Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has given rugby punters who are already crowning the Crusaders as this year's Super Rugby champions a firm warning - and he has a nightmare experience from the 2007 World Cup to back it up.

Hansen was questioned by media today if he thought the Lions had "any chance" of winning this weekend.

"There's every chance," he said.

"I think Cantabrians just need to be a little bit more aware that it's a two-horse race."

Hansen drew upon the All Blacks' shock 2007 World Cup quarter-final loss to France, where he was an assistant coach of the team, as a prime example of assuming the favourites had already won before the game had kicked off.

"People didn't think France could win and we got smacked and smacked quite badly.

"Whilst you would expect the Crusaders to go out [this weekend] favourites, and rightly so because they've played some wonderful football, there's no guarantee they're going to win it.

"They're going to have to go out and earn it."

The All Blacks coach says the heavy favourites still have to job to do. Source: 1 NEWS
Crusaders continue to reap benefits of wooden spoon in inaugural season

AAP
It's the Super Rugby dynasty borne out of the most humbling of beginnings.

Claiming the competition's inaugural wooden spoon in 1996 has proven to be a catalyst for the Crusaders to forge one of sport's most imposing records.

The Christchurch-based franchise are hot favourites to beat the Lions in the 2018 final on Saturday and clinch a ninth crown - six more than any other team.

It's their 13th final appearance in a decider, coming off an 18th visit to the play-offs.

That peerless record requires a level of consistency others are seemingly incapable of emulating, despite access to player and financial resources which in many cases supercede the Crusaders.

Former All Blacks and Crusaders captain Reuben Thorne witnessed the foundation for greatness being laid in his Super Rugby debut season in 1997.

The shock outcome from a year earlier set in motion key changes at the top and a new-age attitude to rugby.

Wayne Smith succeeded coach Vance Stewart and formed an alliance with the Canterbury provincial coaches at the time, Robbie Deans and Steve Hansen.

"There was lots and lots of learning going on but it was Wayne Smith who started the whole idea of putting emphasis on team values, rather than running and passing," Thorne told AAP.

"Robbie and Steve took it and grew it but I think Smithy was the guy who really sowed the seeds."

A more unified Crusaders finished sixth in 1997 and, crucially, a Canterbury side featuring most of the same players were subsequently crowned provincial champions, ending a 14-season drought.

Thorne says "a huge amount of belief" was taken into 1998 when the power balance of Super Rugby swung.

The two-time champion Blues were stunned in the final at Eden Park, the first of seven Crusaders triumphs in the space of 11 years - with much of that success coming under Deans.

Smith, who went on to coach the All Blacks, was able to illuminate the Crusaders methodology in a television documentary this year celebrating his career.

"We had a group of players who, unbeknown to us at that time, were going to be special," he said.

"For me, it was almost like a cult, we became obsessed with being successful."

Genuine greats such as Richie McCaw and Dan Carter emerged but Thorne is convinced the Crusaders' success was built on a team ethos.

He's not surprised a clutch of players from early Crusaders champion sides are now forging top coaching careers.

"There's a correlation, no doubt," he said.

"The way we were coached, taught us to think about the game and the reason why we do things."

Thorne says another asset for the Crusaders is a close synergy with base union Canterbury, who dominate domestic rugby.

The provincial side is a proving ground for players, coaches and management alike.

"It seems like there's a much more cohesive relationship here than a lot of the other franchises. The base is built on Canterbury," Thorne said.

"If you look at Auckland and the Blues. From what we hear, that sometimes doesn't work very well.

"So quality people are attracted here and the momentum just keeps going with it.

"There's something about it that just works."

Matt Todd of the Crusaders and Codie Taylor of the Crusaders charge forward. Crusaders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby semi-final, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 28 July 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Reuben Thorne says the team ethos has been the key to the Crusaders' historic success. Source: Photosport
AAP
Hooker Dane Coles will attend an All Blacks training camp but is no guarantee to face Australia in the first two Tests of the Rugby Championship.

Coach Steve Hansen included world class hooker Coles in a 29-man group to train for two days in Christchurch.

The camp won't feature any players from the Crusaders, who are hosting the Lions in the Super Rugby final in the same city on Saturday.

Coles' inclusion comes nearly nine months after rupturing knee ligaments during a Test against France in Paris.

He hasn't played since with an unsuccessful operation having pushed his return date back from June.

The 31-year-old has regained strength and flexibility in his knee and has been running without concern.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

However, Bledisloe Cup Tests in Sydney (August 18) and Auckland (August 25) this month may be regarded as too soon for a comeback with Hansen likely to want the front-rower to prove his readiness over an extended period.

Three hookers will probably be named in the Rugby Championship squad unveiling on Monday.

There were no surprises in Hansen's camp group with all the players who were available from the June series win over France included.

The only uncapped players are halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi and No.8 Akira Ioane.

All Blacks training camp: Backs: Jordie Barrett, Ben Smith, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Ngani Laumape, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Aaron Smith, TJ Perenara, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi. Forwards: Luke Whitelock, Akira Ioane, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire, Shannon Frizell, Vaea Fifita, Jackson Hemopo, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Dane Coles, Liam Coltman, Nathan Harris.

Dane Coles grimaces after suffering a knee injury in the All Blacks' 38-18 win over France.
Dane Coles grimaces after suffering a knee injury against France last year. Source: Photosport
