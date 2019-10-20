Hansen says England will be 'massive challenge' for All Blacks in World Cup semi-final

Immediately after beating the Wallabies last night, England coach Eddie Jones was very vocal about his desire to face the All Blacks in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

When the All Blacks granted his wish with a 46-14 win over Ireland later in the evening, Steve Hansen was asked if it was a mutual feeling.

The Kiwi coach couldn't help but agree.

"I'm looking forward to playing them too," Hansen said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Now that we've earned the right to, they'll be a massive challenge."

However, Hansen cut the talk of next week's semi-final there, saying last night was about celebrating the win over Ireland.

"We've got a formula that we work to - Test matches are hard work from Sunday to Saturday and you've got to take a wee bit of a step off the merry-go-round and relax.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"So we'll do that, we'll enjoy our moment. It was a special Test match - one that the All Blacks can be proud of and New Zealanders can be proud of.