Hand injury ends Luke Jacobson's Super Rugby Aotearoa season with Chiefs

Luke Jacobson’s rotten luck with injuries has continued with the young Chiefs and All Blacks loose forward ruled out of the remainder of Super Rugby Aotearoa due to a hand injury.

Luke Jacobson. Source: Photosport

The Chiefs confirmed this afternoon Jacobson will miss the rest of the season due to a fractured metacarpal which he sustained in Saturday’s loss to the Blues in Hamilton.

“The rehabilitation period is approximately five to six weeks, leading to Jacobson’s unavailability for the remainder of the 2020 season,” the Waikato franchise said in a statement.

The injury comes after Jacobson saw his stellar 2019 – which included his All Blacks debut against Argentina – cut short in Japan a week before the start of the Rugby World Cup due to a delayed concussion.

The Chiefs have not confirmed an injury replacement for the 23-year-old but will hopefully have All Blacks captain Sam Cane back in their line-up after he missed the opening two rounds with a back issue.

