels are pinged for not releasing at the ruck so the Blues use it to gain a 5m lineout. From there, the forwards set the maul and drive over the line but it looks held up! The TMO can't see anything to change that call so it'll be a Blues scrum on the 5m. Massive moment here.

43min: BLU 10-17 REB

REB TRY! Worst possible start for the Blues as the Rebels convert off a setpiece from their scrum to score. They go wide to the right wing and chip a kick through on halfway and it puts Manu in space. He recollects it, has Meakes on his inside for the draw and pass and Meakes costs home for the easy try.

40min: BLU 10-12 REB

Blues get things back underway.

HT: BLU 10-12 REB

That wraps the first half and it's been about missed and taken opportunities. Rebels have done well taking theirs and the Blues haven't simpy put. Forwards are doing a great job, especially at the scrum to set a platform but some odd decisions, especially kicking in running occassions, has seen them blow two big scoring chances. On the other side, the Rebels are holding onto the ball and running with everything they have and eventually finding cracks. We'll be back in 10 minutes for the second half. Don't go anywhere!

38min: BLU 10-12 REB

REB TRY! And the Rebels take the lead right back! They get back into the Blues' half with relative ease off a lineout and spot numbers on the right wing. They get it out there and find a mismatch with Haylett-Petty getting around Martin. He runs 20m untouched to score in the right corner.

35min: BLU 10-7 REB

BLU TRY! The Blues roll the dice and they're in! Akira gets a charge down as Ruru tries a boxkick near halfway. He kicks it on and manages to recover it inside the Rebels' 22m and gets it to Pulu. Pulu spots numbers out wide to the left and skip passes it out there. It bounces but gets recollected and there's a two on one situation. Hepetema draws them in and fakes the pass to go all the way himself. Blues take the lead!

32min: BLU 3-7 REB

Blues clear again and the Rebels try to run it back but are penalised after a long string of phases for double movement. Blues kick for touch and get a lineout 30m from the Rebels' line.

30min: BLU 3-7 REB

REB NO TRY! Blues go to a clearing kick but the Rebels find space as they opt to run it back. They storm into the Blues' 22m and quickly recycle to the right wing and it looks like they're in. They go upstairs and the TMO has spotted a knock on in the quick recyle! Blues survive a great attack from the Rebels and get a scrum 15m from their line.

28min: BLU 3-7 REB

Blues go wide to Duffie and he hoofs it downfield but the kick is out on the full so we'll come all the way back for Rebels lineout just inside their half. Another odd kicking choice there. Rebels knock it on soon after though so the Blues get the ball back with their dominant scrum just outside their 22m.

26min: BLU 3-7 REB

Rebels give away a free kick penalty at scrum time and Pulu takes it quickly! He gives it to Perofeta who clears it. Rebels try to run it back but the Blues hold the ball up again and are rewarded another scrum! They'll pack it down 30m from their own line.

24min: BLU 3-7 REB

REB NO TRY! The Rebels get held up over the line but the TMO wants to go back and check for foul play on Kaino. He's been lifted in the air by a pair of Rebels players but there's nothing in it as they let him go quickly and safely. So it'll be a 5m scrum for the Rebels.

23min: BLU 3-7 REB

Akira knocks the ball on near halfway and the Rebels get a scrum. The Blues' scrum then gets penalised so Hodge kicks for touch and it's a lineout on the Blues' 22m. Another attacking chance here for the visitors.

21min: BLU 3-7 REB

Blues squander another great chance after Perofeta makes a great linebreak. He gets into the Rebels' 22m before he's brought down but offloads to Pulu. Pulu is wrapped up and the Blues come to secure the ruck but no one controls the ball at the back! It pops out and Tu'ungafasi looses it in the chaos. Rebels will get a scrum 10m from their line as a result.

18min: BLU 3-7 REB

Blues pack down another strong scrum and Pulu finds a hole on the blindside! Links up with Duffie who offloads to Akira and they're 10m out! Perofeta opts for a cross kick and Manu can't do much with it as he's bundled into touch. Odd choice with the momentum there. To make it worse, Rebels go quickly at the lineout and get a penalty with Kaino ruled offside. That'll lead to a lineout on halfway for the Rebels.

