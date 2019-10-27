Hansen hints All Blacks like Ioane and Crotty, not used since early RWC stages, could feature in bronze match

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has hinted that the eight players who didn't feature in last night's semi-final loss to England could have roles in Friday's bronze medal Rugby World Cup game.

The All Blacks lost the chance to win a third-straight World Cup last night in Yokohama with their 19-7 defeat to England but still have one more Test to play in the tournament - the third/fourth playoff against the loser of tonight's second semi-final between South Africa and Wales.

Hansen told media this afternoon the All Blacks would treat the match just as important as any other Test.

"The fact is, the game is there and the fact is, we have to get up," Hansen said.

"So how do we do that? We get connected again and we set ourselves an immediate goal and we'll work hard to make sure we really enjoy this week.

"It's the last week that this team will be together and we have a chance to do it well."

It's also the last week some members of the team, such as captain Kieran Read and veterans Ryan Crotty and Ben Smith, will be All Blacks.

Hansen hinted Friday's game will be a chance for players who didn't feature in last night's Test - such as Smith and Crotty and others like Rieko Ioane - to get time in the black jersey. Some for the last time.

"There are two options - you make the guys from Saturday go around again or you use your whole squad," Hansen said.

"We've always said we're a team of 31 and we've been working hard for each other so if I was going to lean any way if I was a journalist writing a story, I'd probably lean the way that there's going to be a few new guys coming in.

"And if there is, then they probably deserve to be."