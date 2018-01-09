Hannah Laity shows off engagement ring given to her by All Blacks fiance Beauden Barrett

Hannah Laity has shown off the ring given to her by All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett after the pair announced their engagement yesterday.

Hannah Laity shows of her engagement ring from All Black Beauden Barrett. Source: Hannah Laity / Instagram

Laity shared a picture of her ring to her Instagram account last night after her fiance popped the question on Sunday while the pair were on holiday in Fiji.

The ring features a large diamond - it is not known who was the designer.

"It must be love," she captioned the picture.

Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity Source: Instagram/Beauden Barrett

It followed up her earlier post confirming the engagement where she wrote: "Yesterday, the best day of my life so far. Thank you for making me so happy, I feel like the luckiest girl alive. #SoonToBeMrsB."

She also thanked everyone who had sent their congratulations.

Barrett also posted about the engagement on his Instagram account yesterday.