16min: BLU 3-7 REB

Rebels knock the ball on and the Blues reply with a pressure relieving high ball. Rebels can't bring that ball in either and after it's finally recovered, the Blues wrap things up and earn a scrum with the ball having no chance to get out of there. They set it up just inside the Rebels' half.

14min: BLU 3-7 REB

Blues are penalised off the kickoff for playing the ball off his feet at the ruck, Hodge kicks for touch and the Rebels have a lineout just inside the Blues half. That one way traffic has done a complete 180!

13min: BLU 3-7 REB

REB TRY! Too easy. Rebels rumble to the 5m line and pick and go until the hole opens up. Meakes gets the honours under the posts after 14 phases.

10min: BLU 3-0 REB

Blues go absolutely nowhere off the lineout and after five phases of pick and goes for no gain, they're penalised for not releasing. Really poor execution there and the Rebels are out of jail for free. THey kick for touch and get a lineout near halfway. Ball comes off the top for a run in the midfield and as the Rebels go into contact the Blues are penalised for killing the ball. Another kick for touch and it's a Rebels lineout on the Blues' 22m now.

8min: BLU 3-0 REB

Another BIG scrum sees the Rebels front row buckle and it's a penalty for the Blues! They kick for touch and get a lineout on the Rebels' 22m for their efforts. Its all one way traffic so far!

7min: BLU 3-0 REB

Rare error at kickoff as Hodge overcooks it and kicks it out on the full! Blues opt to come back for a midfield scrum on halfway. Another good attacking platform here.

6min: BLU 3-0 REB

BLU THREE! No mucking around this time. Perofeta right in front from 24m out. Down the middle and that's an early lead for the Blues.

5min: BLU 0-0 REB

The Rebels hold on! Blues try a maul off the lineout but it's held up and dies. Rebels get a scrum for their efforts, 5m from their line near the left sideline. Blues give away a free kick at the scrum and the Rebels use it to take a quick tap and run. They rumble outside of their 22m but the Rebels get penalised for shepherding!

2min: BLU 0-0 REB

Blues scrum gives a big shove and leads to a good run from Duffie as he finds space out wide. Rebels are sloppy getting back and are penalised for being offisde. Blues aren't interested in three and kick for touch. 5m line out coming up!

1min: BLU 0-0 REB

Blues clear for Pulu's boot and the Rebels look to run it back but the ball gets held up in the tackle and the play dies. That rewards a scrum to the Blues on halfway. Good start for the hosts.

KICKOFF

Rebels get us going and we're underway at Eden Park!

PREVIEW

Akira Ioane of the Blues makes a break. Source: Photosport

While the Blues' season is all but over, they'll have a chance to rain on the parade of the Rebels this afternoon with a home game at Eden Park.

The Auckland franchise are hosting the Melbourne visitors for a rare 5:15pm kick off but do so without two key attacking pieces - Rieko Ioane rested as part of the All Blacks programme and Sonny Bill Williams who is out after having surgery on his knee.

The Blues are also without James Parsons who is yet to recover from the head knock he received last week which led to the two-week suspension of Crusaders prop Owen Franks.

That means Northland skipper and hooker Matt Moulds makes his first start of the season.

The Rebels are without a big name too, with halfback Will Genia rested for the match as well.

Weather wise, it's cloudy overhead for the match with showers possibly arriving at some point throughout the afternoon.

TEAMS

BLU: 15 Michael Collins, 14 Matt Duffie, 13 Orbyn Leger, 12 Terrence Hepetema, 11 Tumua Manu, 10 Stephen Perofeta, 9 Augustine Pulu (c), 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Jerome Kaino, 5 Matiaha Martin, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 Matt Moulds, 1 Alex Hodgman

BLU subs: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Pauliasi Manu, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Ben Nee-Nee, 20 Sione Havili, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 TJ Faiane

REB: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Jack Maddocks, 13 Tom English, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Reece Hodge, 9 Michael Ruru, 8 Amanaki Mafi, 7 Colby Fainga’a, 6 Angus Cottrell, 5 Adam Coleman (c), 4 Matt Philip, 3 Jermaine Ainsley, 2 Anaru Rangi, 1 Fereti Sa’aga