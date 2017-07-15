As it happened: Blues embarrassed by Sunwolves with 34-unanswered points in second half smashing for historic win

Relive 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of today's round 17 Super Rugby clash between the Sunwolves and Blues from Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium in Tokyo.

FT: SUN 48-21 BLU

SUN TRY! Sunwolves finish things with one last try and what an embarassing afternoon for the Blues. 34 unanswered points to the Sunwolves in the second half and the Blues never looked like they came back out from the sheds. It's difficult to try and summarise where it went wrong for the Blues but you cannot take away from the Sunwolves playing a superb game of footy this afternoon - flair, passion, skills - it was all there and it shows by that scoreline. A fantastic end to their season and more soul-searching in the offseason for Umaga and the Blues. That will do it for this game, stay with us as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Brumbies in Hamilton!

76min: SUN 43-21 BLU

SUN TRY! And the Sunwolves rub salt into the wound! Blues under pressure with a ruck just metres from their line. Nock tries a clearing boxkick and it's charged down! Sunwolves pounce and score in the corner. It's just going from bad to worse for the Blues.

73min: SUN 36-21 BLU

Blues are lucky the Sunwolves didn't just score again! They get into the Blues' 22m through a linebreak, go right off the quick ruck but knock it on over the tryline!

70min: SUN 36-21 BLU

SUN TRY! That should do it! Blues get a turnover on halfway and they try to spread it but it's lost in the backline. Sunwolves kick it through to chase and Lafaele gets the bounce to go in. What an afternoon for the Japanese side.

68min: SUN 31-21 BLU

Blues build up pressure but an attempted pick and go from Ranger is a knock on. Kaino back on the field, Sunwolves scrum on their 40m.

65min: SUN 31-21 BLU

SUN TRY! The Sunwolves are in on the right wing. They lost the ball at their scrum to give the Blues a scrum but they respond with a massive shove and turn it back over! They go down the line to the right wing and set a ruck. It's a quick pick and go and they're in! 10 point lead, 15 to go. What have the Blues got left?

62min: SUN 26-21 BLU

Blues get an attacking chance with a scrum but Nanai loses the ball in the tackle and the Sunwolves immediately counter attack with a kick down into the Blues' 22m. Duffie tries to get back and wrap it up but he knocks it on and now the Sunwolves have a scrum on the Blues' 5m. The Tokyo crowd is roaring! Can they buff the lead here?

60min: SUN 26-21 BLU

SUN TRY! The maul off the lineout is executed to perfection and it's a penalty try! Unstoppable rolling maul and the Blues collapse it on their tryline for the easy call for the ref. Blues are in serious trouble here.

58min: SUN 19-21 BLU

BLU YELLOW! Kaino goes to the bin for 10 after a head high tackle. Replays show clearly a shoulder to the head so he has to go. Another big moment in what could be a historic afternoon for the Sunwolves. They use the penalty from the tackle to get a lineout 15m from the Blues' line.

56min: SUN 19-21 BLU

Nanai drops a highball cold following his team's kick off and it's a scrum on the Blues' 10m for the Sunwolves. Momentum is well and truly swinging for the home team now.

55min: SUN 19-21 BLU

SUN TRY! Sunwolves make magic from nothing as they recover a loose ball from their ruck on halfway and go right. They have numbers, but opt for a kick and chase! The ball sits up perfectly, Faiane gets to it first but he loses it in the tackle in his in-goal! Sunwolves dive on it and it's a try!

53min: SUN 14-21 BLU

And just like that, the Blues throw it away as Duffie tries an unneeded behind the back pass that goes into touch.

52min: SUN 14-21 BLU

Blues earn a penalty as the Sunwolves illegally play at the ball in the ruck on defence. West clears for a lineout 15m from the Sunwolves line. Can the Blues spark something here?

49min: SUN 14-21 BLU

Here's the first sign of life from the Blues. They earn a lineout on the Sunwolves 10m and a brilliant run from Moala rumbles them towards the 22m. West tries a cheeky chip into the 22m but Matsushima reads it and steps past Nanai in the process. Brilliant outing so far from the Japanese winger.

46min: SUN 14-21 BLU

Blues just repelling the Sunwolves right now and they're doing it well. There's been some big hits but the Sunwolves keep coming. They change tack with a cheeky kick in behind Collins and it finds touch! Blues with a lineout inside their 22m.

