As it happened: Blues survive late comeback from the Waratahs in Sydney to continue winning form

The Blues extinguished any hopes of a late Waratahs come back despite shaky finish to win 40-33 at Allianz Stadium in Sydney.

FULLTIME: BLU 40-33 WAR

TRY! This the Waratahs get the try but its too little too late as Paddy Ryan dives to score. Foley converts but its all over. Blues nearly made to look foolish in the final minutes however they prevail 40-33 over the Waratahs.

79mins: BLU 40-26 WAR

TRY! Or is it? It looked to be a clear try from Skelton for the Waratahs but the refs gone upstairs. TMO rules the player has lost control of the ball and Skleton is denied a try that would have put the Waratahs 7 points behind the Blues with only a minute to play.

76mins: BLU 40-26 WAR

Its been a better display in the second half from the Waratahs, they are throwing everything at the Blues in these closing minutes to make a miraculous comeback but the Blues have played a mostly composed and well organised match to nulify the Waratahs..

74mins: BLU 40-26 WAR

TRY! Folau gets a double! A delicate little grubber is coughed up by Collins for the Blues which bounces into the hands of Folau who finishes in the corner. Foley puts it over the posts from a difficult angle.

71mins: BLU 40-19 WAR

Waratahs are held up over the line as the Blues muster another impressive defensive performance to deny the NSW side. Never the less the Waratahs still have it 5 metres out as they move it wide to the right with the ref calling advantage.

70mins: BLU 40-19 WAR

Penalty to the Waratahs for hands in the ruck. Foley kicks for touch on the right hand side.

68mins: BLU 40-19 WAR

TRY! Foley gets one back straight away for the NSW side skipping past the Blues defence to touch down under the posts. He converts his own try too as his side hit back automatically.

64mins: BLU 40-12 WAR

TRY! Akira this time! Agustine Pulu shows some football skills chipping the ball off the ground to his hands before flicking a messy ball to Akira Ioane who is too fast to be caught as he busts past the Waratahs defenders to score another scintillating try. Francis gets the conversion 40-12 now to the Blues.

61mins: BLU 33-12 WAR

TRY! Rieko Ioane gets a double as he makes a smashes over the line after an off-load. He still had a lot of work to do once he received the ball but he put on the after burners to leave the Waratahs defenders in his dust. Spectacular solo try from the young Kiwi. Francis does the honours with the conversion.

59mins: BLU 26-12 WAR

Blues looking to get their game plan back together, they've allowed the Waratahs back into this match and blown their earlier 26 point lead. They begin to put some phases together in search of a break inside the Waratahs' 22.

56mins: BLU 26-12 WAR

Latu dives for the line but the ref goes upstairs to check, it initially looked like Agustine Pulu may have pulled off a miraculous tackle to save the try. But replays show its a TRY to the Waratahs! Foley gets the kick as nerves start to show from the Blues.

55mins: BLU 26-5 WAR

Play has stopped here as the TMO spots a late hit on Bernard Foley from Piers Francis. The penalty goal is turned down as Foley kicks for touch again as the Waratahs search for another elusive try.

54mins: BLU 26-5 WAR

Robinson makes a slippery escape into the Blues' half before the ball is returned to the Blues who clear and begin to the pin the Waratahs inside their own half.

52mins: BLU 26-5 WAR

The Blues are holding on by the skin of their teeth here as the Waratahs attack. The defence and discipline is good however as every Waratahs attack is nullified before the Blues manage to turn the ball over.

49mins: BLU 26-5 WAR

The Blues defence is scrambling as the Waratahs move the ball around and inch closer and closer to the try line before another penalty is called against the Blues as the Waratahs kick for touch.

46mins: BLU 26-5 WAR

Waratahs get their first penalty of the match after Luatua is pinged for being offside. Things going the NSW side's way so far in this half as they make a break and then get another penalty and kick close to the Blues' try line.

44mins: BLU 26-5 WAR

Akira Ioane this time busts through the Waratahs line before the ball is lost. Sloppy stuff from the Blues this time who looked to be as they had the overlap.

41mins: BLU 26-5 WAR

TRY! Great try from Israel Folau who uses all his skill and strength to thrust himself over the line after he's set up by Foley who cut through the Blues' defence. Foley misses the conversion however.

40mins: BLUE 26-0 WAR

First real mistake from the Blues in the match as the ball is kicked out on the full. Also news from the SBW injury front, he's off and wont be making another appearance tonight.

HALFTIME: BLU 26-0 WAR

Piers Francis boots the ball out and says enough is enough as the sides make their way to the dressing rooms. Sloppy performance from the Waratahs who have given away several penalties which has cost them in this first half. Blues lead convincingly 26 zip.

38mins: BLU 26-0 WAR

TRY! Pulu takes a quick tap after a penalty, passing it to Piers Francis who splits the Waratahs defence in half before off loading to Scranton who goes under the posts. Francis nails another kick to get the conversion.

37mins: BLU 19-0 WAR

Oh dear, not looking good for Sonny Bill-Williams who looks to be a bit groggy after a knee to the head after a tackle.

