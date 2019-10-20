Hansen says England will be 'massive challenge' for All Blacks in World Cup semi-final

Immediately after beating the Wallabies last night, England coach Eddie Jones was very vocal about his desire to face the All Blacks in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup.
When the All Blacks granted his wish with a 46-14 win over Ireland later in the evening, Steve Hansen was asked if it was a mutual feeling.
The Kiwi coach couldn't help but agree.
"I'm looking forward to playing them too," Hansen said.
"Now that we've earned the right to, they'll be a massive challenge."
However, Hansen cut the talk of next week's semi-final there, saying last night was about celebrating the win over Ireland.
"We've got a formula that we work to - Test matches are hard work from Sunday to Saturday and you've got to take a wee bit of a step off the merry-go-round and relax.
"So we'll do that, we'll enjoy our moment. It was a special Test match - one that the All Blacks can be proud of and New Zealanders can be proud of.
"We won't think about England until tomorrow."