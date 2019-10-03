As it happened: All Blacks run riot to thump Canada in RWC Pool B clash

Re-live 1 NEWS Now's live updates of tonight's Rugby World Cup pool match between the All Blacks and Canada at Oita Stadium in Oita, Japan.

All Blacks 63-0 Canada

Fulltime: The All Blacks displayed outstanding rugby to run Canada off the park. All Black forwards dominating the Canadian pack in the break downs and scrums. The All Black backs were too slick and not afraid to try their play book every time the ball was shifted out to them.

75 min: Canada receive a penalty with Atu Moli contacting the neck of a Canadian player at the ruck. Canada find themselves deep in All Black half after an age. Canada will get a chance to attack from a line-out and possibly get some points.

70 min: The goggle man Ardie Savea has entered the game looking as slick as ever! His new goggles the talk of the town!

65 min: Ioane nearly gets a double with Mo'unga once again taking the line on and beating defenders with his speed, but this time Mo'unga knocks it on in the process of offloading.

TRY 56 min: Weber with a double in his first ever World Cup game in just over five minutes. The All Blacks show off their slick attack from the scrum with Mo'unga dazzling the defence with his foot work and finding Weber on the inside who races away to put the ball down. Mo'unga converts, keeping a hundred percent rate so far.

TRY 50 min: Mo'unga with a excellent catch off a bomb which resulted in All Blacks shifting the ball from their own half. Beauden Barret spots a gap and runs straight through it to find a supporting Weber on the inside to set up his first World Cup try! Mo'unga converts.

TRY 46 min: The flood gates have really opened up now with the All Blacks scoring after kicking themselves into the Canadian on the back of a penalty. The forwards one again driving the line-out with Shannon Frizzell breaking through and scoring his first try of the night. Mo'unga converts.

TRY 43 min: This time Scott Barret gets his try and completes the 3-peat for the Barrett clan, with all three brothers scoring a try tonight. The forwards once again cleaning up the Canadians at ruck time which creating a gap for Scott to cross over. Mo'unga converts.

TRY 40 min: Rieko back on the score sheet! SBW having a enormous game, breaking through the Canada defence with ease and offloading to a flying Ianoe who goes over for his first ever World Cup try. Mo'unga converts.

12:18pm: The boys are back on the field with Canada kicking to get the second half under way. Crotty and Weber have started the second half replacing Perenara and Goodhue.

Halftime: The All Blacks dominating Canada in this first half in Otia. All Blacks already claiming a bonus point with four tries. All Blacks forwards have dominated the Canadian scrum and come away with a penalty nearly every time.

TRY 35 min: SBW this time showing off his kicking ability to set up Beauden Barret for his first try of the night. SBW puts in a perfectly waited grubber which sits up for Barrett to score. Mo'unga converts.

31 min: Scott Barret has dropped the ball over the line with a beautiful run after a solid run from Rieko Ioane to set the break down ten metres from the Canadian line. Canada have saved three tries so far in the match.

25 min: The experienced All Blacks scrum have pressured the Canadian forwards and earned themselves a penalty for Canada wheeling the scrum. All Blacks once again looking to attack after kicking themselves into enemy half.

23 min: Kirean Read has been penalized for a no arms tackle, which gives Canada an attacking chance deep in the All Blacks half.

21 min: A mistake from the All Blacks sees the Canadians counter and go metres from scoring, Beauden Barret with a superb try saver.

20 min: A penalty off the scrum for the All Blacks sees them kick themselves into enemy territory once again.

TRY 16 min: Sonny Bill-Williams has proved that his legs still have the dazzling foot work with beating three defenders on his way to the try line. Canada held off for as long as they could before a slick back-line shift from the AB's. Mo'unga converts.

15 min: Another good show of defence from Canada has denied TJ Perenara from scoring. The referee sent it to the TMO to reveal Perenara went inches in scoring but put the ball into touch. Canada get a line-out deep in their half.

13 min: Good scrambling defence by the Canadians have shut down another possible try when Beauden and Jodie Barrett linked up down the right hand side.

TRY 8 min: Lovely work from the All Blacks, finding gaps off long passes and making their way down the field quite easily. Richie Mo'unga with a beautiful kick to the corner of Jodie Barrett who goes in to score one of his easiest tries. Mo'unga makes no mistake with the conversion.

TRY 4 min: With the All Blacks finally getting the ball out of the scrum, they have driven the Canadian scrum back into the in goal with the Canadians giving away a penalty and the All Blacks claiming a penalty try.

1 min: It has only taken a minute and the All Blacks are heavy on attack. Spreading the ball early and the forwards are trying to charge through the Canadian ruck. All Blacks earn themselves a five metre scrum after being held up over the line.

