Hamilton black-out complete as All Blacks Sevens storm to home title

The All Blacks Sevens have completed a black-out of the Hamilton Sevens after storming to the title with a 27-5 win over France in the final.

Scott Curry scored the opening try for New Zealand. Source: Photosport

Black Ferns Sevens run away with Hamilton Sevens title

After the Black Ferns Sevens won the women's title, Scott Curry opened the scoring after two minutes before France hit back through Tavite Varedamu.

That would be the last highlight for the French through, with Regan Ware crossing for a double before Curry secured a hat-trick with two tries in the second half.

Earlier, The Black Ferns Sevens ran away with the title after a 24-7 win over Canada.

The New Zealand women didn’t have it all their own way though, with Brittany Benn opening the scoring.

Ruby Tui was then yellow carded for a high tackle on the Canadian tryscorer.

It would take the Black Ferns until right on the cusp of halftime to hit back through Michaela Blyde, who scored the first of two tries.

Her second try was a showcase of everything that has made her unstoppable in Hamilton, with speed and footwork bamboozling the Canadian defenders.

Niall Williams and Stacey Fluhler would also cross late as New Zealand piled on the points.