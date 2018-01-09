 

Hannah Laity shows off engagement ring given to her by All Blacks fiance Beauden Barrett

Hannah Laity has shown off the ring given to her by All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett after the pair announced their engagement yesterday.

Hannah Laity shows of her engagement ring from All Black Beauden Barrett.

Laity shared a picture of her ring to her Instagram account last night after her fiance popped the question on Sunday while the pair were on holiday in Fiji.

The ring features a large diamond - it is not known who was the designer.

"It must be love," she captioned the picture.

Beauden Barrett and fiancee Hannah Laity

It followed up her earlier post confirming the engagement where she wrote: "Yesterday, the best day of my life so far. Thank you for making me so happy, I feel like the luckiest girl alive. #SoonToBeMrsB."

She also thanked everyone who had sent their congratulations. 

Barrett also posted about the engagement on his Instagram account yesterday.

"She's a tough one to surprise but I got her good this time. Thankfully she said yes!," he wrote.