43min: SUN 14-21 BLU

Blues look lost at the start of this second half. They've been trapped in their 22m and when they finally get the ball away the Sunwolves come charging right back. Not ure if its the heat or what but they just seem happy to sit on this scoreline.

40min: SUN 14-21 BLU

Back underway and the Blues with the kickoff. Kaino is on the field.

HT: SUN 14-21 BLU

SUN TRY! WHAT FLAIR FROM THE SUNWOLVES! They go left to right from 40m out and Matsushima gets outside his man. The Blues sweep across to wrap him up but he makes a beautiful offload off the ground to set up Uchida who flies through untouched for 10m to score. What a try and what a momentum-swinger at halftime. We'll be back in 15 minutes for more thrilling rugby.

37min: SUN 7-21 BLU

Sunwolves have a chance now as the Blues cough the ball up cold on their 10m. Simple offload-gone-wrong results in a scrum in the middle of the field on the Blues' 10m.

34min: SUN 7-21 BLU

The Blues turn to attack and it's a good inside ball to Nanai from Pulu that starts it. But Nanai gets isolated as he's chased down and the Sunwolves are there first. The ball spits out and it's thumped downfield to relieve pressure. Blues get a lineout on their 10m.

32min: SUN 7-21 BLU

Sunwolves still keeping the Blues under plenty of pressure but pressure to the visitors, the defence holds and even earns them a penalty! Sunwolves rumble towards the 22m but an illegal cleanout robs them of their efforts. BIG kick from West follows and its a Blues scrum 10m outside the Sunwolves' 22m.

29min: SUN 7-21 BLU

SUN NO TRY! Sunwolves fearlessly go back to attacking the Blues and it results in a linebreak in the middle of the field. The Blues get back in time to force a ruck inside their 22m but the Sunwolves recycle quick and fire it to the right wing. Lafaele appears again and he steps inside one on his way to the line but he knocks it on as he puts it down after a big tackle. Another heartbreaking moment for the Sunwolves.

27min: SUN 7-21 BLU

BLU TRY! And there's the two-edge sword of attacking footy. Sunwolves look to run again but a skip pass to the left wing is easily read by Collins and he's away with a runaway intercept try. Heartbreaking for the Sunwolves who were playing some very good attacking footy but that's just good perception from the Blues fullback.

24min: SUN 7-14 BLU

Blues are really under pressure at the moment as they keep having to kick the ball away and the Sunwolves are happy to keep running it back! But the final pass never seems to stick and it's happened again on the right wing for the Sunwolves. Blues have a scrum just outside their 22m as a result.

23min: SUN 7-14 BLU

West fails to find touch with his kick and the Sunwolves are off and running again! This time down the left wing and an inside pass to that dangerman Lafaele has him in space again but he's taken down inside the Blues' 22m. Sunwolves try to play quick off the ruck bit it's a knock on! Blues scrum in their 22m, centre of the field. Fantastic attacking rugby from both teams right now though!



21min: SUN 7-14 BLU

Parsons overthrows at the lineout and the Sunwolves scoop it up and immediately counter-attack! They go down the line to the right wing and Lafaele makes the break. He's finally wrapped up inside the Blues' 22m and the Blues get a turnover! Sunwolves try to wrestle it back in the slow ruck but the ball becomes unplayable so its a scrum to the Blues.

19min: SUN 7-14 BLU

Blues earn a penalty after a great aerial take by Duffy on his 10m line sees the early-arriving Sunwolves tacklers go over the top and illegally play at the ball. West kicks for touch and it's a Blues lineout on the Sunwolves' 22m.

16min: SUN 7-14 BLU

SUN TRY! Sunwolves respond with relentless running at the Blues' line. They smash the line over and over again, even earning a penalty which they quickly take to throw themselves at the defence once more. The patient attack is finally converted when Lafaele smashes into two Blues defenders and gets the ball down under the posts.

14min: SUN 0-14 BLU

Sunwolves have their first attacking chance now with a scrum on the Blues' 10m. Ball simply dropped cold as the Blues look to run things out from the kick off.

11min: SUN 0-14 BLU

BLU TRY! In what can only be described as something you'd usually see in a schoolyard game, the Blues are in again through Cowley-Tuioti. Akira starts it with a barnstorming run through the middle of the field into the Sunwolves' 22m, shrugging off 4 defenders in his path. Take a couple of bounced passes, wild offloads and a skip pass later and the Blues lock is in on the right wing. Ugly footy but that's five points regardless.

