Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has given rugby punters who are already crowning the Crusaders as this year's Super Rugby champions a firm warning - and he has a nightmare experience from the 2007 World Cup to back it up.
Hansen was questioned by media today if he thought the Lions had "any chance" of winning this weekend.
"There's every chance," he said.
"I think Cantabrians just need to be a little bit more aware that it's a two-horse race."
Hansen drew upon the All Blacks' shock 2007 World Cup quarter-final loss to France, where he was an assistant coach of the team, as a prime example of assuming the favourites had already won before the game had kicked off.
"People didn't think France could win and we got smacked and smacked quite badly.
"Whilst you would expect the Crusaders to go out [this weekend] favourites, and rightly so because they've played some wonderful football, there's no guarantee they're going to win it.
"They're going to have to go out and earn it."