Hannah Barrett reveals husband Beauden delivered their newborn daughter

He’s known for his safe hands on a rugby pitch but Beauden Barrett would’ve had to be extra careful last week with his wife revealing the All Black was the one who delivered their newborn daughter.

Beauden and Hannah Barrett. Source: Instagram/Beauden Barrett

Barrett and wife Hannah announced last Friday their child, Billie Rose Barrett, arrived two days earlier.

Hannah revealed on her Instagram account it was actually her husband who ended up welcoming their daughter into the world.

“Beauden actually delivered her,” Hannah said.

“Pulled her out and popped her on my chest!”

Barrett said after the birth he was “proud” of how well Hannah did throughout, saying she was “amazing”.

Coincidentally, Billie is also the name that fellow All Blacks first-five Richie Mo’unga and his wife Sophie named their first child last month.

Hannah added on Instagram they had already picked the name long before though.