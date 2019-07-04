Hansen prepared to put All Blacks’ unbeaten record against Pumas on the line

TODAY |

Steve Hansen is prepared to put New Zealand's unbeaten record against Argentina on the line in the name of World Cup fine-tuning when the teams meet in a fascinating Rugby Championship Test.

The world champion All Blacks will be missing a host of first-choice personnel in Buenos Aires on Sunday morning (AEST) as Hansen assesses the merits of several debutants in the cauldron of a sold-out Jose Amalfitani Stadium.

In 32 Tests against New Zealand, Argentina's best result is a solitary draw, achieved in 1985. Their last 15 meetings have ended in double-digit defeats.

The All Blacks coach admits they may have to sacrifice short-term results for the ultimate prize.
However, the hosts may fancy their chances in the wake of the Jaguares' breakthrough Super Rugby campaign, charging into a final in which they suffered a respectable loss to the Crusaders.

Twenty-one Jaguares players are in the team unveiled by Pumas coach Mario Ledesma, leaving them far less likely than Hansen's men to be suffering from rusty combinations.

Hansen conceded his call to leave eight key Crusaders at home and omit the likes of first-choice winger Rieko Ioane was an educated punt, allowing him to assess contenders for the last few slots in his squad to chase a third successive World Cup title.

"We have to take some risks if we're going to get to the World Cup with the right group," he said.

"You take the risks as long as you think the rewards are OK. In this case the rewards are. We get more information and we're still putting very talented rugby players out there.

"We're excited with the team we've selected, we think it's a good side and one that's capable of playing a really good Test match."

Hansen will hope starting debutant Sevu Reece can match the deeds of another diminutive winger four years ago.

In 2015, Hansen plucked Nehe Milner-Skudder from a maiden Super Rugby campaign and it paid off in spades as the Hurricanes flyer played a starring World Cup role.

Four more debutants are on the bench this week while a number of other starting players go under the microscope.

Hansen will demand a mix of physicality and smarts from Hurricanes pair Ngani Laumape and Vaea Fifita, who are battling for seats to Japan at inside centre and blindside flanker respectively.

Laumape looks to be in a head-to-head selection battle with injury-prone veteran Sonny Bill Williams, who was ruled out this week.

Hansen said former Warriors NRL back Laumape has become a more rounded player this year after being told to improve his communication and other subtle skill sets.

"It will be interesting how well he does it on the park under the pressure of the game," Hansen said.

"You have to be giving him 10 out of 10 for how hard he's trying. People like that eventually get rewarded."

The All Blacks coach named five debutants to face Argentina in the Rugby Championships opener.
