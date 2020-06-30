Hamilton Sevens 2022 cancelled due to Covid-19

The Hamilton Sevens will not take place in 2022 due to ongoing Covid-19 challenges World Rugby and New Zealand Rugby have confirmed.

All Blacks Sevens captain Tim Mikkelson and Black Ferns captain Sarah Hirini with trophies after winning in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

The 2022 schedule will be announced by World Rugby later this month, however the Hamilton and Sydney events will not be included following consultation with World Rugby, the host unions, and their respective partners.

The decision not to play the two tournaments in New Zealand and Australia was taken in line with relevant government and international public health authority advice, and with the health and wellbeing of the community in mind.

New Zealand Rugby general manager professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said it was disappointing for players, fans, and event partners, but unavoidable when Covid-19 factors were considered.

“This is particularly tough for our Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens teams following their success at the Tokyo Olympics and for all our of the stakeholders who have made the Hamilton tournament a highlight of the sporting calendar.

“The major obstacle to hosting the tournament in New Zealand next year was bringing 26 teams into the country through MIQ. We understand the Government’s MIQ priority to keep our borders safe and we accept the scale of our requirements weren’t possible.”

NZR will continue to work with World Rugby towards hosting future sevens events in 2023 and beyond.

“The sevens has been a popular and exciting annual event on the sporting calendar for more than 20 years and everyone would love to see it return, but for now we will focus on planning some meaningful sevens for our teams.”

Dallas Fisher, the managing director of 37 South and co-promoter of the Hamilton tournament, was confident the event would return once Covid-19 travel restrictions lifted.

“It’s a set-back and disappointing for everyone who works so hard to make the sevens such a great event for Hamilton and the Waikato region, but we will re-group with New Zealand Rugby and come back bigger and better than ever.”

Although several tournaments on the sevens calendar will resume in 2021, the Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens will not be traveling to those events due to current travel restrictions in place.