9min: SUN 0-7 BLU

BLU TRY! Parsons is in after another strong string of phases from the Blues that all started with a brilliant linebreak down the right wing! He flings it back inside (it looked forward to be fair) but the Blues settle and the forwards keep rumbling forward until finally Parsons picks and goes from 2m out.

6min: SUN 0-0 BLU

And the Blues lose it! Penalised for not releasing after their maul flops off the lineout. They'll be annoyed they've failed to convert any points for that build-up of pressure. Sunwolves clear for lineout just short of their 10m.

5min: SUN 0-0 BLU

Blues build some good pressure through eight phases with the forwards in the middle of the field and it finally earns a penalty on halfway. West thumps it downfield for the first BIG attacking chance today. Blues lineout on Sunwolves' 5m coming up.

2min: SUN 0-0 BLU

Early pressure on the Blues as the ball goes loose at their first ruck! Sunwolves try to pounce but they knock it on in the process. Blues scrum just inside their 22. Scrum feed is clean and West clears in the pocket. Decent kick. Sunwolves lineout on their 10m.

KICKOFF

Nice touch from the Blues who let Faumuina, Luatua and West take the field alone first to thank them for the efforts over the years. Of course, Luatua and Faumuina are headed overseas but West is also departing for the Hurricanes next season.

Pearl of a day in Tokyo but it's about 42 degrees according to local reports - those reports also say a positive is that the humidity is only at 30 per cent.

Sunwolves to kick things off.

PRE-GAME

Blues flanker Steven Luatua runs with the ball while getting tackled during the round one of the Super Rugby match between the Melbourne Rebels against the Blues. Source: Photosport

Charlie Faumuina and Steven Luatua will play their last games for the Blues in their Super Rugby season finale against the Sunwolves.

Coach Tana Umaga has honoured the club's first clash against the Sunwolves with their strongest possible combination including All Blacks Jerome Kaino, Faumuina, Ofa Tu'ungafasi and Akira Ioane.

While New Zealand is rugging up for a wintry blast this week, the Blues are preparing for temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius for the clash against the Sunwolves.

Umaga says he is expecting a lively and challenging match.

"It is clearly a challenge to come back after a four-week break for a one-off game, as the Sunwolves have had two games in South Africa," Umaga said.

"We know the conditions will be tough but we have prepared as well as possible for that."

It will be the 99th game for the Blues for prop Faumuina, with what would have been his 100th thwarted by a bout of tonsillitis which sidelined him from their last Super game before the break, against the Reds in Samoa.

Faumuina, who heads to France to play for Toulouse, is a major contributor to the game, with 50 games for Auckland and earning his 50th cap for the All Blacks in the final test against the Lions last weekend.

Luatua, who moves to England to play for Bristol under former Blues coach Pat Lam, has played 75 times for the club since his debut in 2012, including twice playing every game of the Super season.

The loose forward/lock, who turned 26 recently, has played 38 times for Auckland and has 15 caps for the All Blacks.

The game also marks the 45th and last in Blues colours for Ihaia West, who moves to the Hurricanes next season.

Lock Patrick Tuipulotu and first-five Piers Francis were both injured in a warm-up match against the Honda club in Suzuka last weekend, and have both returned home.

Others not considered include Billy Guyton (leg), Leighton Price (concussion), Jimmy Tupou (calf), Matt Moulds (knee), Kara Pryor (calf), Namatahi Waa (neck) and Rieko Ioane (illness).

TEAMS

SUN: 15 Riaan Viljoen, 14 Kotaro Matsushima, 13 Willy Tupou, 12 Timothy Lafaele, 11 Kenki Fukuoka, 10 Tu Tamura, 9 Keisuke Uchida, 8 Willie Britz (c), 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Malgene Ilaua, 5 Uwe Helu, 4 Kotaro Yatabe, 3 Koo Jiwon, 2 Takeshi Hino, 1 Koki Yamamoto

SUN Replacements: 16 Yusuke Niwai, 17 Keita Inagaki, 18 Yasuo Yamaji, 19 Yuya Odo, 20 Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 21 Kaito Shigeno, 22 Jumpei Ogura, 23 Ryohei Yamanaka