35mins: BLU 19-0 WAR

Blues restart the game with a scrum and make a break with Duffie looking dangerous on the outside but his kick is scooped up by a Waratahs player who gets the ball out of danger

33mins: BLU 19-0 WAR

Francis gets his fifth kick of the night and its also the fifth penalty given away by the Waratahs so far in the match. Poor discipline costing them dearly here.

30mins: BLU 16-0 WAR

The Waratahs are constantly kicking the ball out of their 22 as the Blues continuously make their way into the Australian's half. The Blues with the advantage now and they get another penalty for offside. Francis decides to go for the points this time with the kick right in front for him.

26mins: BLU 16-0 WAR

A wasted opportunity by the Blues who give up possession too easily after the line out. A free kick to the Waratahs after the resulting scrum as Foley kicks to ease the pressure. The Australians have been pinned in their own half for most of the game.

24mins: BLU 16-0 WAR

Another drinks break before a Waratahs scrum gets us back underway. But the Waratahs scrum is a shambles as the Blues waltz over the Australians. Francis decides not to go for the three points and kicks to put the Blues 5 metres out with a line out.

20mins: BLU 16-0 WAR

TRY! Rieko Ioane finishes the try off blitzing past defenders as the Blues pounce after Foley slips chasing a loose ball from a hospital pass. The Blues again make the Waratahs pay after a sloppy mistake. Francis gets the conversion.

18mins: BLU 9-0 WAR

Another penalty to the Blues right in front as well. The Waratahs have again gifted the Blues another three pointer and its now a nine point lead after Francis gets the kick.

16mins: BLU 6-0 WAR

Slow start to the match here in Sydney, the rain may have some bearing on the unforced errors shown by either side. Another scrum gets the game started with Francis making a accurate kick over Folau's head deep inside the Waratahs' half. Foley however again puts out the fire after the line out with a kick.

13mins: BLU 6-0 WAR

The Waratahs steal it after the Blues looked to be nearing the tryline. Foley clears with a booming kick and the Waratahs get out of trouble. Play stops as Akira Ioane gets some treatment to his hand but he's able to recover before the line out.

11mins: BLU 6-0 WAR

Robinson makes a darting run through the Blues defence but is tackled to the ground, losing his boot in the process before the Blues recover and then make huge metres after a pinpoint kick from Francis. The English first-five chases and forces a scrum five metres out for the Blues.

9mins: BLU 6-0 WAR

Another penalty to the Blues but the Waratahs look hard done by after Latu was pinged for putting his hands on the ball while not on his feet. Francis gets the kick and the Blues are in front by 6.

7mins: BLU 3-0 WAR

Foley and Duffie trade kicks from their own 22 before Reiko Ioane gets his hands on the ball and the Blues begin to get their passing game going just outside the Waratahs' 22.

4mins: BLU 3-0 WAR

Francis recieves the kick from the restart and smashes the ball deep into the Waratahs' half. Blues win a scrum and some fantastic defensive work.

2mins: BLU 3-0 WAR

The rain is pouring down here all of a sudden in Sydney. Penalty to the Blues who had advantage for offside. They chose to take the points for an early lead as Francis nails the kick right in front.

KICK OFF: BLU 0-0 WAR

The Blues kick off here in Sydney. The Waratahs gather their composure and kick for touch but fail. The Blues look to get some phases together has they inch into the Waratahs half.

PRE-GAME

Matt Duffie of the Blues scores a try against the Bulls. Source: Photosport

The Blues have named a virtually unchanged team for the second leg of their Australian tour against the Waratahs in Sydney tonight.

First-five Piers Francis has been cleared of the wrist injury that ruled him out in last weekend's Super Rugby match against the Brumbies on the day of the game.

Francis, who has been selected to play for England in Argentina next month, returns to first-five with Bryn Gatland named on the bench.

The rest of the side remains unchanged from the line-up that managed a bonus point win over the Brumbies in Canberra.

AdvertisementCoach Tana Umaga said the clash against the Waratahs will be a major battle.

"We are very evenly matched in stats this year in most parts of the game so we are expecting a very hard encounter," said Umaga.

"They are a quality side across the park with mobile forwards; they are excellent at the breakdown and have some world-class running backs.

"We've constantly said that we need to improve week by week and we will definitely need to step up again."

TEAMS

WARATAHS: 1. Tom Robertson, 2. Tolu Latu, 3. Sekope Kepu, 4. Dean Mumm, 5. Dave McDuling, 6. Ned Hanigan, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 8. Jed Holloway, 9. Jake Gordon, 10. Bernard Foley, 11. Cam Clark, 12. David Horwitz, 13. Rob Horne, 14. Reece Robinson, 15. Israel Folau

WARATAHS Replacements: 16. Hugh Roach, 17. Paddy Ryan, 18. Angus Ta’avao, 19. Will Skelton, 20. Michael Wells, 21. Nick Phipps, 22. Bryce Hegarty, 23. Irae Simone



BLUES: 1. Pauliasi Manu, 2. James Parsons (c), 3. Charlie Faumuina, 4. Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 5. Scott Scranton, 6. Steve Luatua, 7. Blake Gibson, 8. Akira Ioane, 9. Augustine Pulu, 10. Piers Francis, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. George Moala, 14. Matt Duffie, 15. Mike Collins