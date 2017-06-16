As it happened: All Blacks blitz Manu Samoa in first Test of the year in twelve try pummelling

Relive the All Blacks' masterclass performance against Manu Samoa in their first test of the year beating their Pacific neighbours 78-0 at Eden Park, Auckland.

All Blacks 78-0 Samoa

FULLTIME: And thats it, Samoan fans will be breating a sigh of relief after the All Blacks completely ran away with it in the second half. It looked as if Sopoaga had scored his first Test try but the TMO takes the try away after a foward pass in the build. Its all over! All Blacks win 78-0.

All Blacks 78-0 Samoa

78min: TRY! Jordie Barrett takes a screamer of a catch before flinging a beauty of pass out the back of his hand to get the move started. The All Blacks get the ball straight after before the ball makes it to Anton Lienert-Brown, who shrugs off some tacklers before off-loading to Sam Cane.

All Blacks 73-0 Samoa

75min: TRY what a stunner! Julian Savea makes a bullet pass to TJ Perenara who takes the ball by his boot straps before making a break down the line. He then looks up around and drops a magnificent lobbed kick to Ardie Savea who claims the kick to tumble over for another try. Thats 11 tonight for the All Blacks.

All Blacks 66-0 Samoa

72min: TRY number 10 to the All Blacks! Sopoaga spots a gap from his own half and sprints down the paddock unchallenged before swiftly moving it to Perenara who romps home to score. Sopoaga can't convert the try however.

All Blacks 61-0 Samoa

69min: Sonny Bill Williams loses the ball after a crunching tackle, Samoans have the ball now inside the All Blacks half. They look to break but lose the ball yet again before Jordie Barrett hoofs the ball into touch with a brilliant clearance.

All Blacks 61-0 Samoa

65min: All Blacks about to score their tenth try of the night but get called out for holding onto the ball by the ref. They quickly regain the ball however after the Samoa kick. Much better performance from the Kiwis in this second half as the Samoans look to have tired and fatigued. Jordie Barrett also on for his All Blacks debut.

All Blacks 61-0 Samoa

60min: TRY TO FIFITA ON DEBUT! Israel Dagg makes a break down the line before putting on a goose step to ghost past the Samoan defence on the right hand side. He flicks the ball onto Vaea Fitita who has little to do but tiptoe down the line and score on debut. Sopoaga is on for Barrett now and has just nail the conversion from the sideline.

All Blacks 54-0 Samoa

58min: TRY as Beuaden Barrett gets a double! Some Champagne rugby there from the All Blacks as they show off some excellent interplay passing through the back line. Sonny Bill Williams then unleashes a trade mark offload for Barrett who screams down the line to score.

All Blacks 47-0 Samoa

55min: TRY! Codie Taylor this time for the All Blacks after he run a good back at the Samoan line from Ben Smith before the skipper sets up the young hooker. Barrett with the conversion.

All Blacks 40-0 Samoa

54min: Beauden Barrett does what he does best after slipping through the Samoan defence before putting a delightful kick through, he can't regain possession as the Samoan fullback covers. The All Blacks have numbers and walk over the ball before Aaron Smith has only what can be described as a brain explosion and passes to nobody out wide as the ball bounces out.

All Blacks 40-0 Samoa

52min: TRY! Great hands from Beauden Barrett after a sloppy pass from Aaron Smith 10 metres out to keep play going before the ball eventually gets passed out to Julian Savea out wide as he touches down. Barrett misses his first kick of the night.

All Blacks 35-0 Samoa

50min: Pity that, Samoa lose the ball after a good bit of play inside the All Blacks half but they're now penalised by the French referee. Scotty Barrett joins his brother on the pitch, will we see all three Barrett brothers on tonight?

All Blacks 35-0 Samoa

47min: Lineout is good for Samoa as they begin to build an attack near the All Blacks' 22.

All Blacks 35-0 Samoa

45min: Samoa finally get their hands on the pill after a frenetic five minutes from the All Blacks. Samoa win a penalty now as they release some pressure kicking for the line.

All Blacks 35-0 Samoa

41 min: TRY to Izzy Dagg in the corner! Some nice interplay on the wing sees Dagg with a clear run down the line and he leaves the Samoan defenders in his dust to score. Barrett gets another conversion, he hasn't missed tonight.

40min: Barrett gets us back underway here at Eden Park.

8:57pm: It's not been a classic All Blacks performance, with Ian Foster admitting at half-time that the side is a little rusty. Players back out as the second-half is about to kick off.

8:55pm: The score doesn't do justice to Samoa's performance tonight who have put the All Blacks under enormous pressure, especially early on.

Samoa had at least two golden opportunities to score early on when they were 7-0 down, outnumbering the Kiwis out wide. Some poor decision making and passing however, ultimately making them pay as the All Blacks quickly recovered in time to disperse the Pacific nation.

Unfortunately for the boys in blue the match is beginning to turn into a blow out as the All Blacks scored 3 quick seven pointers to lead 28-0 at halftime.

All Blacks 28-0 Samoa

HALFTIME: TRY to SBW! The Samoans just couldn't hold on until the halftime whistle as the big second-five eight crashes over for the All Blacks after taking a short ball 10 metres out. Barrett gets the conversion to remain a 100% tonight as the lads head back to the dressing rooms.

All Blacks 21-0 Samoa

37min: The All Blacks find themselves again near the Samoan try line with a scrum. The Samoan's defence is holds on as the All Blacks begin to pull phases together.

All Blacks 21-0 Samoa

33min: TRY! Thats better from the All Blacks as Ardie Savea finishes off a great team try started by the try scorer's brother, Julian Savea. The big winger takes the ball up the middle from Aaron Smith before passing to Barret, the first five moving the ball to Liernet-Brown on the inside who eventually gives the assist to Ardie Savea who speeds past the remaining Samoan defenders to score under the sticks.