11:15pm: The All Black kick off to Canada and start this Pool B clash in Otia.

11:13pm: The anthems are over and its time to now lay the challenge, All Blacks perform a spine tingling haka, Ka Mate.

11:09pm: The teams have run onto the field with a thundering welcome from the Oita crowd! Time for the national anthems.

Kick-off: 11.15pm NZT

10:50pm: Steve Hansen on Tiny Hill's death

Hansen has taken some time out from tonight's preparations to say this of Tiny Hill, All Black No. 574, former captain and coach, who died earlier today.

"On behalf of the All Blacks we would like to express our condolences to the Hill family in what is always a sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.

"Tiny was a man who made a huge contribution to the game from the grass roots level right to the top.

"He was an All Black captain, an All Black Coach and also had a strong career in the military.

"He was an icon of our game both on the field and off and he will remembered fondly by all."

The All Blacks confirmed to 1 NEWS earlier this evening they will wear black arm bands in tonight's Test to honour Hill.

10:35pm: Spoiler Alert! FRA v USA

If you don't want to know the result of France against the USA from Pool C's action, stop reading now.

After a tight contest through the first 60 minutes, the French of stormed away to a comfortable 33-9 win over the Americans.

A penalty in the 64th minute saw the USA claw to withing 12-9 on France but Les Bleus eased the pressure with a pair of tries in the following five minutes before sealing the deal on full time.

The win moves France to second in Pool C behind England but ahead of Argentina. France and England are now the only undefeated teams in their group but the pair will have to wait until their last pool game to face off. That'll be next Saturday in Yokohama.

10:10pm: More from Oita

In the lead up to tonight's match, here's some stories you may have missed from our team over in Japan.

9:35pm: Teams

In case you need a refresher, here's tonight's line-ups.

All Blacks: 1. Atu Moli, 2. Liam Coltman, 3. Angus Ta’avao, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7.Matt Todd, 8: Kieran Read - captain, 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Jordie Barrett, 15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Ofa Tuungafasi, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Samuel Whitelock, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Ryan Crotty, 23. Ben Smith

Canada: 1. Djustice Sears-Duru 2. Eric Howard 3. Cole Keith 4. Evan Olmstead 5. Conor Keys 6. Lucas Rumball 7. Matt Heaton 8. Tyler Ardron - captain 9. Gordon McRorie 10. Peter Nelson 11. DTH Van Der Merwe 12. Ciaran Hearn 13. Conor Trainor 14. Jeff Hassler 15. Patrick Parfrey

Reserves: 16. Andrew Quattrin 17. Hubert Buydens 18. Jake Ilnicki 19. Michael Sheppard 20. Josh Larsen 21. Phil Mack 22. Taylor Paris 23. Andrew Coe

9.00pm: All Blacks to acknowledge the passing of Stan "Tiny" Hill

1 NEWS can confirm the All Blacks will wear black armbands in tonight's match with the recent news of Stan "Tiny" Hill's death. He was 92.

For more on Hill's passing, read here.

8.55pm: Preview

Steve Hansen has insisted this week the All Blacks won’t take tonight's opponents Canada lightly.

Despite the New Zealand side’s overwhelming status as favourites over the North Americans, who were soundly beaten by Italy first up, the All Blacks coach insists they won’t be taking things easy.

He only needs to look at Japan’s win over Ireland as confirmation anything is possible at the tournament.

“We’ve always had a philosophy - play what’s in front of you. If it’s time to push it, we’ll push it. If it’s not on to push it, we’ll do something else,” he told reporters.

“We had a great reminder the other day of that, didn’t we?”

Hansen said his side’s heavy defeat by Australia in Perth was also a reminder danger was lurking everywhere when teams want to steal your crown.

“If you disrespect the opponent you’re playing you’ll get a punch on the nose. We did that in Perth. We can’t afford to do that again.”

Hansen has made 11 changes to the starting line-up for tonight's game from the squad that beat South Africa first-up 23-13 with the big talking point being Rieko Ioane getting recalled on the wing.

Ioane has struggled for game time this season, having seemingly been overtaken by Sevu Reece and George Bridge.

Reece and Bridge drop out of the 23, with Jordie Barrett wearing the number 14 jersey.

Scott Barrett, captain Kieran Read, Richie Mo'unga, and Beauden Barrett are the only four retaining their place tonight.

The Mo'unga-Barrett first-five/ fullback combo continues, while Atu Moli, Liam Coltman and Angus Ta'avao make up an inexperienced front row with just 17 caps between them.