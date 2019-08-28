Hansen explains why he selected Ryan Crotty over Ngani Laumape for Rugby World Cup

Ryan Crotty has been included in this year's All Blacks World Cup squad at the expense of Ngani Laumape.

Though Laumape has been left out coach Steve Hansen believes he deserved to be in the World Cup Squad.

“Whoever we left out was gonna be disappointed and probably deserved to be in the team,” Hansen told media today.

“In the case of Ryan he’s got a lot of experience and has been in the All Blacks leader group, he’s a quality player, he can play both second-five and centre and those little things probably edged him ahead of Naans (Laumape).”

In 2016 Laumape left NRL team the Warriors in a switch to rugby union where he joined the Hurricanes. He was selected in the All Blacks squad in 2017 and proved himself has a quality player.