All Blacks 14-0 Samoa

30min: TRY! Another scrappy try! Ben Smith slices through the Samoan defence before Sonny Bill Williams gets the pill before making what looked to be a trade mark offload falling to the boot of Beauden Barrett who kicks it ahead before sliding over the line to score! Barret again with the conversion.

All Blacks 7-0 Samoa

28min: Samoa make another break through the All Blacks defence. The push it out wide but the big Number 8 Faifili Levave tries to do it all himself with men out wide. Another missed opportunity there!

All Blacks 7-0 Samoa

26min: Beauden Barrett makes another charge at the line but gets found out, he concedes another penalty to the Samoans as he fails to release the ball. So far a rusty performance from the men in black.

All Blacks 7-0 Samoa

24min: Another penalty to Samoa as Albert Nikoro the winger lines up the kick from about halfway. He hits it well but it falls just short of the posts. Dagg clears with a big kick.

All Blacks 7-0 Samoa

21min: Samoa make a break and look to have the All Blacks out numbered out to the left but the final pass his thrown into touch! Ohh the All Blacks were about to concede a try there for all money but the try goes begging. All Blacks not completely in control of this match.

All Blacks 7-0 Samoa

17min: Samoa get a penalty after Joe Moody gets pinged for not releasing after the tackle. They kick for touch.

All Blacks 7-0 Samoa

15min: Samoa have a kick at goal after a penalty but miss the kick. Scores remains 7-0 to New Zealand.

All Blacks 7-0 Samoa

12min: TRY! Shambles of a try but it all counts! The All Blacks b4reak from the scrum and after a few phases move it out to Barrett who charges at the line. Samoa look to have done enough to hold him up before he free his arm and tosses it to Lienert-Brown who dots down comfortably. Barrett gets the extras.

All Blacks 0-0 Samoa

9min: Lineout is good as Whitelock takes, the referee has his arm out and eventually calls for another penalty. All Blacks decide to take the scrum 5 metres out from the Samoan try line.

All Blacks 0-0 Samoa

8min: All Blacks get their best field position so far in the match after soaking up the early pressure from Samoa. Some nice moves in the centres from Sonnny Bill Williams and co. Penalty now for the All Blacks as they decide to kick for touch in the corner.

All Blacks 0-0 Samoa

6min: After a few messy passages the All Blacks have it again before the ball is hoofed down field by Ben Smith via a thunderous bomb. Samoa looking to counter now.

All Blacks 0-0 Samoa

4min: The ball finally gets moved out wide for Beauden Barrett who smashed in a tackle and knocks it on. Scrum to the Samoans on halfway.

All Blacks 0-0 Samoa

3min: Controversy early on which ends up being a penalty to the All Blacks back on the 22 metre line.

All Blacks 0-0 Samoa

2min: All Blacks under the pump here as Samoa inch closer and closer to the line, they're only 5 metres out! The referee is going upstairs for what looks like what might be a neck-roll on Ardie Savea.

KICKOFF: The All Blacks reply to Samoa's Siva Tau with Ka Mate before Samoa get us underway here in Auckland.

7:57pm: Now for the hakas.

7:56pm: Samoa's 'Banner of freedom' and 'God defend New Zeland' ring out around Eden Park with a huge Samoan contingent at the stadium.

7:51pm: Players coming out on to the pitch now as Ben Smith leads out the side in his first game as captain, he is the 68th player in New Zealand rugby history to captain the All Blacks.

7:45pm: Injured All Blacks captain Kieran Read making a cameo on the pitch to help marshal the troops as they continue to warm up, expect the skipper to be back up and running next week against the Lions.

7:33pm: All Blacks out warming up in their new orange training kit as the rain pours down over Eden Park tonight in Auckland, people beginning to fill the stadium in and find their seats before this epic Pacific derby.

7:24pm: Just as the hooter blows, Wales score a penalty-try to seal the match after Tonga were deemed to have deliberately collapsed Wales' rolling maul near the line. The Welsh win 24-6 as the ref blows his whistle for the final time.

7:20pm: Welcome to a very wet Eden Park as the match between Tonga and Wales winds down before the clash between Manu Samoa and the All Blacks kicks off.

Wales leading 17-6 with only a minute to go and it looks as if they have secured this in the curtain raiser.

PRE-GAME

Sonny Bill WIlliams offloads during the All Blacks' match against Samoa. Source: Photosport

The All Blacks are adamant they're concentrating on tonight’s Test against Manu Samoa even with another important opposition floating around the country.

Hansen has named a near full strength squad featuring just two debutants for the match at Eden Park to seemingly support and develop that mindset too.

"[Samoa] are a very good rugby team," Hansen said.

"On their day they can cause an upset - we don't want to be that upset."

So the All Blacks' minds and bodies are on tomorrow, But it's hard to ignore the fact next weekend’s tough opposition, the British and Irish Lions, are just a roadtrip south eagerly waiting for the match to see what they’re up against.

Hansen refused to answer whether tonight’s game would feature any strategies or set plays the team would look to use against Warren Gatland's men.

"They'll have to work that out for themselves," he said.

TEAMS

NZL: Ben Smith, Israel Dagg, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Julian Savea, Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane, Jerome Kaino, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

NZL Reserves: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Vaea Fifita, TJ Perenara, Lima Sopoaga, Jordie Barrett.

SAM: Ah See Tuala, Albert Nikoro, Kieron Fonotia, Alapati Leiua, Tim Nanai Williams, Tusiata Pisi, Kahn Fotualii (captain), Faifili Levave, Jack Lam, Piula Faasalele, Faatiga Lemalu, Chris Vui, Census Johnston, Maatulimanu Leiataua, Viliamu Afatia.