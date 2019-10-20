TODAY |

Hansen says England will be 'massive challenge' for All Blacks in World Cup semi-final

Immediately after beating the Wallabies last night, England coach Eddie Jones was very vocal about his desire to face the All Blacks in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

When the All Blacks granted his wish with a 46-14 win over Ireland later in the evening, Steve Hansen was asked if it was a mutual feeling.

The Kiwi coach couldn't help but agree.

"I'm looking forward to playing them too," Hansen said.

The All Blacks' halfback was at his best against Ireland in Tokyo. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"Now that we've earned the right to, they'll be a massive challenge."

However, Hansen cut the talk of next week's semi-final there, saying last night was about celebrating the win over Ireland.

"We've got a formula that we work to - Test matches are hard work from Sunday to Saturday and you've got to take a wee bit of a step off the merry-go-round and relax.

The All Blacks' fullback was too much to handle for the Irish in Tokyo. Source: Spark Sport RWC

"So we'll do that, we'll enjoy our moment. It was a special Test match - one that the All Blacks can be proud of and New Zealanders can be proud of.

"We won't think about England until tomorrow." 

The All Blacks "earned the right" to play England after beating Ireland convincingly last night. Source: 1 NEWS
