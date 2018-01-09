Hannah Laity shows off engagement ring given to her by All Blacks fiance Beauden Barrett

Source:
Hannah Laity has shown off the ring given to her by All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett after the pair announced their engagement yesterday.
Hannah Laity shows of her engagement ring from All Black Beauden Barrett.
Source: Hannah Laity / Instagram
Laity shared a picture of her ring to her Instagram account last night after her fiance popped the question on Sunday while the pair were on holiday in Fiji.
The ring features a large diamond - it is not known who was the designer.
"It must be love," she captioned the picture.
Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity
Source: Instagram/Beauden Barrett
It followed up her earlier post confirming the engagement where she wrote: "Yesterday, the best day of my life so far. Thank you for making me so happy, I feel like the luckiest girl alive. #SoonToBeMrsB."
She also thanked everyone who had sent their congratulations.
Barrett also posted about the engagement on his Instagram account yesterday.
"She's a tough one to surprise but I got her good this time. Thankfully she said yes!," he wrote.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport