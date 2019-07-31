Hansen denies having any concerns about All Blacks' form, saying they expected to be ordinary in the first Two Tests

Steve Hansen has denied being concerned by the All Blacks’ lack of form in the last three Tests as they bid to save the Bledisloe Cup at Eden Park this weekend without injured centre Jack Goodhue.

Hansen confirmed in Perth before the team flew out that Goodhue was ruled out of this weekend’s second Bledisloe Test.

“Jack has got a high hamstring strain from trying to jackal the ball and being squashed,” he said.

“So (he) definitely won’t be available for next week and then we’ll take it from there.”

The All Blacks’ lack of his form this season, where they’ve battled to beat Argentina, drawn with South Africa before losing to the Wallabies, was not causing Hansen any cause for concern.

“No, the first two (Pumas and Springboks) we expected to be ordinary, five days preparation, that’s one of the things we had to roll the dice on, time together with the top group versus leaving some of the players at home after the finals series,” Hansen said.

“We’ve been time poor, but we’ve got to keep continuing to build and look forward to the challenge.”

“This Aussie side is a pretty good side so we’re going to have to step up to the plate.”

Some introspection was also on the cards for the All Blacks coaching staff as they plotted for Eden Park this weekend.

“Firstly, have a look at ourselves in the mirror to see what we can do better, secondly don’t panic, we’ve lost games before so find out what’s going to be critical to turn it around, concentrate on that,” Hansen said.

“Right across the board, you’re trying to look at how can I do my job better than I did it last week cause obviously I didn’t do it that well because we turned up and didn’t play well.”

“Everyone has got a piece in the Ferris wheel to make it go round, so you can’t just turn round and say the players didn’t do it, everyone is responsible and don’t have any problem taking that responsibility that’s why you put your hand up to coach.”